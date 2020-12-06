Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This really is a full service blog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wetsuit optional.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Shocking, but not surprising

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Let there be snark.

Women: they get shit done

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Han shot first.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays!

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays!

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays! 4

I have an idea for a couple of fun posts, as I am weary of politics, even the chipper Biden live events.

Why don’t you show me your holidays? Email me (here: whats4dinnersolutions at live dot com) photos, links to videos, links to favorite movies, music or books, and I’ll put together a few holiday posts depending on how many I receive.  These are all from fun holidays past:

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays! 3

Christmas in Georgetown, CO a few years ago

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays! 1

Santa’s Reindeer stopping by for a visit

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays! 2

Holiday fire dancing (and boy, was it cold that night)

Open Thread: Show Me Your Holidays!

And one of my favorite photos of Harley (still missed) stalking the Christmas tree

Open thread (there’s a guest post coming up shortly from WereBear so I’ll be bigfooting myself).

And send me your Holidays (today or past!).

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Mike in NC
  • No name
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Barbara

      We are going to get a tree this year, I know that, after not getting one last year. We had gotten in the habit of planning big trips beginning on or soon after or even before Christmas Day, but have no plans this year. Even if I wanted to go to Vermont to ski, and am willing to go through the quarantine procedures, everything I have heard suggests that many are simply lying about their compliance, so I would still feel constrained to pack my own lunches, and so on, but as my husband says, “what do you do when you need to use the toilet?” Maybe I will feel differently a few months from now. Sorry, didn’t mean to start off the thread as a killjoy!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I have an idea for a couple of fun posts, as I am weary of politics, even the chipper Biden live events.

      You deserve break.  Your posts were welcome beacon amidst the noise.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yarrow

      Putting up the rest of the Christmas decorations today. Solar lights are currently sitting in the sun. Bought a new strand to add to the collection, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they work.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      We’re always too exhausted by teaching to do any decorations. We usually have friends for dinner on Christmas Day. And if we get to catch Christmas in Connecticut or Remember the Night on TCM, we’re happy. They’re both on in prime time this year!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      Great photo of Harley under the tree. We keep trying to get perfect shots of our three kitties for Christmas cards but they – being cats – refuse to cooperate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      I’d get a pic of the state capitol Christmas tree but they have the whole place fenced on account of wingnuts are still protesting they lost and counterprotestors are spinning them up. Even yesterday. I want to tell them all the election was one fucking month ago and they need to go get jerbs.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.