It’s a quiet day here at Balloon Juice, so maybe this is a good time to check in.

I have three questions for you guys:

Back Arrow:

Can you see if the back arrow is working for you?

iPads:

Are iPads still having major issues with the front page?

Ads:

Are the full-page ads still coming up when you click on a post from the front page?

Are there still ads within the banner with Balloon Juice and the balloon man?

Are there still ads within the post itself?

Are there ads in the comments – how frequently? Every 10 comments, 5 comments, 2 comments?

And a bonus Tucker.

Open thread.