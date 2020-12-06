Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This is how realignments happen…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This really is a full service blog.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Good luck with your asparagus.

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Native Delights

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Native Delights

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Bumblebees on wild senna

From commentor Mike S:

Today I’m sharing some of my pics of native plants flowering in our garden in southeastern Pennsylvania from the last few years. We grow so many plants and I have so many thousands of pictures of flowers (both native and not) that I’ve taken over time that it’s impossible to pick the “best” one of any species.

Up until COVID cutbacks I wrote and illustrated a weekly newspaper column in my local paper about nature/natural history; especially birds, native plants and insects, so I had some real use for some of these pictures, but now I’ve just been taking them for fun and maybe a few Zoom presentations for local garden and native plant clubs. Anyway, I’ve pulled a few I like of plants that grow well in our garden to brighten up the beginning of winter for you all with some thoughts of the next growing season. I’m including a little info below if you want to go beyond the eye-candy.

At top: Wild Senna (Senna marylandica) being visited and buzz-pollinated by a Common Eastern Bumblebee (Bombus impatiens). The flowers of this species produce pollen inside tubular anthers and only a few insects, like local bumblebees, have the ability and instinct to vibrate the flower with their thoracic muscles to shake the pollen out so they can take it home to feed their babies. This exclusionary adaptation helps their pollen reach the correct destination and not be wasted on little insects that can’t do a good job.

Green-headed coneflower

Green-headed Coneflower ‘Herbst Sonne’. Our front yard is a meadow of tall native wildflowers and grasses. One of the stalwarts is one that was unappreciated in this country (i.e. weed-wacked and sprayed when growing along roadsides), but when taken to Europe a German gardener selected one and named it. Then it became popular here. Although many people say it’s too tall for their garden a 5 to 8 feet, I like it and it isn’t the tallest flower in the garden either!

Monarda fistulosa

Wild Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa) is less well know than its scarlet-colored cousin Bee-balm (M.didyma) but I like having them both in our garden. Hummingbirds go to the red one and this species is visited by hummingbird-moths, bees and butterflies which is fine by me. If I could give some plants a new common name, I would change this genus to Crown-flowers, because that is what I think of when I look at them!

wingstem

Wingstem (Verbesina alternifolia) is another tall yellow member of the daisy family that is popular with pollinators. Botanically oriented people would call this and the coneflower DYCs for damn yellow composites. And those of us in the east don’t have the huge number that grow out west to worry about identifying!

Most people don’t realize we have a native wisteria here in eastern North America, but do. Wisteria fruticosa. It is a lovely, if not quite as exuberant, vine as the common Chinese and Japanese Wisterias of horticulture. The flower clusters are smaller than the Asian species which are now becoming invasive in the woodlands around here…

To Be Continued

**********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week? What went down in your gardens, this past year?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Geminid
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Palindrome
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Great pictures and commentary, looking forward to the next installment!

      We’re about two weeks away from the official start of winter, but we’ve had several freezes already. The garden is pretty done for the season, but I scored two bags (about 10 lbs each) of used coffee grounds from a local coffee shop to mix in with the dried leaves in my compost bin. Both Starbucks and Caribou offer used grounds free to gardeners, so I always grab a bag if available when I’m grocery shopping. Hoping by spring to have some good compost for the flower beds.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Geminid

      @satby: Coffee grounds are acidic, and I’ve seen them recommended for acid loving plants like blueberries. So don’t forget lime, which besides buffering acid is full of calcium, a plant nutrient.       Another way to feed calcium to your plants is to apply gypsum, which is a ph neutral compound of calcium and sulphur, another plant nutrient.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Palindrome

      DYC! I’m stealing that. We have a Queen’s Crown and Kings Crown here in Colorado – I think they’re Rhodiola and they look a bit like your Monarda.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: I was thinking the same but looked it up to be sure. The Oregon State University says they are not:

      Coffee grounds are about 2% nitrogen by volume.
      Grounds are not acidic; the acid in coffee is water-soluble so the acid is mostly in the coffee.
      Coffee grounds are close to pH neutral (between 6.5 to 6.8 pH).
      Coffee grounds improve soil tilth or structure.
      Coffee grounds are an excellent nitrogen source for composting. They have a C/N ratio of 20-to-1. In informal trials with OSU/Lane County Extension Service, Compost Specialists recorded sustained temperatures of 140 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit for up to two weeks when coffee grounds were 25% of the material in the compost pile by volume.
      Anecdotal evidence suggests coffee grounds repel slugs and snails in the garden.

      A lot of plants (looking at you tomatoes) like their soil on the acidic side. I was battling blossom end rot for years before I figured that out. I started adding an acidifier and voila! My green zebra plants were BER free. The Mushroom Baskets still had some tho, I guess they like it really acidic.

      ETA: from the same page:

      Coffee grounds are not a nitrogen fertilizer. In a germination test at the GrassRoots Garden in Eugene, OR, coffee grounds were mixed with potting soil at a ratio of 25% by volume. Lettuce seeds showed poor rates of germination and stunted growth compared to lettuce seeds planted in potting mix without coffee grounds.

      Coffee grounds encourage the growth of microorganisms in the soil, which use nitrogen for their growth and reproduction.

      If you are incorporating coffee grounds directly into the soil, add a nitrogen fertilizer at the same time. Coffee grounds encourage the growth of microorganisms in the soil, which use nitrogen for their growth and reproduction. While the coffee grounds are being broken down by the microorganisms, the additional nitrogen in the fertilizer will provide a source of nutrients for your plants.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.