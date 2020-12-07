Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Don’t Want To Tell You This…

by | 45 Comments

I debated, but figured eventually I’d have to share. It’s a very sad day in flock today.

When I went to let the ducks out this morning, Penelope had passed during the night. She was fine yesterday, but a little lethargic when I put her to bed last night. I checked her out before bed, no sign of injury, no discharge from eyes or nose – so no virus. My hope was she’d rebound by morning. It will remain a mystery, but am keeping a close eye on Maddie and Mabel in case it was something viral.

She was more an exuberant puppy than duck and the yard will be quieter without her and my mornings will be a bit less happy without her demanding I pick her up and give her scritches.

As I told John this a.m., ducks are rather fragile. One of the reasons I was happy to adopt Penelope-Pearl was because I thought Mabel seemed frail since her rescue and I was worried about Maddie being a single duck. Single ducks are unhealthy ducks. And that doesn’t take into account predators and diseases spread by wild birds and squirrels, who all think duck food is fair game. Having them means you understand life happens unexpectedly and you roll with it. I’m taking my cues from Maddie and Mabel who are enjoying the life they have today.

We are all a little sad here today. But sweet story – once I’d taken care of things outside, I was trying to sit and have a cup of coffee. Emma and Bixby would not have that. Bixby was glued to my chest (you probably aren’t surprised that it’s near impossible to drink a cup of coffee with a Great Dane “comforting” you) while Emma sat on my keyboard, occasionally swatting at the Beast – condolences and illnesses are her territory, she was not happy to have Bixby interfering.

Always someone here to make me smile.

 

 

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      Nicole

      I’m so sorry. She was a beauty. I’m glad the rest of the menagerie are doing their best to compete over who gets to offer you comfort.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Salty Sam

      NOOOOOOOO!  She was my favorite duck evah

      ETA- So sorry for your loss Tamara.  Your duck posts have brightened some dark days for me…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eunicecycle

      So sorry about Penelope! She seemed to have so much personality.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      laura

      A good, well loved duck. I’m sorry she’s gone and offer condolences to you, your boon companions and those who were lucky enough to see her for the special Pearl of a girl she truly was.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      😢😢

      So very sorry. Ducks bring a lot of joy, even at the park. I expect having yard ducks is a whole other level of fun.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      ohh.. Penelope was my favorite of the duckies. RIP Penelope we will all miss you. It’s been a shitty 2020 when we lose our precious animals – so many seems to have died in the waning days of 2020. :/

      Reply
    20. 20.

      hells littlest angel

      Sorry to hear the news. Your duck enthusiasm has often pushed me to think about starting a home flock.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TriassicSands

      I’m very sorry for your loss. Duck tales are interesting as a change from the far more common stories of cats and dogs. Before the ducks of Balloon Juice, I’d never given much thought to ducks as pets. Now, with the loss of Penelope we’re all a little poorer.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Inventor

      I’m so sorry about Penelope. Birds don’t show symptoms of illness until it gets almost critical. The sickly bird in a flock gets targeted by predators so they mask their symptoms if possible. It’s always alarming when my Senegal Parrot shows any sign of sickness.

      I’m so sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      drunkenhausfrau

      Oh, how sad!  I’m so sorry!  I will miss the Penelope/Pearl updates.  She was such a storybook Duck.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MazeDancer

      What terrible news. She was treasured by us all. What a beauty. And what a great life you gave her.

      She will be greatly missed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JCJ

      Thank you for all of the duck stories and especially for re-posting that picture with Pearl sporting that lovely scarf.  She was a might fine looking quacker!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, TaMara, I am so sorry.

      It feels like 2020 has been one long, unrelenting lesson in fragility.  Everything that really matters is so fragile, and we have control over none of it.

      Okay, 2020, we get it already.  We really do.  Please stop reminding us.

      Beautiful Penelope Pearl, you are already missed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      TaMara your story of your guys comforting you reminded me of a goodbye to a good friend, a roommate, back before there was email or the internet.  He was moving across the country, and he was packing up the car as I ate my dinner.

      He came back in the house, ready to go.  It was a tearful goodbye.  I sat down at the table, sobbing.  My cocker spaniel jumped into my lap and started licking the tears off my face.  And then, “tacos”!  Followed by “mommy who?” because she was right there in my lap, her nose and face level with the fragrant tacos.

      It made me laugh.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RedDirtGirl

      That’s so sad.  Can’t think of anything to make you smile, except that I learned today that foot odor in Norwegian translates to “Toe Fart”.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      Sorry about Penelope, they can be excellent pets. My sister won a duckling at the city fair one year, I had to be somewhere about 11/12. He turned out to be a rather large beautiful mallard. We had to give him away when our golden would retrieve him and bring him up on the back porch and sit there with him bleating until we heard him and went out and released him. The dog never even ruffled a feather but it was never going to end well eventually. She’d also bring skunks up on the back porch. Now that didn’t end well… skunks were fine, they walked off heads high. The dog and the porch on the other hand….

      Reply
    39. 39.

      geg6

      Oh TaMara, I’m so, so sorry.  I have never been a bird fan (it’s a long several stories), but I have a super soft spot for your ducks.  Especially Pearl.  I’ve never thought of her as Penelope; she’s always Pearl in my mind.  I hope all your other animals continue to do well.  RIP Pearl.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Deepest condolences on the loss of Penelope Pearl.  She was a beautiful duck, and you gave her such a good home.  She couldn’t have had a better rescue home; I hope that comforts you a little.  She looks so handsome in her red scarf! {{ hugs }}

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jackie

      Oh, Pearl/Penelope😢 Like others have said, she was my favorite. Her white downy feathers contrasting with her red scarf made her look queenly. RIP sweet Pearl.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Middlelee

      I’m so sorry to hear about Penelope Pearl’s passing.  When I light the evening candle I’ll dedicate it to her.  She was truly a splendid duck.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Tazj

      Oh no! I’m so sorry. I never knew ducks could be so affectionate and funny until I read your stories about Penelope and crew. You gave her a great life and I loved reading about her here.

      Reply

