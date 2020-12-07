Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks 79 years ago: 2,403.
Americans who died of COVID last Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 2,610; 2,885; 2,857; 2,637.
by Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix| 48 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks 79 years ago: 2,403.
Americans who died of COVID last Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 2,610; 2,885; 2,857; 2,637.
evodevo
Trump lied…thousands died.
TriassicSands
2020: A year that will live infamy.
The less said the better? I’d say, the more said the better.
Cermet
The less said …uh? This needs to be spread far and wide since dump is only concerned with fighting an election he lost by 7 million votes. These monsters supporting this creature need these facts driven down their throats till they choke.
JPL
My father was on the Nevada, which was able to limp out of the harbor.
randy khan
When my wife and I visited Pearl Harbor, what caught my attention was the number of men who survived the Arizona and had their ashes scattered on the site after they died. (There are plaques for them in the memorial.) It was the seminal moment in their lives, and they decided to spend their eternal rest with the shipmates who perished on December 7. It was incredibly moving.
The Dangerman
Infamy, indeed, 79 years ago.
What will the future infamy be? As in I wonder what the next card or cards the perhaps aptly surnamed Trump plays in his quest to keep the gig; I don’t think he is done yet in shocking us to the core.
Keith P.
We were relatively consistent at around 1k deaths per day for about 7 months. For it to jump up 3x so fast is a bad, bad omen.
Lobo
I always thought the discussion of mortality should be in comparison to 9/11, Vietnam War, etc.
We are now experiencing a 9/11 everyday. More people have died than 5+ Vietnams.
What a tragedy!
BC in Illinois
Thank you for The Less Said, The Better. I had never read that before.
For my parents, Pearl Harbor changed everything. They were both in college, and within a year, my father was in the Army Air Corps (a weatherman) and my mother was a WAC (London, Paris — coming to Jefferson Barrack in St Louis was the first time she had ever left Ohio).
For my family, August 18, 2020 changed everything. That was the day my brother died of COVID. Yes, in a way, all are doing well. But everything has changed. Even our conversations with each other, on different topics, are somehow different.
And you can’t multiply that by two thousand at a time.
You have to add them up, one at a time. One family at a time.
Yeah, don’t multiply the words. If the words lead to actions, good. There are things to do. My sister-in-law’s recent tweet ended with the words
It is awful and containable if only EVERYONE worked together.
P L E A S E
But on a lot of this, the less said the better.
The Moar You Know
2,403.
Killed in an act of war.
2,610; 2,885; 2,857; 2,637.
Plus a quarter million more. Killed by a traitorous cabal of their fellow citizens who, likely, will never face justice or even accountability for the murders they committed. Allowing the deaths of those citizens was more convenient than doing anything to prevent them.
ETA: I am so outraged, every day, by this the words don’t come out right. All the deaths were preventable.
Shantanu Saha
COVID has already hit the top five on this list and will eventually push EVERYTHING below #4 off of it.
https://www.toptenz.net/10-deadliest-days-in-american-history.php
Barbara
I saw the movie The Ballad of Nariyama, probably around 1985. The theme is pretty simple: in pre-industrial agrarian Japan, if you reach the age of 70 you are taken to the top of a mountain at the beginning of winter and left to your fate. The movie is “about” two elderly people, one of whom accepts that fate and one of whom doesn’t. I think of that movie every time I hear someone say something like, “the alarming increase in the death rate in South Dakota was no big deal because 80% of the dead were over the age of 80” (as I did recently on Twitter, and I have no idea if that is actually true). We spend an incredible amount of our vast health care budget trying to keep septuagenarians and octogenarians alive. I am having difficulty trying to make any kind of logical connection between these two extreme facts of life and death in the U.S. in 2020.
Ksmiami
@WaterGirl: yes. I was talking to my mom yesterday- a public health nurse and nursing professor that unlike 1918, we can’t let this epidemic disappear down the memory hole. We need commissions and investigations and trials
SFAW
I want the “marshal of the International Criminal Court” to pay the Murderer-in-Chief a visit on 1/21/21. Accompanied by a few friends carrying a large burlap bag, with which to render Scheissegibbon to The Hague, where he’ll be tried for Crimes Against Humanity.
Brantl
10 year’s ago, in (non)-Stump-PTSD LAND, whichever party wasn’t in power would have been howling over casualties like those. Now? It’s another day in the life…..
Felanius Kootea
44 days until a sane response to the pandemic begins. That is such a tragedy.
Steeplejack (phone)
Apparently Trump is planning a socko finish.
President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.
Jeffro
I swear, some days I learn more following folks’ links and references here than I did all the previous week. Thanks!
jonas
@BC in Illinois: You have to add them up, one at a time. One family at a time.
And yet in state after state, county after county, the communities (esp rural ones) hardest hit by Covid were the most likely to vote for Trump and his Republican enablers. It’s hard to fathom. It’s like someone voting again for a governor who, against everyone’s advice, pardoned a murderer who then killed their loved one right after his release.
Steeplejack
Condolences on your brother. 🙏
KenK
@Barbara: @#13
I’ll be 70 in March. Thankfully I don’t live in pre-industrial Japan. “We” do this for the vulnerable because I believe that most Americans are kind, decent and compassionate.
Last weekend, I spoke with my 95 year old stepfather in Ohio. He, understandably, is very cautious about social contact. He told us that he is not afraid of dying. He’s afraid that if he gets sick, he’ll be a burden to his family.
Barbara
@Steeplejack (phone): I think air traffic control should find some safety reason for delaying the flight until 12:30 pm, at which point, AF1 is no longer available. Also, I am not sure AF1 would be available in any event. But yeah, this is what we all have to look forward to — an out of control narcissist holding an endless series of rallies. Other than frustrating the presidential ambitions of various other Republicans by sucking all the oxygen in the Republican political universe, it’s a pretty depressing spectacle.
MisterForkbeard
@Steeplejack (phone): You know what would make this REALLY great TV? If he did all that and was arrested on stage during immediately after Joe’s investiture.
Probably just for obstruction of justice and bribery, but I’ll take whatever.
hitless
@Barbara: I think the connection is that in both cases people choose a story to believe that they like most, and that story revolves around them. In ordinary times, people want to believe when they are old they will be cared for and no expense will be spared to save them. But now, it’s a more appealing story to believe that the virus is only killing old people or people who were going to die soon anyway. This makes them feel safe (they aren’t old and infirm…so no worries for them) and it also means that they don’t need to inconvenience themselves by following public health recommendations if this isn’t really a big deal.
Obviously this is not true for many, maybe even most, people. Lots of people follow guidelines and are appalled at what is happening.
JPL
@MisterForkbeard: If you want great TV, all the MSM has to do is call him a sore loser.
@Barbara: AF1 was available for Nixon on Auguest 9, 1974 for his flight to California; midway over Missouri, it changed its aircraft ID to the tail number.
(That plane is currently in the Reagan Library.)
Brachiator
Very sobering numbers.
We are into the second week after Thanksgiving. It would be hopeful if the number of hospitalizations and deaths at least stabilized, if not declined. It might be a sign that mitigation efforts are working. Otherwise, things will get worse as we head into Christmas and other December holidays. Especially if significant numbers of people insist on attending church services in person.
Gin & Tonic
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Precisely. Trump could take the plane, but once Biden takes the oath, it’s no longer AF1.
trollhattan
“Sorry, but Air Force 1 is having its hair done that day.”
In which I read a Dowd article about another woman and does not revert to mean girl: Candice Bergen.
Listened to an interview with a health professional who said based on the trials, the Pfizer vaccine provides COVID antibodies orders of magnitude greater that COVID survivors show. And that’s a Big Biden Deal.
Kent
I’ve spent my whole life split between conservative and liberal parts of this country. I grew up in the 70s and my parents were liberal Christian civil rights and anti-war types from the 1960s. As a kid I can remember my dad having heated discussions with my conservative grandfather about Nixon and the war back in the early 1970s.
But I don’t remember the divide as being anywhere remotely as wide as it is today with Trump, MAGA, Covid, and all the rest. Nixon and the GOP were vile with their racist “southern strategy” but this just feels so much more existential today.
Demographics and economics are both on our side as the country is becoming more diverse and urban with every election. But it is going to be a long, hard, and relentless fight to get through this. We are at a point where people are not going to be convinced or persuaded. They just have to be beaten.
Betty Cracker
Other than frustrating the presidential ambitions of various other Republicans by sucking all the oxygen in the Republican political universe, it’s a pretty depressing spectacle.
Here’s hoping Papaya Pinochet haunts Republicans like a curse, stepping on every message they try to send, second-guessing every strategy they articulate and knocking anyone who gets too high profile down a few pegs so he can continue to hog the limelight. With any luck, the party will be so embittered and divided by 2022 they’ll lose governorships, statehouses and lots of seats in Congress.
Kent
@Barbara: AF1 is traditionally available to take the ex-president on one final ride.
Though it would be in Biden’s power to order the plane turned around if he really wanted to. :)
Turn around? God forbid no. Continue on out over the Atlantic until it gets to Saudi Arabia or Russia or some such place that will have him? Maybe.
Scout211
One thing keeps going through my mind is that blaming Trump, while not wrong, gives a far too easy excuse for every single Republican politician in Washington DC and many of the state governorships. It would have been great for Trump to be the leader but with all of the Republicans in Washington seriously taking steps to control this pandemic, we wouldn’t really need Trump to be the leader. He could have been the crazy president whistling in the wind. But if the Republicans actually took this pandemic seriously and instituted measures to control this pandemic even without his leadership, we would be in a much, much better place today and more lives would have been saved.
Gin & Tonic
@Betty Cracker: A scenario I devoutly wish to see unfold.
SiubhanDuinne
Re Pearl Harbor.
(From A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig) The first couple was set to take a private tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, which sits just off the coast of Honolulu and straddles the hull of the battleship that sank into the Pacific during the Japanese surprise bombing attack in 1941. As a passenger boat ferried the Trumps to the stark white memorial, the president pulled Kelly aside for a quiet consult. “Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?” Trump asked his chief of staff.
Kelly was momentarily stunned. Trump had heard the phrase “Pearl Harbor” and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else. Kelly explained to him that the stealth Japanese attack here had devastated the U.S. Pacific Fleet and prompted the country’s entrance into World War II, eventually leading the United States to drop atom bombs on Japan. If Trump had learned about “a date which will live in infamy” in school, it hadn’t really pierced his consciousness or stuck with him.
I guarangoddamtee you that President Joseph R. Biden will participate, with deep knowledge and deeper dignity, in the 80th anniversary observances at Pearl Harbor one year from today.
Gin & Tonic
Just wondering here – has this guy acknowledged Biden’s status as President-Elect?
The U.S. condemns the illegitimate Maduro regime’s fraudulent Dec. 6 legislative elections. They do not meet any minimum standard of credibility and are nothing more than an attempt to steal Venezuela’s democratic future. We call on all countries to reject this electoral sham.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020
indycat32
@Steeplejack (phone): And does he think the network/cable channels will switch from the inaugural to his scurrying out of town?
Papaya Pinochet
OK, now I know who got efg’s thesaurus.
catclub
@TriassicSands: yeah, it needs more a of a ‘Never again’ treatment.
But if the Republicans actually took this pandemic seriously and instituted measures to control this pandemic even without his leadership, we would be in a much, much better place today and more lives would have been saved.
Keep in mind, Republicans believe that “I’m from the government and I here to help” are the nine scariest words in the English language.
Kent
@Betty Cracker:Papaya Pinochet
I like “MAGA Mussolini”
My wife is Chilean and Pinochet’s shadow loomed over Chile for far too damned long after he was voted out. In fact they are still trying to shed the right wing Pinochet-era constitution even today.
Mussolini was shot by partisans together with his mistress and his dead body was strung up like a side of beef and left to hang.
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne: Yes, if nothing else, official events will be much more dignified and respectful.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings