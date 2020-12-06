Well, this is a bit awkward. COVID-19 may cause long-term erectile dysfunction in men. Yet another reason to heed public health advice as the coronavirus continues to spread. https://t.co/rFiNEUbpGy pic.twitter.com/sTmCGJrNiV — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 5, 2020





Here's where we stand at this moment with #COVID19.

In the last 24 hours just shy of 300,000 Americans have been newly infected. pic.twitter.com/NGp1yQfiGl — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 6, 2020

The US now has over 5.9 million active cases. pic.twitter.com/gRb3oUmEDe — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 6, 2020

A challenge for all of us is to avoid getting hardened to the sheer number of Covid deaths. More Americans have died in just the past two months than in the entire Vietnam War. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 5, 2020

The great Nobel Laureate Joshua Lederberg used to show a slide that demonstrated 1918 #flu caused a drop in American life expectancy. To him, it was THE key measure of the epidemic's severity.

Well, #COVID19 has shaved a year off LE in USA already.https://t.co/xBfnlDjNAi — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 5, 2020

======

WHO is cautioning that the #coronavirus crisis is far from over despite signs the vaccine rollout is beginning https://t.co/e4S6iaxLeR via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/PsOZhilteG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 5, 2020

Europe is in a race against time: Coronavirus deaths are surging in nursing homes even as nations gear up for massive vaccination programs that make the elderly a top priority. https://t.co/ouhY0T1uxm — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 6, 2020

Most European ski slopes are closed due to the pandemic, but in Switzerland it's business as usual — almost — provoking grumbles from the country's Alpine neighbors. @jameykeaten https://t.co/J02sS7ZtsX — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 5, 2020

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week https://t.co/HPD9munUke pic.twitter.com/lFXqDOaZK4 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 6, 2020

⚡ Russia confirmed a new one-day record of 29,039 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 457 deaths https://t.co/JUIgBjxjeT — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 6, 2020

Russia is starting its Covid-19 vaccination programme, with clinics in the capital Moscow inoculating those most at risk from the virushttps://t.co/32wracgOWy pic.twitter.com/91nrKPNNhY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2020

South Korea to consider new curbs as coronavirus cases hit 9-month high https://t.co/zZ56wG2Kye pic.twitter.com/PdXa5FfmPp — Reuters (@Reuters) December 6, 2020

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say https://t.co/qCp16LBHMv pic.twitter.com/XjvxD1ylGY — Reuters (@Reuters) December 6, 2020

If you’re wondering what life is like in Australia… pretty much back to normal. Thanks to decisive action, lockdowns, mandatory international quarantine, and stringent contact tracing, the current number of active cases in the whole country (pop. 25 million)? 47. pic.twitter.com/ind2dC66I9 — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) December 5, 2020

Mexico registers 11,625 new coronavirus cases, 593 more deaths https://t.co/YX9e9EPRiK pic.twitter.com/FhFvqcZRjl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 6, 2020

======

8 facts about the coronavirus to combat common misinformation https://t.co/mfSprPumoJ The facts! — Craig L. Ph.D. (@CL2Empower) December 6, 2020

New CRISPR-based test for COVID-19 uses a smartphone camera. Swab your nose, put the swab in a device & get a phone read-out in 15 to 30 minutes. Study in the journal Cell. A team from Gladstone Institute, UC Berkeley & UCSF outline the technology https://t.co/QQnPmT6t9D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 6, 2020

Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestic-made COVID-19 vaccines, though the government has yet to say how well the vaccines work or how they may be distributed to the larger parts of the population. https://t.co/dvdcAQjbWP — The Associated Press (@AP) December 6, 2020

Doctors are skeptical of a pricey drug given emergency approval for Covid. Baricitinib, an arthritis drug made by Eli Lilly, may reduce recovery time by a day, but costs about $1500 and comes with side effects https://t.co/yZgwaM8AlN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 5, 2020

Early in the pandemic misinformation (apparently circulated by smokers) suggested smoking is protective. Now the data is mounting. Smoking injures defenses in the lungs & increases inflammation. MERS, another coronavirus infection, is also worse in smokers https://t.co/ACryotZE66 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 5, 2020

📍700 EPIDEMIOLOGISTS WALK INTO A BAR—jk, we would never do that now! Pro epidemiologists surveyed by NYT on #COVID19 risks (I was 1 of 700): Most risky:

📌Indoor dining

📌Wedding/funeral/church

📌Concert/Sporting

📌Indoor playdates

📌Shared office workhttps://t.co/XGZ7TKagIc pic.twitter.com/vGOy13c3Ps — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 5, 2020

Bears repeating:

"No drug definitely reduced mortality, or reduced initiation of ventilation or hospitalization duration. These #remdesivir #hydroxychloroquine #lopinavir & #interferon regimens had little or no effect on hospitalized patients w/#COVID19 "https://t.co/s197QniuXr — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 5, 2020

======

Clarification on one of yesterday’s links. It actually makes sense to classify bank tellers as ‘essential personnel’, especially since other front-line workers (retail clerks, cleaners, etc.) are more likely to need face-to-face banking assistance more than white-collar workers with sufficient financial cushions to take full advantage of online services…

Important update: the trade group ABA clarified their request was more narrowly focused on bank tellers and consumer facing bank employees not broader financial industry — Sunny Oh (@SunnyOhHK) December 5, 2020

Discussions of how many people need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity often omit that the pandemic has been really awful in the US and it's not a pleasant thing to discuss, but a decent minority of the population has naturally-acquired immunity.https://t.co/pCJIeJBkcE — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 5, 2020

The vast region of Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay area and a large swath of the Central Valley are about to be placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases. https://t.co/fKAz1HJcx0 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 6, 2020

New Mexico shut down nearly everything to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by covid. It wasn’t enough. https://t.co/m5GJJxFNhE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 5, 2020