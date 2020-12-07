Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – October in the Sandhills #1

On The Road – Albatrossity – October in the Sandhills #1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Albatrossity

In mid-October, when COVID-weariness and ZOOM-aversion seemed to be peaking (how little we knew then), Elizabeth and I made another 6-hour trip to the Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in far north-central Nebraska. Even though Kansas and Nebraska were hot zones for COVID at the time, we can make this trip, stay a few days at the guest house where we can cook all of our own food, and get back without seeing anyone else except at the gas station on the way and way back. I had never seen fall in the Sandhills of Nebraska, and Elizabeth was anxious to get out of the house, so we headed north. Here are some images from that trip; there will be another batch next week as well.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 7
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 14, 2020

The iconic tree of the Great Plains is the Plains Cottonwood (Populus deltoides), and this magnificent specimen was collecting the early morning light on the sanctuary. It was surrounded by deep red Staghorn Sumac plants (Rhus typhina), which were quite stunning in their own right if you got close enough to see them.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 8
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 14, 2020

The dominant grass in this part of the Great Plains is Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium), a warm-season bunchgrass that turns color after the first frost. These shades of copper, crimson, and russet make dawn and dusk in this landscape especially luminous.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 5
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 15, 2020

Grasses silhouetted in the pre-dawn light. Mostly Indian Grass (Sorghastrum nutans) and Little Bluestem, but there is at least one seed head of Big Bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) in this image as well.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 6
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 15, 2020

The sanctuary is located on the south side of the Niobrara River, seen in this image. That wet meadow between the photographer and the river hosts a pair of Sandhill Cranes in the summer; this last summer they raised one baby and headed south in the early fall. Hopefully they will be back and raising more babies next spring.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 3
Niobrara River, NebraskaOctober 13, 2020

The fires in the west were still coloring the skies at dawn and dusk, putting a coppery overlay on the Niobrara River in this sunset scene.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 4
Near Bassett, NebraskaOctober 16, 2020

By mid-October a lot of the waterfowl and summer sparrows had left the Sandhills, but there were still birds to see. This female Northern Harrier (Circus hudsonius) was patrolling a prairie not far from the sanctuary. You can see that there are still some remnants of her last meal on her beak; she needed a napkin but the offer was refused.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 2
Near Bassett, NebraskaOctober 15, 2020

The skies are endlessly changing in the Sandhills at this time of year, but one constant is that they are often patrolled by Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis). This young bird, perhaps a migrant, was circling higher as higher as I watched it, but there will be Red-tailed Hawks here throughout the winter.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1 1
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 15, 2020

One of the iconic Great Plains birds that birders head to the Sandhills to see (yes, birders do things like that) is the Sharp-tailed Grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus). There is apparently a lek just across the road from the guesthouse where one can see a dozen or more birds displaying and fussing each spring. This one found its way to the top of an Eastern Red Cedar and used it as a lookout perch. Check out those legs, feathered almost to the toes, which is probably very helpful in getting through a winter here.

On The Road - Albatrossity - October in the Sandhills #1
Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife SanctuaryOctober 15, 2020

Sharp-tailed Grouse in flight, showing off those white-spotted wings and beautiful, yet cryptically-colored, back plumage.

  • JeanneT
  • JPL
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly

      OzarkHillbilly

      This is rather apt for me. My oldest is planning on climbing Devil’s Tower in May. Dawg willing and the Covid don’t rise, I intend to watch him do it.* I was looking at maps just last week for a blue highway route to take and one of the things to catch my eye was the Niobrara National Scenic River and I was thinking of following it into WY. The likelihood of this just went up another notch or 2.

      *35 years ago I stopped at DT with the family and watched folks climbing it. All I could think was, “I want to do that.” and swore I would. Even bought a book showing the various routes up. But life happened and I never got there. I’ll be damned if I’m going to miss seeing my son do something I had once dreamed of.

