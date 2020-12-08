Here’s a cover by Phoebe Bridgers and the original from Merle Haggard. Open thread.
-
1.
Deck Us All With Boston Charlie, by Lambert, Hendricks and Ross.
Always my favourite.
-
2.
If we make it through December … You sense that the narrator in the song is being brave rather than actually optimistic.
-
-
4.
Get me through December
A promise I’ll remember
Get me through December
So I can start again
Alison Krauss · Natalie MacMaster
-
5.
You can just start in California. It’s crispy at 67ºF outside right now (Bay Area). If you’re in L.A. it’s downright balmy at 80ºF.
-
6.
@raven: Neither of those instruments is a bassoon.
-
7.
That’s funny. A couple of days ago I was telling Mr. Purgatorian that this was my favorite Christmas song. He’s always trotting out that most wonderful time of the year crap because he knows how I feel about December.
I might have caught this attitude from my dad who was captured by the German army just before Christmas in 1944. He was always somber at Christmas time, especially if there was snow.
-
8.
@Gin & Tonic: What is it the big one?
-
9.
@raven: Might be a baritone horn. Or a flugelhorn. I couldn’t see it well enough to tell, although I think it’s the former.
-
10.
And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe
Maybe this year will be better than the last
I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell my myself
To hold on to these moments as they pass
And it’s one more day up in the canyon
And it’s one more night in Hollywood
It’s been so long since I’ve seen the ocean I guess I should
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
-
11.
Looked like a baritone horn and a soprano saxophone
-
12.
@raven: stop bullying people!
-
13.
@White & Gold Purgatorian: my dad was assassinated by the CIA on Christmas Day, so happy [expletive deleted] holidays, everyone
-
14.
The leopard brings his pray back to the den, where mama leopard and leopard cub rejoice as they tear into the still-warm packs of Kirkland tissue and towels.
Good for the rest of 2020. The leopard considers, then sadly rejects day drinking as a fitting celebration. Selah.
-
15.
@Steve in the ATL: Bob when did you move to ATL from Portland?
-
16.
From downstairs:
Don’t know who all else is interested, but Biden’s rolling out his health care/COVID team. Surgeon General-designate Vivek Murthy is speaking now: HHS Secretary-designate Xavier Becerra spoke a couple of minutes ago.
-
17.
@schrodingers_cat: ha! I spent most of my childhood in Memphis so I’m almost certainly crazy, but that’s a true story!
-
18.
In the Ardennes? No matter where, that has to have lingered.
-
19.
@raven: Others got in first with the correct answer. It’s a brass instrument, the bassoon is a reed instrument (actually double-reed, for the pedants.) It’s also not a very loud instrument.
-
20.
@Steve in the ATL: That’s tough. Human tragedy takes no holidays.
-
21.
What did Bacerra have to say? I thought he was a peculiar choice–going from AG to HHS–but then Ben Carson helms HHS so one cannot know…
-
22.
@raven: Not actually a bassoon.
