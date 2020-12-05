Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

No one could have predicted…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I personally stopped the public option…

The house always wins.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This blog goes to 11…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Mission Accomplished!

The math demands it!

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Site Update: Back Arrow, iPads, and Ads

Site Update: Back Arrow, iPads, and Ads

by | 96 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s a quiet day here at Balloon Juice, so maybe this is a good time to check in.

I have three questions for you guys:

Back Arrow:
Can you see if the back arrow is working for you?

iPads:
Are iPads still having major issues with the front page?

Ads:
Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page?
Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man?
Are there still ads within the post itself?
Are there ads in the comments – how frequently?  Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments?

And a bonus Tucker.

Site Update: Back Arrow, iPads, and Ads

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Alternative Fax, a hip hop artist from Idaho
  • Auntie Anne
  • Benw
  • caring & sensitive
  • catclub
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • Gvg
  • HinTN
  • J R in WV
  • jeffreyw
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Revolta
  • Kristine
  • MattF
  • Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • namekarB
  • OldDave
  • p.a.
  • patrick II
  • Rob
  • Scout211
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan
  • Wag
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    1. 1.

      caring & sensitive

      I’m on Windows 10 and using Opera browser. No issues at all. All arrows work. Opera has a built in ad blocker that works perfectly. I salve my conscience by making direct donations to the site through Paypal

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Benw

      On a macbook with Chrome:
      Back arrow works.
      One add above the banner.
      One add in the post, right above the Tucker pic.
      No adds in the comments in the previous post. ETA: now I agree with AR below, ads after comments 4 & 8.

      Who’s a good boy? Tucker is!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      On desktop MacBook, in Safari and Chrome: Back arrow works fine; never saw a full-page ad; had seen ads within the banner but not anymore (for maybe the last day or so?), now only above the banner; yes, still seeing ads within the post itself, including this one; yes, seeing ads within the comments – on the previous post, I have an ad after comments 4 and 8, but interestingly, none after that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      On iPad + Safari + ‘Magic Lasso’ ad blocker. Back arrow works, no prob with front page, no probs with ads. I think, at least nothing obvious.

      BJ works very well with an ad blocker, lots better than without one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      iPad user here. No banner ad. 1 ad between your last sentence & Tucker photo. Back arrow works. Previous post 1 ad between comments 9 and 10, then nothing (I scrolled to about 105.). This a.m. Chrome/android phone still n.g.: 2/3 of screen was ads, 1/3 was post.

      ETA- The ads on the iPad I would characterize as unobtrusive.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      namekarB

      Windows 10

      Chrome Version 86.0.4240.198

      Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page?

      No

      Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man?

      Not within the banner. Yes above the banner

      Are there still ads within the post itself?

      No

      Are there ads in the comments – how frequently? Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments?

      Had to check previous post. Ad after 4th comment and 8th comment then none thereafter.

      Update: I recently installed EERO Wifi 6 mesh and come to find out it filters some content so I’ve noticed on my PC and phone that some (but not all) ads are being partially blocked (I can see a box where the ad is supposed to be but content is missing).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Back arrow seems better behaved now (Mac, Safari). I hadn’t noticed any performance issues previously with my iPad (Air 3, so a couple of years old), so I can’t be of much help there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HinTN

      Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page? NO, Thank you!

      Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man? Within? No, above yes

      Are there still ads within the post itself? Yes

      Are there ads in the comments – how frequently?  Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments? Yes, but it’s variable as to when they show up. No ad above 5 as I scrolled here but there was a placeholder for an ad.

      Android using Chrom

      ETA: Ads are the price of doing business. With the full page ad that loaded upon going to a post GONE (PTWG), I suffer the remainder gladly

      ETA^2: There’s an ad below my comment.  ;^

      ETA^3: Always the Zergnet below the first topic

      ETA^4: Going for a record here, always a “footer” ad in the comments page, no matter where I am.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wapiti

      I have an ad above the balloon man, and another ad between “And a bonus Tucker” and the actual picture of Tucker. Also an ad after comment 4 (or a labeled space for the ad, but it’s empty)

      Chrome browser, Win comp.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Benw

      iPhone with Safari, same as what everyone else sees, plus a perma-ad at the bottom of the screen that doesn’t scroll with the page. It’s a pretty reasonable ad situation IMO.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Thank you!  Are any of the 11 people (who have commented so far) still here?

      I would like to try a test, but I will need you guys to still be here for the test to tell me anything.  Chime in if you are here and willing to stay for 10-15 minutes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Okay, I am going to make a quick change and need you guys to tell me whether the back arrow still works or if it doesn’t.

      Okay.  I MADE THE CHANGE.

      Does the back arrow still work?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Testing back arrow. Will update on experience

      ETA: Back arrow is not working when I have a comment. It just takes me to my comment, not to the comment I was at when I followed a comment.

      I followed comment 17 to comment 1 and the back arrow took me to comment 24, not comment 17.

      That was my experience in the Bixby post earlier.

      Hope that helps.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      John Revolta

      So, older iMac, Firefox 78. Back button works. Ads above the banner and along the side. Also one within the post. There are ads in the comments but only in the first ten or so (talking older threads with lots of comments). I don’t adblock if that means anything.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      The full page ad that popped up (filling the entire screen) only occurred on my iPhone 8 (using chrome) when I clicked the post+comments button. I just checked and that isn’t happening now.  There is a large banner ad and a large ad between the post and the comments but neither one fills the entire screen or interferes with reading the post or comments (as the full screen one did).   It was clearly a pop-up, too.  There was nowhere on the screen that indicated you were clicking on an ad.

      It’s good now.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      different-church-lady

      900 year old MacBook Pro: no ad above or on banner, no full-page ad (never saw one on any device), yes on ad between comment 8 and 9. If the back arrow is supposed to take you to the previous post, then it works for me.

      Will pull out the 300 year old iPad shortly and give it all a go.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      HinTN

      If you mean the back arrow for three browser, that’s been intermittently weird for a while, but I’m into sledgehammers so I work with it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      Which back arrow do you mean?  The back for the browser or the double <<

      on the side for back in posts?

       

      both work for me

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kristine

      iPhone 7, Safari. I had to load an ad blocker because ads occasionally caused the site to crash. Signed up for monthly donation via Patreon to make up for it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      I have an ad blocker, and i see the placeholders between comments 4-5 and 8-9.

      That’s consistent with what you guys are seeing.  That seems like a reasonable amount of ads in the comments.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      macbook pro, Safari, I don’t remember the back button ever disappearing, or getting full page ads

      I do get banner ads, and sometimes an ad in the post, or between the post and the comments, right now the banner ad is duplicated between the text of your post and the picture of the doggie

      no Zergnet for me today

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      Observations from Win 10 Pro, Firefox and Chrome:

      Back Arrow:
      Can you see if the back arrow is working for you?

      -Yes for both.

      Ads:
      Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page?

      -No ads with FF; full-width ad on Chrome, above banner.

      Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man?

      -No with either

      Are there still ads within the post itself?

      No with either

      Are there ads in the comments – how frequently? Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments?

      -None with either

      And a bonus Tucker.

      Fuzzy!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      Strangely, it did work on Safari, but only on the second click.  The first click on the back button–nothing happened.  But then I clicked it for the second time and it worked.  I thought it was a fluke but it happened three times.  Maybe it was a fluke or just my computer?  Strange.

      ETA:  I tried it again, and it works on the second click but not on the first.  Very strange.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      OldDave

      @Wapiti
      What Wapiti said. Same conditions (Chrome, Windoze desktop). The comment about Opera cleaning things up is interesting – I’ll have to try that.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      HinTN

      Ad between “And a bonus Tucker.” and the picture.

      Ad between 4 & 5 and 8 & 9 but no more after that.

      Back arrow hosed for sure.

      Thanks for all you do!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara (HFG): Can you stick around for a few minutes?  I want to turn the plugin off again – the one I think may be affecting the back arrow – and see if that makes it work for you.

      But I will only turn it off again if you think you can stick around.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      J R in WV

      Thanks for your order 361180556 on Thursday, December 03, 2020.

      I got this email for Cafe Press. Have gotten email ads from CafePress, hesitate to make them spam, as I want to get an “your order has shipped” email, which I haven’t received yet.

      I was an early orderer I think, and may need to do it again — one copy of Calendar A IIRC.

      I use an adblocker (a couple actually) and don’t see any. Back arrow works mostly, but I got in the habit of clicking on my departing comment’s datestamp, which make it work fairly well from the get-go.

      Clicking comments just 3 or 4 msgs apart doesn’t seem like a challenge, it seems to work OK, but have to wonder how it would work in a 300-500 comment thread…?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      zhena gogolia

      The back arrow used for going from one comment to another and then back again has never worked for me since the redesign. I have to memorize whatever comment I started on in order to find it again. Chrome, Mac laptop.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      I AM ABOUT TO DO THE THING THAT I THINK MAKES THE BACK ARROW WORK.  HANG ON.

      Okay, I did the thing.  Everybody who is willing, refresh the page and then test the back arrow for me.  Please.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      frosty

      Holy cow! The back arrow works without hitting the comment date first. Thank you!

      No issues with ads; never had any, Firefox on Win10 and iPhone SE. Just lucky I guess.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      J R in WV

      @WaterGirl:

      Thanks for checking!

      Back arrow appear to work here so far. I have noticed more problems in long threads, but perhaps because if I’m only 4 or 8 comments apart I just scroll to where I want to be, as opposed to clicking a back arrow. Also clicking the date stamp before leaving a location in a thread appears to make it always possible for the back arrow to work.

      ETA I was able to back arrow to your comment #73 about making a change.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, that’s where it breaks.  The other thing that’s really annoying is if when I first get to a new post and reply to a comment the comment box shows up in text mode.  Then if you click “click here to refresh”, you’re thrown to the end of the comments and unless you remember the comment you were on…well it sucks to be you.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      zhena gogolia

      I just tried the back arrow on the post below this one, and it worked. But it has worked sporadically in the past. We’ll see.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      WaterGirl

      I am going to leave the Twitter feed plugin OFF until Monday morning.

      Can you all test to see if the back arrow is working again?  Especially TaMara and HinTN who could reproduce issues even when it worked for some of you?

      Please try to notice whether the back arrow works, and if it occasionally doesn’t what you have just done.

      thanks!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Alternative Fax, a hip hop artist from Idaho

      @WaterGirl:

      Since you asked, no. Nor do any or the appropriate back-to-where-you started -browser methods on OS, any device
      I am not the only one who’s annoyed AF at the unreliable navigation within comments; to anonymously quote – by copy/paste –a valued commenter with whom I correspond offsite, from an email s/he sent me:

      The inability to follow replies back to the comments on Juice is SO annoying. I’ve taken to noting the number of the original comment, then scrolling back, cursing all the while. Most of the time I don’t even bother. I never commented much, and now I’m doing so even less. But I still read it a couple of times a day because the collective Juice mind does give me a decent perspective on and a deeper dive into the horrorshow news that I read — and, I assume, the horrorshow news that I don’t read.

      I only have that quote handy as I’m responding to that post-election email this evening/tomorrow, depending finishing todays work crush tonight. I’ve heard the same thing from several others with whom I communicate offsite. Since the rebuild, it’s so frustrating trying to respond or even read and follow replies back to what prompted them that a visit is now a source of frustration and stress (for me, at least). A brief recent visit took approximately 3x longer than it would have previously. Navigation was not an issue/problem – for me, at least – before the new site rollout. (YMMV). It worked fine at the old site.

      For me, and apparently others, it no longer does. In my case, the phenomenon is unrelated to browser choice, device, or operating system. It happens on my (Android) phone, my personal desktop, my laptop, my work computer, Mr. Q’s iPad, and MacBook he has for work. The only browser I have not tried is Internet Exploder (what dev guys call Explorer), because I never use it. It should not be so fucking hard to get back to where you started and – “I’ve taken to noting the number of the original comment, then scrolling back, cursing all the while. Most of the time I don’t even bother” is a labor- intensive workaround. But clearly those of us who find it an annoyance are just internetting wrong.

      Based on Cole’s responses to my numerous complaints directly to him (none in ALL CAPS, btw) since this started, the only way I can interpret his lack of attention to the difficulty some of us have navigating the comments section is an invitation to self deport.

      *That arrow (top R <—) leads to the previous post.

      PS – thanks for checking and wishing all jackals the best holiday season possible in 2020.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Windows 10/Chrome,  All Site arrows are working correctly. The browser back and forward arrows work fine in comments. Ad block show 2 ads blocked on the site

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Yarrow

      What has happened in the past is that the back arrow works fine on threads if I have not commented. If I have commented then all it does is take me back to my comment. The Comment Box will even be populated with the comment I just made.

      To get the back arrow working I have to click on the post title or do something so the URL doesn’t show the comment number. Then the back button works fine. I will test again after this comment.

      Edit: It seems to be working the way it should work now.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Rob

      Back Arrow:
      Can you see if the back arrow is working for you?

      Yes

       

      With my adblockers turned off

      Ads:
      Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page?
      Yes

      Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man?
      Yes

      Are there still ads within the post itself?
      Yes

      Are there ads in the comments – how frequently? Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments? After comments 4 & 8, nowhere else in the comments.

      And a bonus Tucker. Awesome!

      This is on a 2020 MacBook Pro with macOS Catalina, on Mozilla Firefox 83.0 (latest version)

      Reply
    91. 91.

      WaterGirl

      @Alternative Fax, a hip hop artist from Idaho: Is there any chance you could check again right now?

      At 5:35 I turned off the plugin that is at least part of the back arrow problem.

      Since this has been such a huge issue for you, if it’s not too much trouble, could you refresh this page and then click on @somebody, and then see if the back arrow returns you to where you were?

      That way we can be sure that the test was done after 5:35pm blog time, when I turned off the plugin.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      WaterGirl

      @Rob: It looks like you are still seeing some of the problematic ads that others are not.

      It would be tremendously helpful if you can send me screen captures of the two things that others don’t seem to be seeing.  That gives me documentation that John can show the ad guy.

      – screen capture of the full page ads that come up when you click on a post from the front page

      – screen capture of the ad that is inside the balloon man banner with the balloon guy

      thank you so much!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Gvg

      iPad Pro safari, back arrow worked once, then didn’t, then I saw you turned something off, I tried again and it worked so far.

      ads, above the title balloon juice, not bad, above Tucker picture, between posts 8 and 9. Didn’t bother me.

      i will check again after this post as some people got different results after they posted.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.