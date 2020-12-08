Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden Introduces His Health Team

Biden Introduces His Health Team

94 Comments

Someone asked below what Xavier Becerra had to say.  I’ll let him speak for himself.  He is first up after Biden.

Them: I have Power!

Us: These are awesome responsibilities and I will try every day to serve the American people to the best of my ability.

(Stepping in for TaMara, who usually posts these.  Having lost Penelope Pearl yesterday, she surely has other things on her mind.)

Now I see why you guys love Xavier Becerra.  I am halfway through, and they are all inspiring.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    94Comments

    3. 3.

      Kent

      I like Becerra.

      I think the job of HHS Secretary is going to be largely regulatory, not medical. So I think he is the right person for the job

      One of the biggest things he could do is de-regulate the abortion drugs and make them over the counter like in many countries.  Which would be huge in many red states.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      patroclus

      It looks like the Brexit negotiations have collapsed and the U.K. is headed for a no-deal although they have apparently backed away from torpedoing the Good Friday Agreement.  This will have inimical consequences for them, but also for the EU and the rest of the world.

      And it also looks like the Republicans are going all in on challenging our democracy, which means that they will object to the counting of the electoral votes in early January; creating a brouhaha presided over by Mike Pence which may or may not result in a stalemate/impasse leading to a President Pelosi.

      And it also looks like COVID is going to increase its spread over and above the already-unacceptable level it is at now because of Thanksgiving gatherings that were effectively super-spreaders.

      None of these are good developments.  I’m glad Biden is picking a competent team – hopefully, they’ll get a chance to at least attempt to address all of our numerous problems.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      I am of course proud of Becerra – he’s beat the administration like a drum in court. Dr. Murthy was very impressive at the Democratic convention, and I consider it a real positive that I have no recollection of what he did as Surgeon General for Obama. I don’t know Dr.  Rochelle Walensky, but the medical people I follow on Twitter are over the moon about her.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @patroclus:

      creating a brouhaha presided over by Mike Pence which may or may not result in a stalemate/impasse leading to a President Pelosi.

      It won’t.  It’s performance art.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      Wow! Knowledgeable, qualified people with real skills who are there to run agencies well rather than dismantle them!  *wipes away tear

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      Kinda relatedly, Biden at TheAtlantic:

      […]

      Lloyd Austin retired from military service more than four years ago. The law states that an officer must have left the service at least seven years before becoming secretary of defense. But I hope that Congress will grant a waiver to Secretary-designate Austin, just as Congress did for Secretary Jim Mattis. Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly.

      The fact is, Austin’s many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment.

      The next secretary of defense will need to immediately quarterback an enormous logistics operation to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely and equitably. Austin oversaw the largest logistical operation undertaken by the Army in six decades—the Iraq drawdown.

      The next secretary of defense will need to ensure the well-being and resilience of our service members and their families, strained by almost two decades of war. Austin knows the incredible cost of war and the commingled pride and pain that live in the hearts of those families that pay it.

      And the next secretary of defense will have to make sure that our armed forces reflect and promote the full diversity of our nation. Austin will bring to the job not only his personal experience, but the stories of the countless young people he has mentored. If confirmed, he will ensure that every member of the armed forces is treated with dignity and respect, including Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American, women, and LGBTQ service members.

      Above all, I chose Lloyd Austin as my nominee for secretary of defense because I know how he reacts under pressure, and I know that he will do whatever it takes to defend the American people. When the Islamic State emerged as a terrorist threat in Iraq and Syria, endangering the security of America’s people and allies, President Obama and I turned to Austin, who then led U.S. Central Command. He designed and executed the campaign that ultimately beat back ISIS, helping to build a coalition of partners and allies from more than 70 countries who worked together to overcome a common enemy.

      I respect and believe in the importance of civilian control of our military and in the importance of a strong civil-military working relationship at DoD—as does Austin. We need empowered civilians working with military leaders to shape DoD’s policies and ensure that our defense policies are accountable to the American people. Austin also knows that the secretary of defense has a different set of responsibilities than a general officer and that the civil-military dynamic has been under great stress these past four years. He will work tirelessly to get it back on track.

      Moreover, we need leaders like Lloyd Austin who understand that our military is only one instrument of our national security. Keeping America strong and secure demands that we draw on all our tools. He and I share a commitment to empowering our diplomats and development experts to lead our foreign policy, using force only as our last resort.

      […]

      Good words. We’ll see how well he does…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @Kent:

      I like Becerra.

      I think the job of HHS Secretary is going to be largely regulatory, not medical. So I think he is the right person for the job

      Interesting choice. This removes him from the board as a successor to Harris in the Senate.

      I look forward to seeing how he does in his new job.

      Overall, this looks like a great team of competent professionals. How damn refreshing!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      Former BJ commentator Emily Hauser lost her mother to COVID. Meanwhile the GOP agrees it is worse than the flu, but is that much worse that we’d  put our economy in jeopardy. Fuck these people, the primary job of govt is to protect its citizens!!

      What the fuck is the wrong with these people, they are sociopaths.

      Jan 20th cannot come fast enough.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mary G

      Whomp whomp!

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania.— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) December 8, 2020

      Sorry for the redundant redundancy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Another Scott:

      The law states that an officer must have left the service at least seven years before becoming secretary of defense. But I hope that Congress will grant a waiver to Secretary-designate Austin, just as Congress did for Secretary Jim Mattis.

      I’m a broken record on this, but if two SecsDef in a row get the waiver, then the law means nothing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: if you can get convictions of the klan in Alabama, then I think that’s an incredibly good start.  He knows and has seen the GOP sausage making in action, he understands that at the heart of the GOP body within, beats the heart of racism/white supremacy.

      so if true, I have no issues with it and I get the distinct impression regarding Jones that it’s NOT about him, its about the job.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cain

      @JPL: Biden wins again..

      Biden is that asshole  player in the Mahabharata that keeps winning at dice. There was a show where they played out that scene with the guy keeps saying “I have won again!”

      I’m sure that’s exactly how Trumpers probably think of Biden right now.

      It’s gonna get dangerous come Jan 20th.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Hoodie

      @Another Scott:  Local news in NC has positive reviews from people in the Fort Bragg community, where he was commanding officer.  I think he may be a good choice to address strains between civilian and military culture that have arisen from two decades of war and exacerbated by Trump’s attempt to politicize the military.  Flournoy is certainly qualified, but she is more of an inside the beltline person.  I’d trust Biden’s take on this because of Jill’s work with military families.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @cain:

      I’m sure that’s exactly how Trumpers probably think of Biden right now.

      Trumpers are probably still in a fugue state, chanting to themselves that “Trump won!”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @cain: I can see both sides (er…).  On the other hand:

      There’s a compelling argument that some PoC make that whites need to clean up the mess they created.  I think Jones understands that as well as anyone, and better than most.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MisterForkbeard

      @JPL: This was the insane Texas case, right? Where the under-felony-indictment state lawyer Texas filed to have PA’s votes nullified?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cmorenc

      Meanwhile, dealing with the post-election hangover from a small handful of ActBlue donations – everyone in the democratic party wanting your further money or time now has your email address, and they’re inundating you with emails.  Unless the email address you used was a throwaway junk address to begin with, it’s a task up there with cleaning the Augean stables to try to unsubscribe from the dozens upon dozens upon dozens of campaigns and causes now sending you a blizzard of emails.   I wish there was some sort of universal “kill” switch requirement when campaigns share your email address, permitting you to unsubscribe in a single stroke from all campaign email lists cloned from a common source, instead of having to do it one by one (or abandon the email account in question.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @Another Scott: I don’t have a lot of insightful thoughts on the Lloyd Austin nomination.  What has occurred to me is that this may be partly a case of Biden giving Jim Clyburn a bone.  Appointing a Black man to run the DOD is a pretty damn big deal.  And Lloyd Austin strikes me as a Clyburn type.  The Congressional Black Caucus was pushing for a Black DOD secretary.

      Honestly the DOD is one of the least important posts in terms of implementing Democratic policy.  At least in my mind.  It isn’t an area where there is a huge set of Democratic policy objectives that are in a different direction from the status quo.  Unlike HHS, State, DOJ, Education, and all the environmental agencies.  The DOD is also the department that is most micro-managed by Congress in terms of budgets.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gvg

      @Another Scott: I think you have to show buy in from “both” parties, the majority and the minority. It’s best IMO to show them working together.  I do NOT mean republicans and democrats, I mean POC & whites.

      Although since I mentioned it, it would have been better if both democrats and republicans helped, but that isn’t going to happen now so ignore it and get on with the work.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

       

      @cain:

      Meanwhile the GOP agrees it is worse than the flu, but is that much worse that we’d  put our economy in jeopardy. Fuck these people, the primary job of govt is to protect its citizens!!

      What the fuck is the wrong with these people, they are sociopaths.

      Asked and answered.

      Jan 20th cannot come fast enough.

      Right there with ya!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      Breaking:

      The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Trump to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, foreclosing hopes from Mr. Trump and his backers that the justices would help deliver him a second term in the White House.

      Short and to the point.

      “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the order said.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: I’m going with “Good idea”, but that’s partially because I don’t know who else is in the running for it.

      Doug Jones was a great attorney. I’m not sure how good an administrator he is, and he’s going to have a LOT of bullshit and crazy people to clean up in DOJ. And he’d have to do it and consider how best to prosecute and investigate Trump and Republican crimes without actually being partisan about it.

      It might be best to have someone who hasn’t been an elected Democrat for this.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @piratedan:  I like what you say about my senator, Doug Jones, having personal knowledge of the GOP sausage making techniques. Vote suppression and election rigging/stealing is a field where the GOP is currently making a hell of a lot of sausage. As a native Alabamian, Jones will understand exactly what to look for in that area.

      Here in Alabama, the wealthy and privileged (who were Democrats back then) removed political power from most ordinary citizens via the 1901 Alabama State Constitution. It was passed via voter fraud, which was acknowledged at the time, yet the document has stood and served its purpose for over 100 years. Once people lose their political voice to money and power it is a long uphill climb to get it back. I’d expect an AG Jones to give serious attention to election protection so the whole country doesn’t end up like Alabama. He knows that slippery slope firsthand.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Brachiator:

      “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the order said.  Later adding, “Your entire fucking fascist party should just pack up and flee to Russia now.  And take all of your Trump humper voters with you!” 

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      I’m still holding out for John Chiang for US Senate.

      I agree that he would be a great choice.

      But a strong bench of contenders, including Representative Barbara Lee and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Watergirl – thanks for posting this. I have, thank DOG, a couple of very busy days ahead, so posting will probably be sparse. But it does keep my mind occupied, which is a very good thing.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      japa21

      @Gin & Tonic: I understand your point but disagree with your conclusion. I do have very mixed feelings on this. I do believe civilian control is important and needs to be emphasized.

      OTOH, is there a civilian better qualified to handle the mess that the current administration has made of the DoD? I honestly don’t know. A question that to me is very important is what Austin’s relationships are with other countries in terms of restoring trust, something both the DoD and DoS have to work together on.

      From Biden’s wording, it almost seems to me that he views this as a temporary appointment with something like a 2 year life span.  I want to know who Austin’s main deputy will be.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TS (the original)

      @patroclus:

      When Biden does become President – the Senate obstruction of Obama will seem like nothing compared to what McConnell will do if he remains Senate leader next year.

      And here the world was thinking a sane USA was reappearing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @cmorenc:

      I wish there was some sort of universal “kill” switch requirement when campaigns share your email address, permitting you to unsubscribe in a single stroke from all campaign email lists cloned from a common source, instead of having to do it one by one (or abandon the email account in question.

      This.

      It is so annoying and starts feeling too much like a giant marketing scam.  Sigh.  One by one, we unsubscribe . . . over and over.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @Another Scott:

      I don’t think that’s a good reasoning – clueless people will keep on being clueless. Better to have a PoC who understands the system and how insidious it is as a matter of strategy. While that doesn’t mean there isn’t someone who isn’t a PoC that can also be strategic, but it’s a lot more personal to a black person when going after the system.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      I know that I probably have a different idea about what a law means versus many here, but the LAW about the Secretary of Defense is clear —

      IF a President appoints someone who is a “civilian,” which includes people who have been out of the military for more than 7 years, then Congress need take no special action regarding that appointment.

      IF the President appoints someone currently in the military or who has left the military but for some period of less than seven years, then Congress can be asked to waive the prior exclusion.

      This is how law works — It may happen if certain other things happen.  That is the law.  There is no permanent crushing of any norm here, because there is a law that defines the whole sum of the norm.  The law is normative.

      You may think th elaw sucks.  You may think that no military person who ever served should be Secretary of Defense.  You may think Austin would be horrible in this position.  You may think all three and more.

      But the law itself, including the Congressionally passed legal process for a waiver, is the norm.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      cain

      @WaterGirl:

      @cain: That’s awful.

      Yeah, it swept through the retirement center she was staying at. She’s going through some dark thoughts in regards to the administration and the sheer incompetence. These deaths are needless.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Amir Khalid

      @JPL:

      But it doesn’t seem a good omen for the other case — the one where Texas is suing a group of swing states — does it? I read the Reuters story on that other case, and it looks as flimsy as any involving the Giuliani/Powell/Ellis “legal strike force”.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      jl

      Biden put at least one person who is an expert at occupational health and safety on the task force. That is a good sign. Protection of essential workers has been almost non-existent in the US. It is a very serious equity issue, and a very serious control issue.

      IMHO, I think two things are still needed, and one at the top level.

      Population health education and and communication has been horrible in the US, from what I’ve seen and heard. We have to get away from hectoring and shaming the general population. There is a long history of successful practice in this area, and it needs to be tapped. Fauci and Jerome Adams seem to be the only high officials I know of  who show understanding about it, and Adams is leaving. For example, Fauci and Adams are the only two federal officials who periodically have taken open questions directly from the public. I think Julia Marcus would be a great addition, though maybe doesn’t need to be at the very top.

      And at the very top, there is a need for more people who have had actual practical field experience in emerging disease epidemic control. We  need more expertise in doing control when there are a lot of known unknowns, and unknown unknowns, and apparent knowns that are wrong and may change tomorrow. Fauci is the only one I know of who has this experience with HIV/AIDS. But yeesh, he has been the only one showing high level expertise in so many areas, the guy needs some help

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Barbara

      @Scout211: I think with Act Blue, technically, when you contribute to an individual candidate (even through a joint donation), they probably have to provide your information to the candidate just for federal compliance purposes (e.g., limits on donations).  I don’t think they share beyond that.  But yes, I agree, when I start receiving emails from people whose names I barely know and I am not even sure where they are running, that’s probably because they were on someone’s “Red to Blue” or similar kind of list.  The only real recourse is to unsubscribe from the individual list, or not donate to group fund raisers.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      cain

      @schrodingers_cat:

      @cain: Duryodhan keeps winning at dice because the dice are loaded and he is cheating. Not a good analogy for Biden.

      oh sure – the man was a total cheater. I think mostly I was recalling that scene on TV – so more the visual not the mechanics behind it.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kent

      @japa21:

      @Gin & Tonic: I understand your point but disagree with your conclusion. I do have very mixed feelings on this. I do believe civilian control is important and needs to be emphasized.

      OTOH, is there a civilian better qualified to handle the mess that the current administration has made of the DoD? I honestly don’t know. A question that to me is very important is what Austin’s relationships are with other countries in terms of restoring trust, something both the DoD and DoS have to work together on.

      From Biden’s wording, it almost seems to me that he views this as a temporary appointment with something like a 2 year life span.  I want to know who Austin’s main deputy will be.

      I’m betting this is partly a concession to Jim Clyburn and the Congressional Black Caucus, whom Biden owes big time for his primary win on super Tuesday as well as his win over Trump.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      JPL

      Cobb county is opening 50 percent fewer early voting sites for the special election.   Cobb turned blue big time, but until January  republicans are in charge.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      a concession to Jim Clyburn and the Congressional Black Caucus

      That makes it sound insider-y.  I think a whole lot of PoC outside of government are also pushing for more PoC in senior positions.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Roger Moore

      @Barbara:

      But yes, I agree, when I start receiving emails from people whose names I barely know and I am not even sure where they are running, that’s probably because they were on someone’s “Red to Blue” or similar kind of list.

      It’s even worse.  There’s nothing that prevents one campaign from selling your data to another.  I get email from candidates I’m sure I’ve never donated to, and the only way they could have gotten my email is from another candidate I did donate to.  It’s annoying as hell.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Immanentize: I’m just some dumb guy posting shit on a blog, not a law-school professor, but it seems to me that if Congress is asked for, and grants, a waiver for a legal exclusion every time that comes up, then the waiver becomes normative and not the exclusion.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Barbara

      @JPL: No, he was giving them the chance to respond, which is what you would do for any litigant in any case.

      This was a case where the plaintiff, a true horse’s rump if there ever were one, was trying to get the federal judiciary to supersede a state supreme court’s interpretation of its own law based on the idea that an incorrect interpretation of state law violated the plaintiff’s U.S. constitutional rights.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Hoodie

      @Immanentize: Agree, this objection is kind of silly.   The law allows for the waiver and seven years is kind of an arbitrary threshold.   Austin is a civilian now, not part of the military chain of command.  I didn’t have a big problem with Mattis being SecDef.  He seemed to be ok at the job, at least preferable to a civilian lobbyist like Esper.  If the pick is a nod to Clyburn, I’m ok with that as long as the guy is qualified, which he seems to be.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Anya

      @Amir Khalid: very true but I just hate the whole culture of military worshiping that keeps edging us ever closer to a place where we put them above elected civilians. It’s where fostering of that culture will lead us that keeps me awake at night.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @cain:

      Former BJ commentator Emily Hauser lost her mother to COVID.

      I’m really sorry to hear that, and she has my condolences. I often think of Emily Hauser, and miss her on BJ. Where do you follow her, if you don’t mind my asking?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Barbara

      @Amir Khalid: The Texas case is simply crazy.  Texas is using  a jurisdictional argument for situations where two states are having a fight between themselves (think border disputes or conflicting claims to water rights) in order to try to challenge laws and legal decisions of another state.  It’s gonzo.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Another Scott

      @Roger Moore: That can be kinda fun, though.

      E.g. I sent a little bit of money to McCain and Bradley in January 2000 (“I’ll support the ‘moderates’…).  I know McCain sold my contact info to others, and I’m still getting RWNJ stuff occasionally (e.g. a monthly newsletter from Hillsdale College – “A Sensible and Compassionate Anti-COVID Strategy” by some crank at Stanford).  If they want to waste their money, Ok by me.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Barbara

      @JPL: They don’t get to choose who happens to be on duty when the request comes in.  I can’t remember how they allocate this responsibility, but Alito was just happenstance.

      The other thing is that conservatives — or these conservatives — don’t seem to understand the essential conservative Supreme Court project, which is to keep legal relief as narrow and mean as it can possibly be.  Don’t you remember Amy Covid Barrett testifying that “not every wrong can be righted by a federal court.”  That was right wing dog whistling that she is going to bar the court door to as many people as she possibly could.

      They aren’t contaminating their project for Trump even if he is the one who has enabled them to take it as far as they can.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      jonas

      @Barbara: It’s literally a stunt by the state’s absolutely bonkers wingnut AG to show how “committed” to Trump he is by filing a bogus SCOTUS case. I’m sure he’s planning to fundraise and/or advance his political career with it. His ass should be sanctioned into oblivion.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @cain:

      Biden is that asshole player in the Mahabharata that keeps winning at dice. There was a show where they played out that scene with the guy keeps saying “I have won again!”

      I’m sure that’s exactly how Trumpers probably think of Biden right now.

      Ninety-nine out of a hundred Trumpers couldn’t pronounce or spell Mahabharata, let alone pick up on a metaphor from it.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Redshift

      @cain:

      Meanwhile the GOP agrees it is worse than the flu, but is that much worse that we’d  put our economy in jeopardy. Fuck these people, the primary job of govt is to protect its citizens!! 

      And worst of all, they screwed the pandemic response and the economy, because it wasn’t actually one of the other.

      That’s one thing I think our people failed to argue successfully during the campaign. (I don’t fault them too much, there was so much bullshit to fight.) The GOP successfully convinced a of people the choice was between their way, which was to open up for the good of “the economy” and pretend they were doing as well as anyone else in the pandemic, or the (supposed) Democrats’ way, which was to shut down the economy and hide in our basements until the pandemic was over, because Democrats hate business and want you to go bankrupt. All the while blocking government action which would have helped businesses forced to shut down temporarily so we could get the pandemic under control.

      Grrr…

      Reply

