You can click this link to order and you can order by clicking the special blue box up top.

If you have pets in the calendars and have not yet reviewed the calendars, please do so before placing your order. You will find the pages of each calendar in the links in the sidebar.

If you find a problem, corrections can still be made. But the calendar has to be changed BEFORE you place your order with Cafe Press. The calendars are printed on demand by Cafe Press, and there’s no way to stop an order once you place it.

If you find an issue:

Notify us in this post Wait for us to let you know that it has been fixed and the page has been updated Review the calendar again to verify all is good Then place your order.

Calendars are $25 each. We planned to offer $5 off if you ordered both Calendar A and Calendar B, but Cafe Press doesn’t offer a way to do that. So all calendars are $25 each.

The calendars cost $15 to print at Cafe Press, so we make $10 on each calendar, which goes directly to the pet rescue.

