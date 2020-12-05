The face he makes when I forget to give him a piece of my breakfast banana.
“You know I can smell banana on your breath”
Looks like we could use an open thread.
This post is in: Dog Blogging, Open Threads, Pet Blogging
The face he makes when I forget to give him a piece of my breakfast banana.
“You know I can smell banana on your breath”
Looks like we could use an open thread.
PsiFighter37
Rainy gray day in NYC as a Nor’easter blows through – think the folks in Massachusetts are getting some snow today. Otherwise, a snoozer of a day for me. Need to spend some time doing some fantasy football research later, along with reading more of Obama’s memoir.
Jerzy Russian
Is there a photo? I can’t see it at the moment (using Chrome on a Mac laptop)
ETA: And now it is there.
Jerzy Russian
@PsiFighter37: Rainy gray day in NYC as a Nor’easter blows through
We have had Santa Ana winds in San Diego the last few days. Very warm and dry, sort of the opposite of your situation I guess.
laura
That face – the disappointment is writ Large and the nose Knows. Dogs have a keen sense of injustice. Please right this wrong and give a big boi a banana
Spouse scored a case of canning jars this morning so I’ll be making meyer lemon marmalade. Our two wee trees are heavy with lemons that will not wait.
debbie
That’s some schnozz!
@laura: The funny part is, this was a couple of days ago and it was the LAST banana. I made amends after shopping yesterday. I may or may not be forgiven. LOL
Nicole
Pooch strained her leg this morning, probably from an overenthusiastic couch dismount. I googled to see if the Petsmart on the East River Plaza sells wrist braces (yes, they’re a thing for dogs; I just learned that today) and discovered it closed… in April. Boo. She’s not limping too bad; we’re going to keep her quiet and if there’s no improvement I’ll call the vet on Monday.
jimmiraybob
“I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbor in Maine, the state of Maine,” Stone said. “If this checks out, if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election.” – Roger Stone.
What an idiot! He left out the most incontrovertible and absolutely convincing part. The captain and crew were reptilians from the galaxy XplupQ! And why haven’t any front pagers here revealed this yet!? I smell coverup!
Jackie
Not to rain on Bixby’s parade but my vet says that bananas are particularly a problem for cavities. Expensive advice after we thought we had found a healthy treat. In less than a year we suddenly had dental issues.
raven
I make “ice cream” treats put of bananas. yogurt and peanut butter.
Spanky
@jimmiraybob: “A harbor in Maine”? North Koreans? Maybe somebody should tell him there’s more than one Portland.
Or maybe don’t bother.
zhena gogolia
@Jerzy Russian:
And quite a photo it is!
Zinsky
I haven’t posted much recently, as my wife had a very mild case of COVID and I had to assume all household duties for ten very full days. Thankfully, I never got it and my 28 year old son who lives with us didn’t either. Anyway, I don’t understand why Democratic Senators, Representatives, and just citizens with common sense are not being more vocal about this farce\canard\charade that this juvenile dipshit in the White House is pulling on the American public. Everybody needs to call out the real fraud here – and that is a bedwetter geriatric old narcissist who can’t admit he got the shit kicked out of him by Joe Biden. The gutless, nutless coward would rather drag the United States through this divisive horseshit and poison the Biden Administration than admit he is a laughingstock and a loser, both of which he has always been.
CALL YOUR SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES AND TELL THEM THAT TRUMP’S ATTACKS ON THE ELECTORAL PROCESS NEEDS TO STOP OR THEY NEED TO BEGIN IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AGAINST THIS BLACKHEARTED MAN!!
@Jackie: Extra large dog, small piece of banana every once in a while…no problem. Big dogs have their issues, but some things that plague smaller dogs (OMG, chocolate*) has little effect on them.
Though he does have a plaque issue on his back upper molars, but like a boss, he lets me scrape them.
*not that I give them chocolate, but it would take A LOT to damage their organs like in small dogs.
@Zinsky: Hope she’s well on the mend!
I think other than keeping an eye on the criminal-in-chief and what’s going on at the DOD/Pentagon, he should be ignored. The attention is what he craves and an impeachment would let him go out and whine for more money.
waysel
LOVE the Bixby face!
Matt McIrvin
@jimmiraybob: His lying has reached the Ralph Wiggum level. “I saw Miss Krabappel and Principal Skinner in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!”
Okay, off to walk the dogs – separately. The retraining is going well. I’ve been able to focus on the bad habits each of them has picked up over the last few months and quickly correct them. A full month of separate walks should really reinforce the new, proper behavior.
Besides, I’m loving the extra exercise. Even in the cold…that extra walk is lifting my dark December mood.
narya
Gonna try a zoom yoga class today. It’s with a teacher I went to YEARS ago (now that I think about it, probably first started going to her 20 years go . . . I feel old). I’m doing a December challenge w/ my Run for Beer folks that involves 20 minutes of activity/day (8 days consecutively or 20 days total or both; I’m doing both). I’ve been running a LOT–88 miles in November–so I thought an activity day that involved no running would be a good thing. And it forced me to tidy things up a bit. Also: seasoned the new carbon steel pans yesterday–looking forward to trying them!
@Jerzy Russian: Sorry, it is loading very slowly – probably because I ran it through paint and the file is stupidly large. My bad.
Doc Sardonic
Depends on the dog I think. My late mother’s dachshund when she was a puppy ate an entire bowl full of Butterfinger minis off the coffee table one day. Vet gave her a few doses of activated charcoal, and 13 years later dachshund is still going strong.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings