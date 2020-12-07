I confess I don’t get this story. If Trump isn’t firing Barr, then why leave with only 30 or so days left? Why not just finish the job? https://t.co/KCvc5q2k2e — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 7, 2020

Any of the blog’s legal experts want to cite the correct terminology for Bygones be begones / Water under the bridge?

the subtext of this article is that barr was a loyal servant to donald trump who tried his best to do everything trump asked of him, which is, i suppose, true, and how i expect the press will help all of these people try to whitewash and recover their reputations in about a month https://t.co/1bstPRno1M — special interest machine (@golikehellmachi) December 7, 2020

before he was appointed to AG bill barr wrote a suck up letter practically begging to get invited to trumpworld. the dude absolutely loves the extralegal shit trump is into. now he’s like whoa this is too crazy for even me https://t.co/pfQhqOOvGY — kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 7, 2020