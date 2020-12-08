Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2020’s Christmas Song

by

 

Here’s a cover by Phoebe Bridgers and the original from Merle Haggard. Open thread.


    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      If we make it through December … You sense that the narrator in the song is being brave rather than actually optimistic.

    5. 5.

      pacem appellant

      You can just start in California. It’s crispy at 67ºF outside right now (Bay Area). If you’re in L.A. it’s downright balmy at 80ºF.

    7. 7.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      That’s funny. A couple of days ago I was telling Mr. Purgatorian that this was my favorite Christmas song. He’s always trotting out that most wonderful time of the year crap because he knows how I feel about December.
      I might have caught this attitude from my dad who was captured by the German army just before Christmas in 1944. He was always somber at Christmas time, especially if there was snow.

    10. 10.

      misterpuff

      And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe
      Maybe this year will be better than the last
      I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell my myself
      To hold on to these moments as they pass

      And it’s one more day up in the canyon
      And it’s one more night in Hollywood
      It’s been so long since I’ve seen the ocean I guess I should

      Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      The leopard brings his pray back to the den, where mama leopard and leopard cub rejoice as they tear into the still-warm packs of Kirkland tissue and towels.

      Good for the rest of 2020. The leopard considers, then sadly rejects day drinking as a fitting celebration. Selah.

    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      From downstairs:

      Don’t know who all else is interested, but Biden’s rolling out his health care/COVID team. Surgeon General-designate Vivek Murthy is speaking now: HHS Secretary-designate Xavier Becerra spoke a couple of minutes ago.

    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Others got in first with the correct answer. It’s a brass instrument, the bassoon is a reed instrument (actually double-reed, for the pedants.) It’s also not a very loud instrument.

