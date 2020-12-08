Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Women: they get shit done

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let there be snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Verified, but limited!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / As if the gators and bugs weren’t bad enough…

As if the gators and bugs weren’t bad enough…

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: ,

One of Florida’s many curses is the giant, indestructible flying cockroach, but something much worse will soon be winging its way to the state. From the Tampa Bay Times:

As President Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election fail, his actions and words are increasingly pointing to one likelihood: When his presidency ends, Trump will return to South Florida and remain a force in Republican politics…

“If the president says he’s going to run in 2024, he’ll probably clear the field. He’ll be the Republican nominee, and he’ll spend the next four years running,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, viewed widely as a potential 2024 candidate, said Sunday on NBC’s “Impact” with Jackie Nespral.

Though Trump’s influence is already waning and will weaken further once he is out of office, his rally this past weekend in Georgia displayed his continued importance for Republican politics. Trump’s remaining power comes from his populism, and his unique ability to amass a coalition of previously apathetic voters, blue-collar workers and Latinos…

I’m not sure we fully know the makeup of that coalition yet (exit polls are hot garbage), but it seems to be uniquely Trump’s. Valued commenter H.E. Wolf passed along a link to a plausible explanation of why that is here. That said, some good could come out of Trump’s loser retreat to the peninsula:

Trump’s potential as a 2024 candidate is also disrupting the plans of presidential hopefuls. His presence in Florida would complicate the upward mobility of Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, all of whom reportedly have Oval Office aspirations.

If Trump cock-blocks those three pricks, he’ll have accidentally done the country a service. DeSantis in particular is a danger, combining Trump’s stupid prejudices and weakness for flattery with dogmatic Reaganism and just enough competence to pull off a coverup.

Also:

I don’t think a run would be successful, at least not for a statewide office. The Trumpenprolitariat like Trump’s personal crudeness and bluster, and the vapid, breathy-voiced daughter can’t credibly convert into a South Beach Sarah Palin. But yeah, Steve is right, she’ll probably try. Le sigh.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Ian G.
  • J.
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Redshift
  • S. Cerevisiae
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      JPL

      Well bless their hearts…     Unless the law was changed, FL was one of two states that you could declare bankruptcy, and your house is protected.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Man-o-man, the FAA is going to LOVE dealing with all the airspace issues this’ll create. In the big scheme of things, maybe not the biggest shitball that Trump will create in retirement, but certainly another reason to feel sorry all you folks in south Florida…

      On the up side, think of all the new headlines that will start with “Florida man…”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      His presence in Florida would complicate the upward mobility of Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, all of whom reportedly have Oval Office aspirations.

      Haha, Dump is ratfucking his own bastard party.  Fuck ’em!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      Florida sounds like it is going to be the sacrificial anode for the US.

      Those are the pieces of zinc that you attach to boats stored in the water so that they attract all the galvanic corrosion and decay instead of the rest of the boat.  And Miami is the perfect place to attach it I guess.

      Sorry Floridians.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      So a hawk swooped down for food, but didn’t see my dog.   The hawk was stunned and couldn’t lift off in time, but I don’t think it is necessarily injured.    I’m giving give it an hour before I check though.    f..k..

      2020 sucks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      I think the vast majority of Republican politicians greatly overestimate their appeal to voters on a national scale.  Cruz, Rubio, Nikki Haley, Piggy Pompeo, Ben Carson.  None of them can run (waddle) with Trump.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      Count me in for one wishing Florida’s Palmetto bugs were the worst thing any of us would have to think about. Sigh…………

      Reply
    14. 14.

      geg6

      I read somewhere that they are headed to FL for the holidays and will just stay there.  Sorry they will be polluting your state, Betty, but, as you are well aware, your state is famous for its assholes.  Just a few more to add to the pile.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      The giant flying cockroaches and ghastly heat/humidity were deal breakers for me; the horrible politics and RW/machismo culture would have been deal breakers if the bugs and climate hadn’t gotten there first.

      I feel deep sorrow and sympathy for the few sane people living in Florida. People like my Mom, my BFF Sherri, and folks like Betty, who’ve decided to stake their claim and call the place home.

      I honestly don’t know how they do it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Benw

      @mrmoshpotato: in a sane world, those three unlikeable, smarmy assholes would be laughed out of the room if they wanted to be dog catcher. Even the asshole republican voters don’t like those assholes. The asshole the assholes like is Donald “Major Asshole” Trump.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ian G.

      It’s hard to imagine how much further Trump’s physical and mental decline can go between now and 2024. Would the MAGAts still support a drooling wheelchair-bound Trump who can barely speak? Of fucking course they would. I can’t wait for that spectacle.

      And anything to stymie the aspirations of more competent Pinochet figures like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      1. South Florida has no cockroaches.  Our native geckos and invasive iguanas keep them away.
      2. DeSantis is probably going to cause himself problems in 2022 between his lying, Gestapo tactics, and dry-humping Trump’s leg on every possible occasion.  Rubio, possibly the same as well, only less dry-humping and more pants-wetting.
      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aziz, light!

      Running for office, Princess Barbie will get zero traction. It’s not the name that appeals, it’s her father’s in-your-face shithead and proud of it behavior.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      Patricia Kayden posted this tweet on the morning thread.

      The level of absolute panic in Republicans really is remarkable. Simply losing power doesn’t explain all of it. I think they’re terrified because massive criminal corruption by the GOP in the last 4 years is gong to be exposed as the new administration starts turning over rocks— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) December 8, 2020

      Why are our media betters never writing that something along these lines could be in the cards?

      I think Trump may be in serious legal trouble from January 20th on, and not the “power broker” so many mouthpieces envision.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Redshift

      @JPL: According to Kurt Eichenwald, houses are protected in Florida not only in bankruptcy, but also in lawsuits. He says it’s very common for crooks to buy hugely expensive homes in Florida for that reason.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @geg6:

      but, as you are well aware, your state is famous for its assholes.  Just a few more to add to the pile. 

      “More assholes incoming.”

      “Yawn.  Throw ’em on the pile.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.