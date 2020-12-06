Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Tom Levenson: Ask Me Anything

This is the first of two Tom Levenson Money for Nothing events this week.  We are hosting a Zoom on Monday at 8 pm with our own Tom Levenson, so if you want a double dose of Tom – here’s your chance!

⭐️ First, an announcement:  We have two audio versions of Tom’s book to give away tonight, and there are two more to give away at the Zoom.  If you would like to be in tonight’s drawing for the audio book, please say so in the comments.⭐️

The Monday evening Zoom will begin with some questions from me (BG) to Tom, author to author, for about 20-minutes, and then we will open it up to questions from participants.

If you would like to attend the Zoom with Tom, send email to WaterGirl and she will reply with a password and a link to the Zoom.

Tonight’s Topic:  Tom Levenson, Money for Nothing: Ask Me Anything

A brief note from Tom to get the conversation started:

Thanks to everyone for your interest in the book. It was born of my interest in how the Scientific Revolution (and changes in our knowledge of the material world since) gets experienced as part of everyday life. I came to this particular story—of the first great stock market boom, bust and crash in London in 1720—because of a stray fact I picked up on an earlier project, that Isaac Newton lost his shirt in the South Sea Bubble.

Poking at that anecdote led me to a much bigger story: how ideas about measurement and mathematical analysis developed during the scientific revolution shaped the beginnings of modern financial capitalism. That’s what the book is gnawing at, while, I hope, offering a fine fun ride through a tale of ambition, greed, and some very bad behavior.

And with that—have at it! I’ll be hanging out in the comments between grilling some short ribs for supper.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      For the audio book giveaway, we already have a list of randomly chosen comment numbers. If you want to be in the running for tonight’s audio book giveaway, be sure to indicate that in only ONE comment.

      We will run down the numbers in the order on our list, until we have two matches between our list of numbers and comments where someone says they want to be in the running for the audio book.

      Hint: Numbers 1-10 are not on the list.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of authors, M4 was just telling me about this, and I thought it was worth sharing here since we are all interested in books, reading and culture. Click the links if you’re interested.

      From Major Major Major Major:

      I review submissions for a sci-fi & fantasy magazine called Metaphorosis. It’s up and coming, but it’s got some great stories. The editor would like to do more to emphasize authors from underrepresented groups, while still reading stories blind. The plan is to make special anthologies reprinting stories from said authors, one anthology per ‘group’ (e.g. LGBT, disabled). But paying for reprint rights, commissioning new art, etc. costs money!

      So there’s a Kickstarter, and a $15 pledge will get you an ebook of every anthology they end up making.  (Your card isn’t charged unless the goal is met.) If you’d like to see what sort of stories we’re talking about, you can read them all for free at the magazine website.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BGinCHI

      Looking forward to tomorrow night as well, when we get to hear more from Tom about the book, his writing process, things that didn’t make it into the published project, and so on.

      Join us via Zoom if you’re interested.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I haven’t read the book yet but I wanted to congratulate you again in your success.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      I haven’t read the book. But I do have some passing knowledge of the South Sea Bubble. I might keep up on that basis alone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Zelma

      I’m not sure I have any questions exactly; just a comment. I loved this book! It was so well written with so many wonderful characters and telling anecdotes. I do have a question. Maybe not for Tom but for other readers:

      I taught British history for decades and actually specialized in 18th century England in grad school back in the dark ages. I was familiar with all of the major and many of the minor players. I wonder how people less familiar with the back story responded to the book.

      That being said, were I still teaching British history, I would assign this book.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tom Levenson

      @DCA: I was/am indebted to your roommate for his meticulous analysis of Newton’s misadventures in the Bubble.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tom Levenson

      @Zelma: Thank you!

      Please tell your friends still teaching 18th c. Britain that they might find something useful in it…if I might make an author’s plea.

      Reply

