I debated, but figured eventually I’d have to share. It’s a very sad day in flock today.

When I went to let the ducks out this morning, Penelope had passed during the night. She was fine yesterday, but a little lethargic when I put her to bed last night. I checked her out before bed, no sign of injury, no discharge from eyes or nose – so no virus. My hope was she’d rebound by morning. It will remain a mystery, but am keeping a close eye on Maddie and Mabel in case it was something viral.

She was more an exuberant puppy than duck and the yard will be quieter without her and my mornings will be a bit less happy without her demanding I pick her up and give her scritches.

As I told John this a.m., ducks are rather fragile. One of the reasons I was happy to adopt Penelope-Pearl was because I thought Mabel seemed frail since her rescue and I was worried about Maddie being a single duck. Single ducks are unhealthy ducks. And that doesn’t take into account predators and diseases spread by wild birds and squirrels, who all think duck food is fair game. Having them means you understand life happens unexpectedly and you roll with it. I’m taking my cues from Maddie and Mabel who are enjoying the life they have today.

We are all a little sad here today. But sweet story – once I’d taken care of things outside, I was trying to sit and have a cup of coffee. Emma and Bixby would not have that. Bixby was glued to my chest (you probably aren’t surprised that it’s near impossible to drink a cup of coffee with a Great Dane “comforting” you) while Emma sat on my keyboard, occasionally swatting at the Beast – condolences and illnesses are her territory, she was not happy to have Bixby interfering.

Always someone here to make me smile.