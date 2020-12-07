Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Yes we did.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The willow is too close to the house.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

We still have time to mess this up!

The math demands it!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This really is a full service blog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Too inconsequential to be sued

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Lighten up, Francis.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Monday Morning Open Thread: Building A Cabinet & An Administration

Monday Morning Open Thread: Building A Cabinet & An Administration

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Reuters has an excellent checklist of what we actually know about Biden’s choices for his team to date. Many fine choices!

Joe Biden is a natural optimist, and a skilled practitioner of reach-across-the-aisle politics. He also knows, as my granny would say, how many beans make five:

Speaking of the Soon-to-Be-Ex-Squatter… the wealth of details here made me laugh:
Fired Sale - Lalo Alcaraz

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RandomMonster
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      satby

      I never thought Joe would be too conciliatory toward Republicans, but a fire-breathing partisan would have thrilled us and probably lost the election. I think he’s a practical and kind man, and will use those tools to get the most that he can done. And though I always liked him personally, I really underrated him before and and am very happy to be proved wrong.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.