On The Road After Dark – Skookum in Oly – The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park – Part 2, Not The Mountain

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Skookum in Oly

For this Part 2 of my first On The Road post, here are 8 pictures from my Wonderland Trail hike with my brother in 2018, featuring 8 photos that are not the mountain.

This is a difficult hike, one that leaves a very lasting impression. It requires some level of physical fitness, no small amount of preparation, and even a little bit of luck. I planned ahead by leaving food caches at ranger stations at two locations along the route the week before. We finished up our hike just as the weather turned for the season.

My full trip report and all the pictures from this trip are posted at my blog here. Also on my blog are many trip reports with photos from hikes in the South Cascades of WA between Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, and Mt. Adams. It’s an amazing territory.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 7
Berkeley Park, Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1 – Lodi Creek bubbles out of the ground next to the trail.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 6
Berkeley Park, Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1 – This marmot had no time for us. She was very busy gathering hay for her winter burrow, but took time to sound an alarm call, a loud, piercing whistle.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 5
Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1 – Along the trail to Mystic Lake.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 3
Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1 – A view of Old Desolate from along the Wonderland Trail approaching Mystic Lake.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 4
Spray Park, (alt route) Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkSeptember 25, 2018

Day 2 – We chose to take the original, alternate route to Spray Park, b/c more up, better wow.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 2
Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkOctober 28, 2020

Day 5 – Autumn color clings to the cliffs and steep slopes above the Puyallup River.

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain
Summerland, Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkOctober 1, 2018

Day 9 – Dawn at Summerland. An accident of planning had us registered to spend the night in the shelter at Summerland, for which our cold, tired, and wet selves were very thankful for. After getting dry and warm and with dinner in our bellies, we enjoyed a soggy night under cover. In the morning, this is what I awoke to…

On The Road After Dark - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 2, Not The Mountain 1
White River, Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National ParkOctober 2, 2018

Day 10 – only a few miles, and a couple thousand feet of up to go, we are about to cross the White River and head up the final stretch to Sunrise, to end our trip. This cheeky little gal really wanted her picture taken, and wasn’t going to leave until she had.

  Benw
  Dan B
  JanieM
  pat
  trollhattan
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    10Comments

    JanieM

      JanieM

      I'm with pat — I would love to hike through that country. The pictures are all lovely, but the morning scene for Day 9 is amazing. If I woke up to that I don't think I'd be eager to go anywhere else that day!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Benw

      Wow super cool! The colors in pictures 4-7 are really unique, some really interesting blends.

      The Mount Rainier chipmunks ain’t nuthin’ ta fuck wit!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      CHIPMUNK!!!

      @Benw:The Mount Rainier chipmunks ain’t nuthin’ ta fuck wit!

      You ain’t kidding bub. I’ve had more than one peanut stolen from my fingers by these little ground sharks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      You’ve got great shots of places I’ve been. It’s a reminder of the great variety of terrain in the park.
      I got my 70 year old, lifetime smoker father to Spray Park – day hike. It was a lovely day with blue sky and wisps of clouds hanging around the peaks plus Rainier rising high above any clouds. And there were fields of Avalanche Lilies.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dan B

      @Benw: And there are Stellar Jays that can snatch half a sandwich from a firm grip.

      The native chipmunks that are black and brown are very circumspect or wary.  And very cute.

      Reply

