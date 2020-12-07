Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Night Owl Open Thread: Pet Calendars + Zoom + Anything Else

Hey night owls!  And people who can’t sleep.  This post is for you.

The 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars are ready to order!

Half of the  calendar orders have already shipped.

Calendar A

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

Calendar B

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

You can click this link to order and you can order by clicking the special blue box up top.

If you have pets in the calendars and have not yet reviewed the calendars, please do so before placing your order.  You will find the pages of each calendar in the links in the sidebar.

If you find a problem, corrections can still be made.  But the calendar has to be changed BEFORE you place your order with Cafe Press.  The calendars are printed on demand by Cafe Press, and there’s no way to stop an order once you place it.

If you find an issue:

  1. Notify us in this post
  2. Wait for us to let you know that it has been fixed and the page has been updated
  3. Review the calendar again to verify all is good
  4. Then place your order.

Calendars are $25 each.  We planned to offer $5 off if you ordered both Calendar A and Calendar B, but Cafe Press doesn’t offer a way to do that.  So all calendars are $25 each.

The calendars cost $15 to print at Cafe Press, so we make $10 on each calendar, which goes directly to the pet rescue.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      In case anyone missed it, we are having a Balloon Juice zoom on Monday night at 8 pm.

      Zoom opens at 7:30 for 30 minutes of visiting for anyone who wants to do that.  Then at 8, Tom will say a few words.  At 8:10, BG will have a Q&A with Tom, author-to-author.  At 8:30 Tom will answer audience questions, and then a discussion follows.

      Send me an email if you want to attend.  After the racist zoom bomber at the 10 pm Thanksgiving zoom, we are being a bit more circumspect with the zoom link & password.

      Also, two more audio copies of the book to be handed out.

      Hope you can join us

      Update: I haven’t read the book at all yet.  Tom is an interesting guy, and I’m looking forward to hearing more from him.  I think we are quite lucky to have Tom at Balloon Juice.

