Open Thread.

I’ve been away from the blog for most of the day, the only thing I’ve seen is the sad news about Penelope Pearl. What’s been happening on the political front?

⭐️

And one last reminder about the Tom Levenson zoom about his book at 8pm BLOG TIME (aka Eastern).

We are opening the “doors” at 7:30 for conversation as people arrive, and then the event program starts at 8.

So if you’re thinking “oh shit, I meant to sign up for that” or if you are wondering if it’s too late, it’s not.

If you’re interested in joining us, send me email and I’ll send you the link. Time gets away from all of us these days, so I will watch this thread and my email for any late deciders.