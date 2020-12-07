AP Interview: Qatar plans 'normal' World Cup after vaccines.@robharris >> https://t.co/Rja7w8795l
CNN has the European qualification draw chart from this afternoon.
Ran across this interview while doing my nightly coronavirus-related news search:
… Early in the pandemic that forced the cancellation of the European Championship and Olympics this year, Qatar was concerned about the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.
Across the world sports have resumed in front of limited or no crowds, but the vaccines have provided hope that crowds can return in large numbers from next year.
“The introduction of the vaccine and the rollout of the vaccine, it’s definitely good news for everybody,” 2022 World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater said in an interview with the AP. “Everybody’s looking forward to going back to some sort of normalcy in life and especially in sports as well…
European nations on Monday will discover their path to securing one of 13 spots in the tournament when the qualifying draw is staged at FIFA HQ in Zurich. The pandemic has prevented the event being staged in the host nation as would usually happen before a World Cup…
The tournament isn’t just going to a new region, but being played at the end of 2022 rather than the usual June-July slot, due to the fierce summer heat in the Gulf nation.
“When the announcement was made for the World Cup to be played in November and December, obviously at that time there was a lot of feedback about the disruption to the different calendars of the leagues,” Al-Khater said. “One thing we learned from the pandemic is that many leagues were able to adapt.”
And the months without any football during the pandemic will put into a new perspective the necessary break in the European seasons in 2022 to accommodate the World Cup. The later tournament gives more breathing space for qualifying to be completed rather than the tournament starting in about 18 months…
Last week marked 10 years since Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights…
After being awarded the World Cup, the need for mass construction projects across Qatar exposed conditions for a migrant workforce that drew condemnation from rights activists and forced the nation to provide better conditions and clamp down on violations.
“The World Cup has definitely been a catalyst to looking out into workers rights and standards,” Al-Khater said. “Not everybody is going to agree with what you say, and not everybody is going to change their point of view.”
