COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Dec. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Dec. 7-8

4 Comments

(It’s not happening before May 2021)

Florida Gov. deSantis has a lot to answer for:

  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Pfizer offered the Trump administration a chance to lock in additional supplies before its vaccine was proved effective in clinical trials. But the administration, according to people familiar with the talks, never made the deal.

      The Art of The Murderous Orange A-hole

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 2 new domestic confirmed, reported by Chengdu in Sichuan Province. 1 of the case I already discussed in yesterday’s post, the other case is the Case #1’s spouse. Case #1 is in severe condition. Early this morning, the city reported 3 more confirmed cases (will be included in tomorrow’s China National Health Commission’s daily data dump). 1 is a close contact of the 1st 2 cases (their granddaughter), and the other 2 are found via 100% mass screening of all residents in the village with the 1st 2 cases reside. Case #3 is young, and has been socializing extensively in the past 14 days. 46 close contacts of the reported cases have been traced and placed under quarantine. As of 6 AM today, all 24,598 residents of the village have been swabbed, with 24,057 results obtained, 24,053 are negative (the 4 positives are Case #s 2 – 5). 468 environmental samples have been collected, 11 positive (all at the home of Case #s 1 & 2). With positive cases emerging from mass screening, rather than traced contacts, the authorities will likely expand mass screening to the township, or even the district, at Chengdu.

      Manzhouli at Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region currently has 26 confirmed, 2 asymptomatic and 1 suspect cases. 1,421 individuals are under quarantine.

      Yesterday, China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases and 5 imported asymptomatic cases and 1 new imported suspect case:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UK and 1 each from the Hungary and Georgia (via Helsinki); 1 suspect case, no information released
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Kenya and the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia and Kenya
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), new cases are Chinese nationals returning from the Netherlands and Indonesia
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Spain

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 100 new cases, 5 imported (from India and Pakistan) and 95 local (27 of whom without clear sources of infection, 13 cases related to ballroom dancing clubs). An additional 70 cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting and confirmation. There are currently 38 patients in critical condition.

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Number of countries reporting cumulative case numbers of 500,000 or more is now 25.

      U.S. ~15,121k
      India ~9695k
      Brazil ~6628k
      Russia ~2515k
      France ~2322k
      Italy ~1743k
      U.K. ~1740k
      Spain ~1702k
      Argentina ~1466k
      Colombia ~1377k
      Germany ~1200k
      Mexico ~11182k
      Poland ~1068k
      Iran ~1051k
      Peru ~975k
      Turkey ~860k
      Ukraine ~833k
      South Africa ~818k
      Belgium ~593k
      Indonesia ~586k
      Netherlands ~567k
      Iraq ~566k
      Chile ~562k
      Czechia ~551k
      Romania ~517k
      .

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Why on earth would young, healthy people vaccinate themselves against COVID-19?

      Why would you not jump into a lava lake?

