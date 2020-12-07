Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Sportsball Open Thread: Concerning Qatar’s 2022 World Cup

Sportsball Open Thread: Concerning Qatar’s 2022 World Cup

CNN has the European qualification draw chart from this afternoon.

Ran across this interview while doing my nightly coronavirus-related news search:

Early in the pandemic that forced the cancellation of the European Championship and Olympics this year, Qatar was concerned about the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

Across the world sports have resumed in front of limited or no crowds, but the vaccines have provided hope that crowds can return in large numbers from next year.

“The introduction of the vaccine and the rollout of the vaccine, it’s definitely good news for everybody,” 2022 World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater said in an interview with the AP. “Everybody’s looking forward to going back to some sort of normalcy in life and especially in sports as well…

European nations on Monday will discover their path to securing one of 13 spots in the tournament when the qualifying draw is staged at FIFA HQ in Zurich. The pandemic has prevented the event being staged in the host nation as would usually happen before a World Cup…

The tournament isn’t just going to a new region, but being played at the end of 2022 rather than the usual June-July slot, due to the fierce summer heat in the Gulf nation.

“When the announcement was made for the World Cup to be played in November and December, obviously at that time there was a lot of feedback about the disruption to the different calendars of the leagues,” Al-Khater said. “One thing we learned from the pandemic is that many leagues were able to adapt.”

And the months without any football during the pandemic will put into a new perspective the necessary break in the European seasons in 2022 to accommodate the World Cup. The later tournament gives more breathing space for qualifying to be completed rather than the tournament starting in about 18 months…

Last week marked 10 years since Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights…

After being awarded the World Cup, the need for mass construction projects across Qatar exposed conditions for a migrant workforce that drew condemnation from rights activists and forced the nation to provide better conditions and clamp down on violations.

“The World Cup has definitely been a catalyst to looking out into workers rights and standards,” Al-Khater said. “Not everybody is going to agree with what you say, and not everybody is going to change their point of view.”

    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I gotta say, 2022 should be absolutely fine, but I’ll believe it only when the bribes, payoffs and associated widespread scandals really get underway.

      FIFA has some cherished traditions to uphold – I don’t want to be let down on this.

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      So they’re going to go ahead with rewarding a corrupt regime in a stadium being made by indentured labour to make a few sheikhs rich. FIFA needs to be ripped apart.

    4. 4.

      catclub

      Since it is claimed to be an open thread:

      I think the crash out of England from brexit will be epic fail.  It looks like the real deadline is not Dec 31, but about Dec 14th? or so, since you still need a UNANIMOUS yes vote on the terms of the ‘agreement.’

       

      any commenters  with more acidic insights?   Tony? Range Rover?

    6. 6.

      AndoChronic

      Sure hope they can pull it off. I was in Doha in 2012 and the infrastructure build for it was staggering even back then. Still bummed I missed Cat Stevens’ show there. I was even in town. His first show in the middle east!

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Watched the World Track and Field Championships held in Qatar and the venue was really strange. It was only partially enclosed, with a big roof opening IIRC, and they continuously blew chilled air at ground level from giant ducts ringing the field, to keep temps reasonable. (I don’t remember when they ran the marathon, two in the morning I guess.) So a ringing endorsement of joining the climate fight it was not. Imagining them replicating that stadium a dozen times to accommodate the World Cup is just madness.

      Next Women’s World Cup has been awarded to Australia and New Zealand in ’23. Now that will be well worth attending, mates!

    8. 8.

      Mag

      @catclub: It will be an epic fail, but it will make some already rich people that much more wealthy, so win!

