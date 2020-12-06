GREETINGS EARTHLINGS.

According to Watergirl, we have already sold 200 calendars, which is spectacular and really going to help out a ton of animals, so thanks to all you magnificent bastards for that.

I’d like to do one of my favorite things on the website now, which is an Artists in Our Midst open thread where you all get to showcase your talents and link us to your stores and shops so we can peruse and purchase. I’ve had several life-changing purchases because of these (some magnificent photographs I framed and are the first thing I see every morning, and Satby’s fucking AMAZING soaps, which I use for myself and send to friends as gifts) so please show off your art, your goods, your singing, and your writing, or whatever it is you do.

Also, please update your info if you would like to be featured on our page!

Please copy this to your comment and provide the requested information in this format:

Your balloon juice name (nym):

Do you want your BJ nym displayed with your entry? (yes or *no)

category:

business name:

website URL:

social media URL:

Patreon URL (or similar):

relationship to artist: options are self or spouse

*If for privacy reasons, you do not want your BJ nym displayed with your “Artists” entry, please copy the format above and send your information to me (WaterGirl) by email.