This is the first of two Tom Levenson Money for Nothing events this week. We are hosting a Zoom on Monday at 8 pm with our own Tom Levenson, so if you want a double dose of Tom – here’s your chance!

⭐️ First, an announcement: We have two audio versions of Tom’s book to give away tonight, and there are two more to give away at the Zoom. If you would like to be in tonight’s drawing for the audio book, please say so in the comments.⭐️

The Monday evening Zoom will begin with some questions from me (BG) to Tom, author to author, for about 20-minutes, and then we will open it up to questions from participants.

If you would like to attend the Zoom with Tom, send email to WaterGirl and she will reply with a password and a link to the Zoom.

Tonight’s Topic: Tom Levenson, Money for Nothing: Ask Me Anything

A brief note from Tom to get the conversation started: