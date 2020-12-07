Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking: President-elect Biden Has Chosen GEN (ret) Lloyd Austin as His Nominee To Be the Next Secretary of Defense

Breaking: President-elect Biden Has Chosen GEN (ret) Lloyd Austin as His Nominee To Be the Next Secretary of Defense

by | 69 Comments

CNN has just reported that President-elect Biden has selected GEN (ret) Lloyd Austin to his Secretary of Defense.

President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, a source familiar with the decision told CNN on Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black man to lead the Department of Defense.

In addition to serving as commander of United States Central Command, Austin previously served as the vice chief of staff of the Army.

Politico was first to report on Biden’s selection of Austin.

Austin would need a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago. Federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role.

I think this is selection is the result of the previous relationship that President-elect Biden has with GEN (ret) Austin. When President Obama decided to replace Secretary Mattis as the commanding general of US Central Command, he selected GEN (ret) Austin for that position. As the commanding general of the Geographic Combatant Command (GCC) with the most active area of responsibility (AOR), GEN (ret) Austin would have been in regular contact, often several times a day, with President Obama, Vice President Biden, and their senior national security advisors. As a result, President-elect Biden likely has a very good feel for GEN (ret) Austin and, as seems to be the case with almost every one of his selections so far, is going with senior, qualified, experienced people that he is comfortable with based on prior relationships. There was reporting several weeks ago that President-elect Biden did not have much of a personal relationship at all with Michelle Flournoy, who was being reported as the leading candidate for this nomination, and that this was an issue for the President-elect. The selection of GEN (ret) Austin would seem to confirm this.

GEN (ret) Austin is more than qualified and capable to run the Department of Defense. But, as CNN reported, he has only been retired for four years and will, as a result, require the same waiver from Congress that Secretary Mattis required. Hopefully, unlike Secretary Mattis, GEN (ret) Austin will be able to overcome a 40 plus year career’s worth of conditioning to be overly deferential to the President as commander in chief of the military. Given that he has a very different personality and temperament than Secretary Mattis, and that President-elect Biden is, in many ways, the polar opposite of Trump, this will hopefully not be a problem for the Biden administration as it was for the Trump administration.

Open thread!

Full disclosure: I know GEN (ret) Austin, but not well. I met him in Iraq in 2008 when he was the Commanding General of 10th Mountain Division. The brigade combat team my team was assigned to had been split off from the rest of 1st Armored Division in Multi-National Division North and sent south and east of Baghdad to Multi-National Division Central. 10th Mountain Division fortunately took over Multi-National Division Central two months into our deployment. I met GEN Austin when he came to our FOB as part of his initial battlefield circulation. I was introduced to him, he spoke to me for about 90 seconds, and my part of his briefing lasted about two minutes tops. I also provided support to him when he was the Commanding General of CENTCOM via his Command Sergeant Major, who was my point of contact in the CENTCOM command group. He might recognize my name, but if I was standing next to him he would most likely not know me from Adam and I am Adam!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Carolina Dave
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Darkrose
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • John Revolta
  • jonas
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • Poe Larity
  • rikyrah
  • Ronno2018
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • The Moar You Know
  • TS (the original)
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Doc Sardonic: Maybe, maybe not. After thinking about it, as well as several comments made in response to it, I added an ETA to my post on this from last Friday. Specifically:

      Edited to Add (ETA):

      I want to clarify a point or two as there seems to be some confusion in the comments. I am not arguing that GEN (ret) Austin would not be a good Secretary of Defense. Nor am I arguing that one of the other people whose names have been floated as a potential choice are better choices. What I am arguing is that if GEN (ret) Austin is selected by President-elect Biden, he will have to overcome the same career’s worth of conditioning to defer to the President as commander in chief of the military that Secretary Mattis could not overcome. While GEN (ret) Austin is not Secretary Mattis – they are very different senior military leaders – this will be a key challenge. Of course, as a number of you have pointed out in your comments, President-elect Biden is not Trump, so the dynamic between Secretary of Defense and President would be very, very, very different from the start.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Nope. Not another former general.

      Nope. Nope. Nope.

      Bad, bad idea.

      The rule in democracies is civilian control of the military. A retired general is not a civilian in that sense. We have had too much nonsense in government to tolerate this kind of irregularity.

      When Mattis’s waiver was granted, a number of senators said they wouldn’t do it again. Will be interesting to see if they change their minds. Presumably they will make their views known to President-elect Biden, most likely privately.

      I think there’s some chance this is a trial balloon, to test out the possibility of a waiver. There were a number of false reports/ trial balloons for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in one or another Cabinet position, which ended with her turning down whatever might have been offered (not necessarily what was reported).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Carolina Dave

      Great choice. On many levels.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Great choice, President-elect Biden!

      Next topic: trumpov is on his 3rd (that we know of) attempt to personally sway a state governor/house speaker/election official to overturn the results of the 2020 election and declare him the winner.

      What would we call it if a losing Democratic presidential candidate did it?  What would we call it if we saw it happening in another country?

      What are we doing, just hanging in there until tomorrow, America?  It’s not like the orange moron isn’t going to continue his corrupt and escalating attacks on the election and our democracy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Adam L Silverman: Don’t have a dog in this fight as I am not military or military adjacent, but my argument is that regardless of “personal relationship” or no personal relationship, I believe a civilian needs to be SecDef to maintain the civilian control of the military. Biden is hiring people to do a job not get together for beer and BBQ or for unlawful carnal knowledge so in my view personal relationship is unnecessary.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Moar You Know

      The only real mistake Biden can make is to appoint a Republican to his cabinet.  He has not done so, yet.  I hope he does not do so.

      This was not my preference, but then again, Biden is not the kind of guy who beats his staff into compliance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Darkrose

      I understand the concerns about having an ex-general, but this feels like a challenge nomination in some ways. “Y’all are really going to refuse to confirm the first Black SecDef, who is also military, when you were fine with Mattis?”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @John Revolta: We’ll be watching two different dynamics. If the Democrats that opposed last time for Mattis still oppose this time now that it is Biden and not Trump doing the nominating. And whether the Republicans who beat up those Democrats for opposing the waiver for Mattis suddenly switch their positions and oppose the waiver for Austin.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Cheryl Rofer: I don’t like the idea of having to ask for a waiver either, but let’s see Biden’s rationale.

      Maybe he sees the next SecDef as being a job like “only Nixon could go to China” and thinks he needs someone he has worked with for ages, and someone who has been inside the belly of the beast for ages, and someone who is also a very important symbol for the DoD and the country.  Maybe Biden thinks that the Pentagon needs a major reorganization and thinks that Austin is the guy to do it.

      Mattis was a bad pick.  Maybe Austin will be the exception that proves the rule?

      Dunno.  I guess we’ll find out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    32. 32.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Obama fired Mattis because MadDog was constantly advocating war with Iran and Syria.   He replaced him with Austin and they got along great, presumably because he wasn’t a warmonger like MadDog.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m off to walk the dogs. Back in about 45 minutes or so. Try not to overthrow the Biden administration before it has begun.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Don’t like him? Fine. I’ll take whoever the Squad Plus Bernie recommends, even if it IS the hackey-sack playing, knit cap vegan hot dog vendor that sells his wholesome crap in Brooklyn up by Williamsburg when he’s not high…”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      There may be another angle to this. A colleague just reminded me that GEN (ret) Austin is politically conservative. So if Biden is asked: “why didn’t you appoint a Republican?”, he can point to Austin and respond “I appointed a conservative.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kent

      @DarkroseI understand the concerns about having an ex-general, but this feels like a challenge nomination in some ways. “Y’all are really going to refuse to confirm the first Black SecDef, who is also military, when you were fine with Mattis?”

      Exactly.  No way the GOP gins up 51 Senate votes against a politically conservative Black General.   the optics on that are no win for them.   And the next one up will be someone they like less, guaranteed.  If they are going to take a scalp it is 100-times more likely to be someone like Becerra, who has a history as a left-wing Congressman and AG doing things like supporting abortion rights.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ronno2018

      NY Times already has an opinion piece that this is bad and we need a civilian.

      Personally I do not care. I just want to take 50% of the defense budget and allocate it to homelessness solutions.

      What a whacky country we live in…

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Ronno2018:

      That would be a bigger waste of resources than dumping it into the defense budget.

      How about scaling out healthcare, higher education and mass transit instead, actually doing something smart with it?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Not thrilled by this pick. OTOH, he’s done well so far. Maybe he’s a good pick; maybe it’ll be a Biden pick I disagree with forever.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Amir Khalid

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      When running for president, Bernie is a Democrat. At all other times, he’s an independent. I don’t understand the Democratic party’s persistent failure to call him out on this bullshit.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Darkrose: People on this  blog and in the media were making excuses for  Mattis even when he sent troops to the southern border to deal with the “caravan” in the run up to 2018 midterm elections. It was always Mad dog this and Warrior Monk that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      CaseyL

      DAMMIT!  I missed the Zoom with Tom.

      I had some work issues that went way past my nominal quitting time, so it couldn’t be helped – but I am still really really bummed.

      My apologies, Tom! Hopefully you’ll do this again.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sdhays

      From Kamala on down, Biden seems to keep sticking to the people he feels he knows pretty well. In general, that strategy makes sense considering the horrible position the new administration is going to be in. He doesn’t have time for the whole team to get to know him and one another.

      I’m kind of disappointed that there’s not a civilian with the right mix of expertise, experience, and personal relationship with Biden to be chosen instead of a career military guy, especially a “conservative” one (I’m pretty fucking tired of having to appoint a “conservative” to lead the military or law enforcement), but Gen. Austin may turn out to be a great Secretary of Defense.

      I’m content to trust that Biden and Harris know what they’re doing.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      John Revolta

      @Kent: Optics schmoptics. The only thing that Repub Senators are gonna be concerned with is stonewalling Biden’s every move. If we don’t get both seats in GA we’re gonna be amazed by how pigheaded McConnell’s Lackeys are gonna be.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      jonas

      I agree that Gen. Austin seems like a very smart, very capable sage elder commander. Sounding him out privately or in some advisory capacity (NatSec council?) seems like a good idea for any president. As SecDef? I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit disappointed now. Reinforcing (non-political hack) civilian control of the Pentagon was a Detrumpification priority, imo.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Alison Rose

      I know literally nothing about military stuff and see good points on both sides of this discussion, and maybe this is just post-Trump (almost!) trauma, but I’m just like “Is this person better than anyone who Trump has picked/would pick in the future if he’d won? Yes? Okay, I’m good.”

      What I am happy about is seeing my awesome AG tapped for HHS! I mean, we’ll miss him here, but I’m sure we have plenty of good choices to take his place as AG, and damn will it be nice to have someone with a brain and a heart in HHS, especially right now. Plus, Becerra is so good at the “I will very politely show you how few fucks I have to give for your bullshit” thing.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kent

      @Amir Khalid:When running for president, Bernie is a Democrat. At all other times, he’s an independent. I don’t understand the Democratic party’s persistent failure to call him out on this bullshit.

      When running for president he is still an independent.  Nowhere on his presidential campaign web site or his Senate web site did he ever identify himself as a Democrat or mention the Democratic party.  In fact during the height of the primary his Senate web site still identified himself as an Independent.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      sdhays

      @schrodingers_cat: To be fair, even considering he was an ineffective Secretary of Defense, a complete idiot in areas outside his war-related expertise, and just bad in numerous ways, Mattis was still the best member of Dump’s Cabinet. It was a huge relief that there would be at least one “adult” in the room. He was always going to be graded on a curve compared to his peers.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      kindness

      What you want to bet Republicans pull a dick move and refuse to give General Austin that waiver?  Yea….if nothing else some cretins on the right will suggest this is a hostage situation that requires bribery.

      Reply

