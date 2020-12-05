Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Grownups Are Back

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Grownups Are Back

by

Sure, it’s a minor disappointment that we won’t be able to contrast the singing, dancing crowds at Biden’s inauguration with the pathetic 2016 turnout for the GOP figurehead. On the other hand, we already have the videos from November 8th

… Not to mention, the DNC put together a pretty impressive online / socially-distanced convention this year; I suspect we’ll be able to come up with a stellar package for Joe and Kamala’s inauguration as well!

      Baud

      Along with the virtual inaugural on inauguration day, we should have a delayed real inaugural after everyone is vaccinated.

      TS (the original)

      Sure, it’s a minor disappointment that we won’t be able to contrast the singing, dancing crowds at Biden’s inauguration with the pathetic 2016 turnout for the GOP figurehead.

      But imagine the numbers watching the inauguration online! Given how well the convention was planned & executed this will be the same – or better – and millions will be watching world wide.

      Immanentize

      I have to go into the office today for the first time since April to pick up some materials I need for my final exam.  I had to download a specific app that either clears me or restricts me from going into any building.  I think my Uni. is doing pretty good, but Boston is starting to do worse.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Christian group tears down mysterious monolith on California mountain

      In a video, which was livestreamed and posted online, the group of young men drive from southern California to tear down the structure. Under cover of darkness, they hike up to the structure and tear it down while chanting “Christ is king!”. They then erect a homemade wooden cross in its place and drag the remains of the monolith down the mountain to their car.

      During the video, the men also make offensive comments and drink substantial quantities of energy drinks, while also referencing Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory and their mission is to demonstrate “how much we love Jesus Christ”.

      It’s even money on whether or not they burned the cross after erecting it.

      The vandalism angered local officials.

      “We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith,” Atascadero’s mayor, Heather Moreno, said in a news release. “The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”

      No no, Ms Mayor, these are Christians. Don’t you understand how superior they are to all others and how we must defer and cater to their special feelings?

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m not particularly religious, but now I want to spread the message of the monolith to all nations.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      I was disappointed that when the monolith first showed up in Utah, a crowd of Utahans did not gather around it and start beating their chests.

      Immanentize

      @Amir Khalid: I think West already got invited — to Sanders’ inauguration party at the third villa in Burlington….

      But seriously, I remember when I considered West a brave academic when he took a public stand against Harvard and moved to Princeton.  One of my hero/mentors, Charles Ogeltree, thought West was in the right vis a vis Harvard and what he did publicly was helping black profs everywhere.  But that event seemed to turn CW into a media maven and now, he is a real crank.

      debbie

      I’m sure he won’t, but part of me would like Joe to call attention to all of the undermining going on with the Trump administration and how they’re focusing on that rather than helping in any way with the pandemic. I know people know that, but some things must be spoken out loud.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: How come these He-Rows all have such a burning expressed desire for the love of the man, Jesus?  Seems to be counter their particular brand of manlimanness.  I know, I know….  God, guns and love of men.  Err, “man.”

      Meanwhile, gay orgy for right wing bigots in Southern California or Hungary scheduled for this evening.  Police attendance optional.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sure, it’s a minor disappointment that we won’t be able to contrast the singing, dancing crowds at Biden’s inauguration with the pathetic 2016 turnout for the GOP figurehead.

      You’ll be able to hear the cheering and horn honking throughout the land. :)

      Immanentize

      @debbie: One of my favorite things that a commenter ever said here — it was raven — was something to the effect that no one would have laughed more at taking target practice at those statues than the Buddha himself.  I think of that when I get pissed about the foolish acts of men.

      mad citizen

      Wanted to say a huge thanks for Anne for doing the hundreds of COVID updates this year.  I was reading this morning’s post on my cell earlier and it just kept going and going going.  So much information compiled in one place.  I know we all appreciate the massive effort that it takes.

      Re: Monolith.  This weird fear by a few seems strange considering one of our nation’s symbols is monolithic, but an obelisk: the Washington Monument.  We have a 100 feet high obelisk in Indianapolis in our war memorial area (erected 1930) (I was once told by a visitor that Indy has the nation’s second most war memorials outside of D.C.).  Obama made two campaign stops there in 2008.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: Biden will tell that tale, once he is President and can get no more value from the current admin whose cooperation he needs right now to get ready for his job.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Delayed party.  We’re not postponing swearing in Biden and Harris, and kicking out Dump and Dense on their fascist fucker asses.

