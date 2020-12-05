Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We still have time to mess this up!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Wetsuit optional.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

No one could have predicted…

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Mission Accomplished!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Bixby Is Not Amused

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • debbie
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Jackie
  • Jerzy Russian
  • jimmiraybob
  • laura
  • Matt McIrvin
  • narya
  • Nicole
  • PsiFighter37
  • raven
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • waysel
  • zhena gogolia
  • Zinsky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      Rainy gray day in NYC as a Nor’easter blows through – think the folks in Massachusetts are getting some snow today. Otherwise, a snoozer of a day for me. Need to spend some time doing some fantasy football research later, along with reading more of Obama’s memoir.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      @PsiFighter37:    Rainy gray day in NYC as a Nor’easter blows through

       

      We have had Santa Ana winds in San Diego the last few days. Very warm and dry, sort of the opposite of your situation I guess.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      That face – the disappointment is writ Large and the nose Knows. Dogs have a keen sense of injustice. Please right this wrong and give a big boi a banana

      Spouse scored a case of canning jars this morning so I’ll be making meyer lemon marmalade. Our two wee trees are heavy with lemons that will not wait.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      Pooch strained her leg this morning, probably from an overenthusiastic couch dismount.  I googled to see if the Petsmart on the East River Plaza sells wrist braces (yes, they’re a thing for dogs; I just learned that today) and discovered it closed… in April.  Boo.   She’s not limping too bad; we’re going to keep her quiet and if there’s no improvement I’ll call the vet on Monday.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jimmiraybob

      “I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbor in Maine, the state of Maine,” Stone said. “If this checks out, if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election.” – Roger Stone.

      What an idiot!  He left out the most incontrovertible and absolutely convincing part.  The captain and crew were reptilians from the galaxy XplupQ!  And why haven’t any front pagers here revealed this yet!?  I smell coverup!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      Not to rain on Bixby’s parade but my vet says that bananas are particularly a problem for cavities. Expensive advice after we thought we had found a healthy treat. In less than a year we suddenly had dental issues.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      @Jackie:  Bodhi and Lil Bit(rip) have been eating sweet potato dog food for 15 years

       

      “Dr. Beebe explains that when cavities occur in dogs, they are usually caused by sweet treats such as bananas or sweet potatoes.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Zinsky

      I haven’t posted much recently, as my wife had a very mild case of COVID and I had to assume all household duties for ten very full days. Thankfully, I never got it and my 28 year old son who lives with us didn’t either. Anyway, I don’t understand why Democratic Senators, Representatives, and just citizens with common sense are not being more vocal about this farce\canard\charade that this juvenile dipshit in the White House is pulling on the American public. Everybody needs to call out the real fraud here – and that is a bedwetter geriatric old narcissist who can’t admit he got the shit kicked out of him by Joe Biden. The gutless, nutless coward would rather drag the United States through this divisive horseshit and poison the Biden Administration than admit he is a laughingstock and a loser, both of which he has always been.

      CALL YOUR SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES AND TELL THEM THAT TRUMP’S ATTACKS ON THE ELECTORAL PROCESS NEEDS TO STOP OR THEY NEED TO BEGIN IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AGAINST THIS BLACKHEARTED MAN!!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Jackie: Extra large dog, small piece of banana every once in a while…no problem. Big dogs have their issues, but some things that plague smaller dogs (OMG, chocolate*) has little effect on them.

      Though he does have a plaque issue on his back upper molars, but like a boss, he lets me scrape them.

      *not that I give them chocolate, but it would take A LOT to damage their organs like in small dogs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Zinsky: Hope she’s well on the mend!

      I think other than keeping an eye on the criminal-in-chief and what’s going on at the DOD/Pentagon, he should be ignored. The attention is what he craves and an impeachment would let him go out and whine for more money.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jimmiraybob: His lying has reached the Ralph Wiggum level. “I saw Miss Krabappel and Principal Skinner in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Okay, off to walk the dogs – separately. The retraining is going well. I’ve been able to focus on the bad habits each of them has picked up over the last few months and quickly correct them. A full month of separate walks should really reinforce the new, proper behavior.

      Besides, I’m loving the extra exercise. Even in the cold…that extra walk is lifting my dark December mood.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      Gonna try a zoom yoga class today. It’s with a teacher I went to YEARS ago (now that I think about it, probably first started going to her 20 years go . . . I feel old). I’m doing a December challenge w/ my Run for Beer folks that involves 20 minutes of activity/day (8 days consecutively or 20 days total or both; I’m doing both). I’ve been running a LOT–88 miles in November–so I thought an activity day that involved no running would be a good thing. And it forced me to tidy things up a bit. Also: seasoned the new carbon steel pans yesterday–looking forward to trying them!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Doc Sardonic

      Depends on the dog I think. My late mother’s dachshund when she was a puppy ate an entire bowl full of Butterfinger minis off the coffee table one day. Vet gave her a few doses of activated charcoal, and 13 years later dachshund is still going strong.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.