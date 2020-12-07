On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
Skookum in Oly
For this Part 2 of my first On The Road post, here are 8 pictures from my Wonderland Trail hike with my brother in 2018, featuring 8 photos that are not the mountain.
This is a difficult hike, one that leaves a very lasting impression. It requires some level of physical fitness, no small amount of preparation, and even a little bit of luck. I planned ahead by leaving food caches at ranger stations at two locations along the route the week before. We finished up our hike just as the weather turned for the season.
My full trip report and all the pictures from this trip are posted at my blog here. Also on my blog are many trip reports with photos from hikes in the South Cascades of WA between Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, and Mt. Adams. It’s an amazing territory.
Day 1 – Lodi Creek bubbles out of the ground next to the trail.
Day 1 – This marmot had no time for us. She was very busy gathering hay for her winter burrow, but took time to sound an alarm call, a loud, piercing whistle.
Day 1 – Along the trail to Mystic Lake.
Day 1 – A view of Old Desolate from along the Wonderland Trail approaching Mystic Lake.
Day 2 – We chose to take the original, alternate route to Spray Park, b/c more up, better wow.
Day 5 – Autumn color clings to the cliffs and steep slopes above the Puyallup River.
Day 9 – Dawn at Summerland. An accident of planning had us registered to spend the night in the shelter at Summerland, for which our cold, tired, and wet selves were very thankful for. After getting dry and warm and with dinner in our bellies, we enjoyed a soggy night under cover. In the morning, this is what I awoke to…
Day 10 – only a few miles, and a couple thousand feet of up to go, we are about to cross the White River and head up the final stretch to Sunrise, to end our trip. This cheeky little gal really wanted her picture taken, and wasn’t going to leave until she had.
