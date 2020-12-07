Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / “The Galactic Federation” Has Been In Contact With Israel & the US For Years: Retired Israeli General Decides To Light His Reputation On Fire

by | 18 Comments

Oy vey…

From The Jerusalem Post (emphasis mine)

Has the State of Israel made contact with aliens?

According to retired Israeli general and current professor Haim Eshed, the answer is yes, but this has been kept a secret because “humanity isn’t ready.”

Speaking in an interview toYediot Aharonot, Eshed – who served as the head of Israel’s space security program for nearly 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award – explained that Israel and the US have both been dealing with aliens for years.

And this by no means refers to immigrants, with Eshed clarifying the existence of a “Galactic Federation.”

The 87-year-old former space security chief gave further descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US, which ostensibly have been made because they wish to research and understand “the fabric of the universe.” This cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

If true, this would coincide with US President Donald Trump’s creation of the Space Force as the fifth branch of the US armed forces, though it is unclear how long this sort of relationship, if any, has been going on between the US and its reported extraterrestrial allies.

But Eshed insists that Trump is aware of them, and that he was “on the verge” of disclosing their existence. However, the Galactic Federation reportedly stopped him from doing so, saying they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are,” Yediot Aharonot reported.

But sadly, we may never know the truth.

The Jerusalem Post was unable to reach out to this supposed Galactic Federation for comment.

Much more at the link, including the revelation that Eshed has a book to sell…

Also, if Eshed believes that anything could’ve kept Trump from talking about this, I have a bridge to sell you.

Regardless, this important breaking news from General Eshed does mean that we have to embed this obligatory video!

Open thread!

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      The Jerusalem Post was unable to reach out to this supposed Galactic Federation for comment.

      Heh.

      Anyway, we all know that alien federations only reveal themselves to Earthlings who set high-score records on certain video games.

    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I didn’t know who Dan Gable was before I clicked on this– Olympic gold medal wrestler and now coach– and given his demographic– 73 YO white guy from Iowa– he’s probably a trump supporter, but still…. the man is just tacky AF

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar 3h
      This is unreal. Trump abruptly walked out of Dan Gable’s Medal of Freedom ceremony today, leaving Gable shrugging and at a complete loss about what he was supposed to do.

      also, more than a dozen mask-less people crowded around in the Oval Office, which Obama’s memoir tells me is smaller than it looks on TeeVee

    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      So the aliens picked the US and Israel?  Yeah, okay.  Are we sure these are aliens with whom we want to ally ourselves?

    10. 10.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I agree – there’s *NO WAY* Trump would keep this quiet. I mean, let’s face it; he wants to claim credit for pharmaceutical companies trying to rush a vaccine with up to 7 *billion* customers, that will likely need multiple doses (not just 2 – there’s no reason to suspect covid-19 immunity will last forever!), as if his continued whiny, piss-and-moany demands had any effect.

      (No, *MOANY*, of, or as if, moaning. Not “Mony” as in “Mony Mony”. (Though I confess, I did love giving a shout-out for the song to my friends when I was a college DJ. I announced “And this one goes out to the ladies of Chi Omega Psi, the so-called ‘milk and cookies club’, who taught me, uh, *all* the words to this song.” I confess, I *had* lived a sheltered life, but let’s be honest – the call-out had to be done, given the circumstances, and nicknames!))

    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Oh, for fuck’s sake. If the “Galactic Federation” existed, and if for Prime Directive reasons it were worried that Earthlings couldn’t handle knowing about its existence, it wouldn’t have contacted anyone here at all.

    12. 12.

      John Revolta

      they wish to research and understand “the fabric of the universe.”

      You want research? So take it out and look at it in the light! Believe me, they’ll bury you in that fabric!

    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state and its 16 presidential electors. https://t.co/BuDxMn1z6C— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 8, 2020

      Legal question: Now that Joe Biden has was Georgia for the third or fourth time in just a month, is he allowed to bank some of those spare Electoral votes to use in 2024?

