EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration invited the leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to a celebratory “Vaccine Summit” on Tuesday. Neither plans to attend. https://t.co/ENYuM7twFG — STAT (@statnews) December 7, 2020





States are submitting vaccine orders as the #coronavirus death toll grows. Hospitalizations are at an all-time high: 100,667, according to the COVID Tracking Project, while new daily cases are averaging 210,000 & deaths 1,800 p/day, https://t.co/tsYdAU1XU5 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2020

The positive test rate nationwide now stands at 10.4%. pic.twitter.com/qRL4IlyTu0 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 8, 2020

When the One Great Scorer comes to tote up the final list of the Senate's biggest blockheads, Ron Johnson is going to be on the list twice. https://t.co/esvv70YDna — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 7, 2020

We'll never know, but still have to wonder how much spread Trump, the WH, and the campaign were responsible for. And if you add all GOP events….not impossible it was a significant contributor, even before you get to others influenced by Trump et al. https://t.co/zOEdY8E0jL — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) December 7, 2020

Pfizer offered the Trump administration a chance to lock in additional supplies before its vaccine was proved effective in clinical trials. But the administration, according to people familiar with the talks, never made the deal. https://t.co/g8k0ydUedn — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2020

Age of critically ill Covid-19 patients dropping, Hong Kong facing 103 new cases https://t.co/baqoXNJvIy — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) December 8, 2020

Hong Kong to further restrict dining and announce new steps to curb coronavirus https://t.co/xQ2YJJeqJ9 pic.twitter.com/LV0ZWerNKs — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

South Korea to buy coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people https://t.co/ZuEf4w48n2 pic.twitter.com/974brhzRNO — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Medics based in the capital expressed reluctance — or outright refusal — to take a vaccine that has not yet passed sufficient trials for international clinical approval, @PjotrSauer and @felix_light report https://t.co/8zFKBvsVrK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 8, 2020

Across the U.K., sports stadiums, village halls, libraries, and parking lots are quickly being turned into makeshift vaccination centers. Tuesday will be the start of the biggest logistical challenge ever faced by Britain’s health service. https://t.co/dloSMnc8C4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 7, 2020

90-year-old Margaret Keenan is the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, administered by Matron May Parsons, as UK's mass vaccination programme begins https://t.co/3eBGv3RUsU pic.twitter.com/ltWAL8uDmr — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 8, 2020

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says https://t.co/fnPqh5KiqF pic.twitter.com/AvPTfu2F73 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Analysis: Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates https://t.co/0Cf19Q6mSC pic.twitter.com/8h10uXbzB3 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers https://t.co/hlxhofiwJd pic.twitter.com/J6TWI1uOkA — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, said Monday that the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will start arriving in his country next week. But inoculations will have to wait until the national regulator approves the treatment. https://t.co/dEO6olTZ4d — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2020

(It’s not happening before May 2021)

Covid forces Davos forum to move to Singapore https://t.co/ka5IwNsify — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 7, 2020

WHO is opposed to mandatory Covid vaccination. "I don't think mandates are the direction to go, especially for these vaccines," Kate O'Brien, WHO's director of immunization said Monday. It's much better to encourage vaccination w/out pressure, she said https://t.co/jLbYe5eUJe pic.twitter.com/HWgANj6dXB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2020

Countdown to America’s first coronavirus vaccine: What to watch this critical week. If all goes as expected over the next few days, the FDA could give emergency authorization to Pfizer's mRNA vax as early as week’s end https://t.co/FugOYHhdjU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2020

RT @JohnsHopkins: "COVID-19 vaccination will present one of the greatest logistics challenges in human history." Q&A with @TinglongDai, @JHUCarey expert in #healthcare operations management and business analytics:https://t.co/VTlaeI4rRG — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) December 8, 2020

While countries struggle to find equitable ways to roll out #COVID19 #vaccines India's top generic vaccine maker plans to sell to high, private bidders. Desperately want a vaccine? Call the Serum Institute of India, and open your checkbook.https://t.co/Xj8mGLV1G6 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 7, 2020

SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater solids can help monitor viral spread. New study in Environmental Science & Technology, identifies a method that not only detects the virus in wastewater samples but also tracks whether infection rates are trending up or down https://t.co/YtglrPwy8D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2020

Florida Gov. deSantis has a lot to answer for:

Former data scientist at Florida Dept of Health, who charges she was fired for refusing to manipulate C-19 data, says state police raided her home this morning. https://t.co/CxcSZXa8hl — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) December 7, 2020

This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power. I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs… and THEN one of them draws his gun. On my children. This is Desantis' Florida. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

1st #COVID19 #vaccine supplies come to #NYC on Dec15, but 55% of @FDNY say they will refuse to take it, despite their constant exposure to patients. Why?

– 1/3 have already had COVID

– Most feel MDs & RNS & elderly deserve it first

– some leary of safety.https://t.co/3ZLcHDhIM9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 7, 2020

"On Tuesday night, one of my co-residents did 17 emergency intubations. Upon running to respond to yet another intubation page, she was horrified to see that the patient was one of our supervising physicians."https://t.co/RYekG8Ghne — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) December 6, 2020