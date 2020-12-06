I have an idea for a couple of fun posts, as I am weary of politics, even the chipper Biden live events.

Why don’t you show me your holidays? Email me (here: whats4dinnersolutions at live dot com) photos, links to videos, links to favorite movies, music or books, and I’ll put together a few holiday posts depending on how many I receive. These are all from fun holidays past:

Christmas in Georgetown, CO a few years ago

Santa’s Reindeer stopping by for a visit

Holiday fire dancing (and boy, was it cold that night)

And one of my favorite photos of Harley (still missed) stalking the Christmas tree

Open thread (there’s a guest post coming up shortly from WereBear so I’ll be bigfooting myself).

And send me your Holidays (today or past!).