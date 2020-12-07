Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread (and Tom Levenson 8 pm Zoom Reminder)

I’ve been away from the blog for most of the day, the only thing I’ve seen is the sad news about Penelope Pearl.  What’s been happening on the political front?

⭐️

And one last reminder about the Tom Levenson zoom about his book at 8pm BLOG TIME (aka Eastern).

We are opening the “doors” at 7:30 for conversation as people arrive, and then the event program starts at 8.

So if you’re thinking “oh shit, I meant to sign up for that” or if you are wondering if it’s too late, it’s not.

If you’re interested in joining us, send me email and I’ll send you the link.  Time gets away from all of us these days, so I will watch this thread and my email for any late deciders.

 

      MisterForkbeard

      Boo! I can’t make the book event. No plans to record it anywhere, right?

      Maybe somebody responsible can take some notes for me :)

      Glidwrith

      Shit for brains has shorted us vaccine. Govenor of Florida sent the goon squad to seize the computer of the whistleblower who was showing he was manipulating COVID numbers.

      You know. FUBAR.

      Yutsano

      I just sent you one. I have zero issue being fashionably late…

      AND i JUST GOT YOUR RESPONSE!

      Glidwrith

      @WaterGirl: Details:

      https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/12/07/world/covid-19-coronavirus/trump-administration-officials-passed-when-pfizer-offered-in-late-summer-to-sell-the-us-more-vaccine-doses

      The initial 100 million doses equals 50 million people. No more Pfizer vaccine until midsummer.

      Moderna can only do 10 million people by year’s end

      ETA:  https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-12-01/pfizer-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-what-to-know

      PsiFighter37

      Looks like Biden is bypassing Flournoy for SecDef and picking a retired general (Lloyd Austin) for the job. Not to concern troll much, but I am getting the distinct feeling that Biden is getting boxed into picking folks more for demographic reasons than because they may be the most qualified in his mind. Also, I honestly do not love the idea of generals running the Pentagon. Didn’t love it with Mattis either.

      PsiFighter37

      @WaterGirl: None of the retired generals who were SecDef did a good job so far (George Marshall and Mattis). No reason to believe Austin will be any different. I wonder if Gillibrand will vote against Austin on principle – she was the only one who voted against Mattis. Don’t understand why Flournoy wasn’t picked (she was the obvious choice), and this seems likely to be problematic – I just don’t think any retired generals have managed the political side well, with Colin Powell being the person who failed the most when in a seat of prominence.

