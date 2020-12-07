Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Evening Open Thread: Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr Attempts to Sand Off the Fingerprints

Monday Evening Open Thread: Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr Attempts to Sand Off the Fingerprints

Any of the blog’s legal experts want to cite the correct terminology for Bygones be begones / Water under the bridge?

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      Yeah, I’m sure Barr is only thinking about quitting because he thinks it will look better if he pretends to have an attack of conscience rather than sticking it out to the bitter end.

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Bill Barr would like to resume billing clients at exorbitant rates after the syndicate collapses. And B.B. would like to keep getting invites to conservative (paid) commencement addresses, etc.

      If he’s not on deck the exact moment, the SS Trump sunders, he’s good, right?

    4. 4.

      Kent

      Two comments.

      First, Barr’s ass is already fired.  We all did that ourselves on November 4th

      Second, he has to have wind of some truly horrifically illegal shit in the pipeline for the next 40 days.  If, after everything he has done and covered for over the past several years, the last month of the Trump Administration is going to be a bridge too far for someone as vile a Barr.

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump’s officials TURNED DOWN offer of more doses of Pfizer’s breakthrough vaccine on top of shots for 50 million – and now might not get any extra supplies until JUNE

      I told you, the Woodward tapes told us something straight and clear:
      ALL actions taken with regards to COVID-19 were NEVER born out of an ignorance or misunderstanding of the virus.
      They understood COMPLETELY the science of the virus.
      Their decisions were full of DELIBERATE MALICE.
      THIS decision goes right along with this.
      Never forget that they had settled on HERD IMMUNITY.
      Just let the virus run rampant.
      So, that they wouldn’t order plenty of the vaccine should not be a shock.
      Order more for the common good of the country?
      When has he ever cared for the common good of the country?
      No. Deliberately DO NOT ORDER doses of the vaccine and repeat the situation of Early Spring, where we had the Hunger Games with the States.
      This action should make clear that he thought that he was going to cheat his  way back to the White House, and so he was going to ‘punish’ disloyal states with the vaccine.
      Also, Pfizer wasn’t part of “Warp Speed”, so he couldn’t take credit for it. And, if he couldn’t take credit for it, what good is it😒😒
      This is why the so-called COVID-19 Task Force didn’t want to ” share” their work with the incoming Biden Administration-it’s full of bullshyt like this.😠
      The Biden Administration should resolve to start from scratch. There is  nothing positive or competent that will be coming forth from the trash of Dolt45’s Administration.

    8. 8.

      MJS

      @RaflW: I’m sure that’s the plan. “I tried to tell/warn them, but they wouldn’t listen, and it finally got to be too much. You can only do so much. I tried. Wait, what? Why are you serving me with a subpoena? Didn’t you just hear what I said?”

