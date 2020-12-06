Reader Interactions
is wet-brain one of the complicating co-morbidities? and will he join Chris Christie a private-citizen presidential crony who gets favored medical treatment?
Karma is moving fast these days.
Trump’s circle is now basically the end of On The Beach: Everyone there was going to die of cobalt poisoning eventually.
The only question is, who in Trump’s circle will die?
Like counting how many Rethuglican Senators voted to remove Dump, it’s going to be faster to count who doesn’t have COVID-19 in the Rethuglican party.
Also, Kate McKinnon is a national treasure.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Are you referring to Rudy’s head leaking oil?
I shouldn’t laugh, but I lol’d all the same.
I apologize in advance – and there is no tactful way to say this – but someone in the Trump orbit, far closer than Herman Cain, needs to die of an unambiguous case of Covid before they even come close to taking this seriously.
I know, I know, they are almost out of office, but they still have plenty of time for a ‘holy shit this is real’ moment that might actually steer some of the maga hordes to better behavior.
The CDC will have to add “cutting the cheese during testimony” to the symptom list.
ETA: There are no “close” relationships in the Trump orbit. It’s a web of transactional, uneasy alliances, and no one in the circle will take it seriously unless they get it themselves.
@Hildebrand: Trump would only take it seriously if one of his kids died of it. And, by “one of his kids”, I really mean “Ivanka” since she’s the only one he seems to vaguely care about. And even then, it’s a maybe.
My better side says damn.
My normal side says who could have fucking guessed that an idiot who refuses to mask up, who has lost all his very tiny marbles, and who has aged into an even bigger idiot than he’s been for decades would catch a rather nasty, very communicable disease that EVERYONE is thinking/talking about, which his boss/even bigger asshole idiot than he is ignoring because it doesn’t do anything for him, and has killed more people in less than one year that the Vietnam fucking War did in 8 yrs, would be this fucking stupid? I’m guessing anyone with more sense than a pound of playdough, which neither he nor his boss have. Combined.
thoughts and prayers.
I’m going with not fast nor far enough though.
So, I guess that’s it for surreal press conferences at landscaping warehouses in between dildo shops and crematoria? At least for the next couple of weeks, anyway.
I’m surprised it took this long. I figured it was going to be announced a day or few after his face melting incident (on 11/19).
:-/
Cheers,
Scott.
He never wears a mask, and has been in close contact with dozens of people who have been contagious. I’m surprised it took this long.
I can’t say I’m surprised. As a matter of fact, I thought he already had it.
-
@Hildebrand: Most likely he’ll be like Grassley, just spreading it to someone else who will likely to die.
-
As my father used to say in such situations, “I hope it’s nothing trivial.”
You think shitforbrains is going to find another moron of this level to assist him in being the biggest asshole on the planet within the next 45 days?
I saw Trump’s tweet about it. I don’t know if Rudy Nosferatu is indeed NYC’s greatest mayor evah, like Trump says, but I suspect not.
-
Four Seasons Total Landscaping moved fast and has made $1.3 million off satirical merch in 4 weeks.
23.
Stop your fooling around
Time you straighten right out
Else you’ll wind up in jail
-
@Hungry Joe: I like that one
also, if your’e a Veep fan, they’re doing a table-read on-line fund-raiser for the GA races tonight
a link at the link to donate and sign-up
@Ruckus: My wife asked “what happened to Rudy”, I said the short answer is “Nothing, he’s always been like this”., for the long answer I played Keith Olbermann’s vid on the subject.
Your father seems like a nice, smart guy.
I’m sorry that I have to assume that used to be puts him in the same category as mine, past tense, and hope that he had a long, happy and smart life.
@Jay: That is actually very cool
@Jay: Good for them! Never let an opportunity pass.
-
I always understood that to be tots and pears.
Thoughts. Prayers.
Oh, no. This means everyone who was near Rudy is now threa-end with the virus. Did someone do something crazy with it? (Raises eyebrows scornfully.)
-
@Delk: Isn’t that special?
-
Tots ‘n pears, Rude Boy.
-
@tom: I laughed out loud as well.
Still not as bad as when I read about Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis: my arms shot up as if my team just scored a touchdown, and then I quickly lowered them and looked around to see if anyone in my office saw me.
I’m willing to admit I may not be the best person.
@Ruckus: and has killed more people in less than one year that the Vietnam fucking War did in 8 yrs,
Has killed more Americans than the Vietnam war. About 2 million Vietnamese lost their lives in the war, the ‘rona’s not quite there yet. I’m sure it wasn’t your intention to ignore the Vietnamese casualties of the war, but I think it’s important that we do not.
-
I thought he already had this?
-
@Amir Khalid: Your suspicion would be correct. Rudy gets credit for two things, neither of which he deserves. The first is the decrease in crime, a trend which had already started when he took office and was more driven by national effects than anything he did in office. The second was “strong leader on 9/11”, which was entirely a PR creation and glided over the inconvenient fact that the city’s emergency response HQ was unavailable since Rudy forced it to move into the World Trade Center so that it would be convenient for him to use for trysts with his mistress at the time.
-
I personally don’t care if Rudy lives or dies, but this should at least mean that we won’t be subject to any nonsense “hearings” with Rudy flatulating his way through “testimony”. Or at least it would in a sane universe.
-
TOMORROW IS THE LAST DAY YOU CAN REGISTER TO VOTE GEORGIA!https://t.co/nNbOv8iAKb— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 6, 2020
-
@ThresherK: I love On The Beach. Admittedly the science is inaccurate but that wasn’t known when Nevil Shute wrote the book.
-
@Omnes Omnibus: a message.
-
Reminder: Rudy Giuliani, who has COVID, traveled to states including Michigan and Georgia last week and met indoors with state legislators. Videos of the appearances showed Giuliani was not wearing a mask during the meetings. https://t.co/N4JF7Ouseg
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2020
You are absolutely correct. My error.
Never forget how many people die in fucking war, friends or enemies. War is hell, and if you want to know why, count the bodies and don’t forget that a lot of the survivors will never be 100% physically or mentally ever again so the number is a lot higher than just the body count.
I see some of them every time I go to the VA hospital.
You sound OK – normal even, to me……
My first reaction was “the source is Trump, how do we know it’s true? Have any of these news sites checked with Giuliani?” Given his recent flatulent court appearance the response really needs to be updated to “toots and prayers.” … But really can you image being the lawyer next to him infected because Giuliani farted next to you?
-
So…….all these Arizona legislators are going to quarantine now right? Cause I see my State Senator @NancyBarto attended this circus last week.#RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/ORF1Tpck21
— Steven Slugocki (@Slugocki) December 6, 2020
-
Phoenix police shot Ryan Whitaker twice in the back while investigating a noise complaint. Taxpayers will pay his family $3 million, even as the officers are still employed. https://t.co/32eXR9qf5C— reason (@reason) December 5, 2020
-
Rudy Giuliani asking one of his witnesses: “Would you be comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?”
He was unmasked at the Michigan election hearing on Wednesday for over 4 hours.
Giuliani now tests #COVID19 positive today.pic.twitter.com/OZFdCzuVwC
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 6, 2020
-
@MJS:
The fart heard around the world?
I thought that was by far the highlight of his entire last 10-20 yrs.
Almost feeling sorry for the virus.
-
— Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) December 6, 2020
-
- @Jay: Well, they will wish Rudy well at least.
-
I wish these clowns would stop pushing my empathy meter.
Na they broke that sucker 4 years ago. Go Covid!
-
@BGinCHI: The current top-rated comment on WaPo’s story:
“Thoughts and prayers for the coronavirus.“
-
What gets me is that on Twitter I’m seeing these dark mutterings that there’s something mighty fishy about the fact that so many more Republicans than Democrats are getting COVID. So… rather than concluding that masks actually WORK, the implication is, what exactly? That some sci-fi supervillain has cleverly engineered a virus that can distinguish a person’s POLITICAL PARTY?
-
any history of COVID-19 in the US should really start off with an anecdote about how the chernobyl miniseries came out in 2019 and there was immediately a conclave of pundits smugly declaring that we would never respond to a disaster with such epic and malicious mismanagement— smack barm moon wet 👹 (@small_jawn) December 2, 2020
-
@MJS:
I personally don’t care if Rudy lives or dies,
I care. I want Rudy to live. He still owes us a shitload of hilarious bad-lawyer comedy.
-
@Ruckus: He had a pretty long life. Died of ALS, but was generally healthy almost till the end. He liked the old saying “I’d vote for a yellow dog before I’d vote for a Republican.” He especially liked saying it to our yellow dog. But he once confessed to voting for a Republican — a guy he knew from school was running for judge — and we never let him forget it.
-
TockTick5167AD @TockTick5167AD 20m
No way!!! Covid has crossed from humans BACK to bats!!!
-
@Amir Khalid: We can all agree that Donny and Rudy are the two filthiest rats to ever emerge from the sewers of The Big Apple.
-
will he join Chris Christie a private-citizen presidential crony who gets favored medical treatment?
Don’t forget Ben Carson as another one who tongue-bathed Dear Leader for personally intervening to save his live, by providing access to the very best drugs.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/11/20/937170338/ben-carson-says-he-was-desperately-ill-with-the-coronavirus
This is Trumpworld, where it is natural to them that Emperor Little-Gloves decides who should live and who should die.
-
@JoyceH: Well, _logically_ if it’s a Democratic hoax clearly Democrats who are part of the conspiracy won’t get sick, because they know it’s a fake, and that only leaves Republicans who get sick because warble garble look a Sasquatch!
-
Right on time for a T-giving get together exposure to bear fruit. Of course, since the whole inner circle seems like one giant super spreader event, no telling where exactly he got it.
-
Meanwhile…
Adam Ozimek @ModeledBehavior
Sweden is banning groups of 8 while Australia is having massive festivals. It was never much of a debate, but it’s officially over.
because the Australians had real shutdowns
-
Well, Guliani may not need that pardon after all.
-
@Jay:
The officers went home safe, which was all that mattered.
-
@Geminid: He may need to look to the Church instead of Trump for forgiveness of his sins.
-
@West of the Rockies: Re “threatened/thre-and”: That glottal stop instead of a “t” might be a Midwest thing. Sarah Kenzior, of the podcast “Gaslit Nation,” does the same thing. (She’s in St. Louis.)
-
@Sm*t Cl*de: Don’t forget Ben Carson as another one who tongue-bathed Dear Leader for personally intervening to save his live, by providing access to the very best drugs.
Didn’t Carson claim he was miraculously healed by some shit that MyPillow guy has been pushing?
-
it just shows how genetically weak and inbred “Real Murkins(TM)” are that they are dying in hordes from a “fake virus”.
-
Get well [blat!] soon.
-
@Hungry Joe: “I hope his stay in the hospital will be short”
-
74.
i’m just amazed he didn’t catch it sooner. either way he’ll get the good-ass medicine and prob pull through and the GOP will point and say “see? it’s not so bad”.
-
That’s cold.
True, but cold.
-
carson says he started taking something bullshitty like that, and started improving, then it went south and he got some real treatment.
-
They do that here in Connecticut.
-
Liverpool just beat visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the English Premier League. Mo Salah, Gini Wijnaldum, Joel Matip, and Wolves defender Cabral Nelson Semedo all scored for the Reds. Young Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín* Kelleher kept a clean sheet on his EPL debut.
*This Irish first name is pronounced ki-veen or qui-veen, depending on where in Ireland you are.
-
@dmsilev: 50/50 it gets gassed.
-
@Ruckus: You don’t even want to know what I really think.
