One of Florida’s many curses is the giant, indestructible flying cockroach, but something much worse will soon be winging its way to the state. From the Tampa Bay Times:

As President Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election fail, his actions and words are increasingly pointing to one likelihood: When his presidency ends, Trump will return to South Florida and remain a force in Republican politics… “If the president says he’s going to run in 2024, he’ll probably clear the field. He’ll be the Republican nominee, and he’ll spend the next four years running,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, viewed widely as a potential 2024 candidate, said Sunday on NBC’s “Impact” with Jackie Nespral. Though Trump’s influence is already waning and will weaken further once he is out of office, his rally this past weekend in Georgia displayed his continued importance for Republican politics. Trump’s remaining power comes from his populism, and his unique ability to amass a coalition of previously apathetic voters, blue-collar workers and Latinos…

I’m not sure we fully know the makeup of that coalition yet (exit polls are hot garbage), but it seems to be uniquely Trump’s. Valued commenter H.E. Wolf passed along a link to a plausible explanation of why that is here. That said, some good could come out of Trump’s loser retreat to the peninsula:

Trump’s potential as a 2024 candidate is also disrupting the plans of presidential hopefuls. His presence in Florida would complicate the upward mobility of Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, all of whom reportedly have Oval Office aspirations.

If Trump cock-blocks those three pricks, he’ll have accidentally done the country a service. DeSantis in particular is a danger, combining Trump’s stupid prejudices and weakness for flattery with dogmatic Reaganism and just enough competence to pull off a coverup.

Also:

This is the state where she’ll try to run for office. https://t.co/PuDitoNYWo — Steve M. (@nomoremister) December 8, 2020

I don’t think a run would be successful, at least not for a statewide office. The Trumpenprolitariat like Trump’s personal crudeness and bluster, and the vapid, breathy-voiced daughter can’t credibly convert into a South Beach Sarah Palin. But yeah, Steve is right, she’ll probably try. Le sigh.

