Trying to Catch Everyone: 2021 Pet Calendars are Ready to Order!

The 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars are ready to order!

Trying to do one post a day at different times in order to catch folks who might not have seen the previous posts.

The very first calendar has shipped, and Calendar A is on the way to someone whose initials are M.R.

Calendar A

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

Calendar B

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

You can click this link to order and you can order by clicking the special blue box up top.

If you have pets in the calendars and have not yet reviewed the calendars, please do so before placing your order.  You will find the pages of each calendar in the links in the sidebar.

If you find a problem, corrections can still be made.  But the calendar has to be changed BEFORE you place your order with Cafe Press.  The calendars are printed on demand by Cafe Press, and there’s no way to stop an order once you place it.

If you find an issue:

  1. Notify us in this post
  2. Wait for us to let you know that it has been fixed and the page has been updated
  3. Review the calendar again to verify all is good
  4. Then place your order.

Calendars are $25 each.  We planned to offer $5 off if you ordered both Calendar A and Calendar B, but Cafe Press doesn’t offer a way to do that.  So all calendars are $25 each.

The calendars cost $15 to print at Cafe Press, so we make $10 on each calendar, which goes directly to the pet rescue.

      Inventor

      2020 was the first time I contributed a pet photo to the calendar. It probably didn’t make a difference, but why risk it? I didn’t submit a photo this year.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Trying to do one post a day at different times in order to catch folks who might not have seen the previous posts.

      Is it possible to pin this post to the top of the blog for a couple of days? That might save having to keep track, and free you up for more creative endeavours!

      Villago Delenda Est

      The very first calendar has shipped, and Calendar A is on the way to someone whose initials are M.R.

      I wasn’t fast enough!  Can’t say “first!”

      BTW, I got an email from Cafe Press.  My calendar is projected to arrive on 16 December.

      Mike in NC

      Speaking of calendars, I got an email today offering an Official Trump 2021 Calendar featuring photos personally selected by Melania. All for a mere $30 donation to their slush fund. They will continue grifting until they stop breathing.

      Anotherlurker

      I just wanted to share with you Jackels that on December 18th., at LAX, my new Furry Family member arrives!  She was rescued from a Chinese slaughterhouse and I am over the Moon to be able to help her into her new life me.

      My boy, Buddy crossed the Rainbow Bridge on January 20.  I have to tell you that being without a Pup for 11 months has been difficult for me.  My dogs are family. Nothing less.

      I wish I could share her picture with you, but, I’m old and electronics hate me!   Maybe I’ll just have to wait for next year’s Calendar?

      HinTN

      @Villago Delenda Est: I didn’t get the email but that was the expected delivery date quoted when I got one from column A and one from column B

      ETA: The back button worked just fine this time, WaterGirl.

