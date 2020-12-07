Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

ACA Open Enrollment ends on the 15th

If you are relying on the ACA individual health insurance market for your health insurance, the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for Healthcare.gov ends on December 15th.

If you are in a state that runs their own exchange, all of the OEPs go at least another week, but the 15th is a wonderful time to get your choice in.

I highly recommend that you go to your account on Healthcare.gov today and look.  Look at your options. Look at any reporting requirements such as a request for attestation that you’ve filed your taxes.  Look at what you are automatically crosswalked into.

Picking insurance is a tough decision matrix.  It is easier when you have some time and the ability to ask for a little bit of help either in comments here, or with a navigator or a broker.  Use your time.  You have a smidge more than a week.

And once you pick your plan, get your payment in immediately.  Some research that I’ll soon be jazzed to share with you all find that quite a few people get tripped up between selecting and starting plans because their payment never arrived to activate the insurance policy.  Picking today and then having three weeks to get your check in the mail, your credit card entered online, an auto-draft set-up or carrier pigeons resurrected and trained gives you more chances to get it right than picking on the 15th and hoping to get everything set up by the 31st.

 

So go online and get your health insurance for next year before everyone else slams the site.

