Skookum in Oly

For this Part 2 of my first On The Road post, here are 8 pictures from my Wonderland Trail hike with my brother in 2018, featuring 8 photos that are not the mountain.

This is a difficult hike, one that leaves a very lasting impression. It requires some level of physical fitness, no small amount of preparation, and even a little bit of luck. I planned ahead by leaving food caches at ranger stations at two locations along the route the week before. We finished up our hike just as the weather turned for the season.

My full trip report and all the pictures from this trip are posted at my blog here. Also on my blog are many trip reports with photos from hikes in the South Cascades of WA between Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, and Mt. Adams.