From commentor Mike S:

Today I’m sharing some of my pics of native plants flowering in our garden in southeastern Pennsylvania from the last few years. We grow so many plants and I have so many thousands of pictures of flowers (both native and not) that I’ve taken over time that it’s impossible to pick the “best” one of any species.

Up until COVID cutbacks I wrote and illustrated a weekly newspaper column in my local paper about nature/natural history; especially birds, native plants and insects, so I had some real use for some of these pictures, but now I’ve just been taking them for fun and maybe a few Zoom presentations for local garden and native plant clubs. Anyway, I’ve pulled a few I like of plants that grow well in our garden to brighten up the beginning of winter for you all with some thoughts of the next growing season. I’m including a little info below if you want to go beyond the eye-candy.

At top: Wild Senna (Senna marylandica) being visited and buzz-pollinated by a Common Eastern Bumblebee (Bombus impatiens). The flowers of this species produce pollen inside tubular anthers and only a few insects, like local bumblebees, have the ability and instinct to vibrate the flower with their thoracic muscles to shake the pollen out so they can take it home to feed their babies. This exclusionary adaptation helps their pollen reach the correct destination and not be wasted on little insects that can’t do a good job.