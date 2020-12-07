"Our strategy has been no strategy.” Health experts pin hopes for a comprehensive, organized national coronavirus testing strategy on the incoming Biden administration. https://t.co/dm67WiE4oZ — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) December 6, 2020





The number of active cases in the US surpassed 6 million today. pic.twitter.com/SRT16jle4s — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 7, 2020

Sunday's WaPo: "Instead of the delivery of 300 million or so doses of vaccine immediately after emergency-use approval and before the end of 2020 as the Trump admin had originally promised, current plans call for availability of around a tenth of that…" https://t.co/SU5VEF7wT9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2020

NEWS — Senate Republicans have invited a leading anti-vaxxer to be the lead witness at a Homeland Security committee hearing on Tuesday at a time when the US is preparing the largest-ever vaccination campaign to fight Covid. From @SherylNYT https://t.co/ISdrVoOXV6 — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 7, 2020

"Their companies":

Fauci is a civil servant still working at 80 and has turned down offers to work in the private sector. He can't collect any money from the vaccine.

Gates runs a nonprofit where he gives money away. The idea of public service breaks the grifter brain. https://t.co/SlGD2A1rpH — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 6, 2020

======

China is preparing a large-scale rollout of #coronavirus vaccines. Provincial governments across China are placing orders for domestically made vaccines, though health officials haven't said how well they work or how they'll reach China's 1.4billion people https://t.co/VVshXzPWkZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Sweden tried to achieve herd immunity through no lockdowns, restrictions or masking. Last week, they hit 7,000 deaths. Denmark, Finland and Norway, all similar-sized countries who instituted safety measures, have just 878, 415 and 354. Herd immunity failed https://t.co/wUcblpFEeh — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) December 6, 2020

Swedish schools a source of Covid infections, according to this report https://t.co/7zFVdaAwF1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Europe is battling a surge of #coronavirus deaths in nursing homes https://t.co/pMBjRKavPQ via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 7, 2020

British "freezer farm" stocked with 800k doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccines to be administered this week to people over 80, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staffers. Britain is the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vax https://t.co/azqhUXTSVM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Russia confirmed a new one-day record of 29,039 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 457 deathshttps://t.co/JUIgBjxjeT — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 6, 2020

Russia’s health minister has proposed reinstating a ban on domestic travel to slow the record-breaking spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/rTiRHGtzT7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 7, 2020

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate https://t.co/GElquY0wrs pic.twitter.com/OILQ6klPng — Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2020

Pakistan: Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar https://t.co/pmuFxkN8dC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 7, 2020

COVID-19 clusters break out in Japan's coldest city as winter closes in https://t.co/STcJ8pCR3L pic.twitter.com/f3dpsuKHom — Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2020

South Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge https://t.co/X2XwvLtPGO pic.twitter.com/5l4jC0RsIi — Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2020

======

Anatomy of a vaccine: What it takes to create a safe, effective COVID shot. At UCLA, Dr. Marcus Horwitz says the aim of a great vaccine isn't to create one that prompts protection against mild infection, but one that helps guard against severe disease https://t.co/CvpAXTrPsd pic.twitter.com/eweC3Lvk3h — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

As we start to roll out vaccines, we have to get ready for phantom "side effects". In a large population, thousands of people are going to be diagnosed with serious illnesses, or even die, just in the natural course of things. Not because of the vaccines.https://t.co/uOAyU11FqE — Derek Lowe (@Dereklowe) December 4, 2020

New smartphone technology for alerting people about possible exposure to the coronavirus has been slow to catch on in the U.S. an AP analysis finds. Public health officials are struggling to get the word out amid rampant COVID-19 misinformation. https://t.co/hw6fPoCTqI — The Associated Press (@AP) December 6, 2020

Developing better vaccines for the elderly is a goal of the COVID era. At Washington Univ School of Medicine new vaccine technology for older populations began w/ flu vaxes but the approach is especially relevant for Covid because of current vulnerability https://t.co/kKmHRzFOz4 pic.twitter.com/OGaeINusvo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Sinovac secures $515 million funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production https://t.co/136aljifPT pic.twitter.com/h8VVDSfjyJ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2020

======

In an alarming new record, daily #coronavirus cases surpass 10,500 in L.A. County alone where hospitals are running low on available beds. A stay-at-home order is kicking in as the latest attempt to tamp down an unprecedented surge in cases https://t.co/2Q0vi6iTwd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Navajo Nation Extends Lockdown Due To "Dire" Surge Of Coronavirus https://t.co/ZgnNtSpyRd — NPR Health News (@NPRHealth) December 7, 2020

For many months, I defended @CharlieBakerMA against critics, saying our governor has done a good job Over past 6 weeks, I've gone from uncomfortable to aghast at lack of action Its incomprehensible They must see different data because no rational explanation for lack of action — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) December 6, 2020

Over 80% of service industry workers report a drop in tips and over 40% face increased sexual harassment from customers, a survey finds. "Women…are being asked to remove their masks so that male customers can judge their looks and therefore their tips." https://t.co/dzNoZPCJkH — NPR (@NPR) December 6, 2020

I don't think people should generally be fired based on what they do outside of work. But if you're a nursing home employee who goes to a wedding during COVID and brings the virus to work, you should be fired: https://t.co/9au5pSPh2Q — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) December 6, 2020