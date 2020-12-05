Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I personally stopped the public option…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The revolution will be supervised.

Women: they get shit done

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

How has Obama failed you today?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite Open Thread: A Strong & Slow Boring of Hard… Trees

Respite Open Thread: A Strong & Slow Boring of Hard… Trees

by | 91 Comments

This post is in: 

These days, everything feels political!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • BC in Illinois
  • Benw
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • CliosFanBoy
  • debbie
  • Gary K
  • Goku (Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • jl
  • John Revolta
  • Keith P.
  • LuciaMia
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Miki
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Nutmeg again
  • Ohio Mom
  • Parfigliano
  • pluky
  • prostratedragon
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • Rob
  • RSA
  • sab
  • satby
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wapiti
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    91Comments

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Bravo! Banzai!

      After spending six years in space, a Japanese spacecraft just landed in the desert of southern Australia, bringing a small cache of asteroid rocks to the surface of Earth. It’s only the second time in history that materials from an asteroid have been returned to our planet. Eventually, scientists will open the spacecraft up, uncovering the precious rocks within to learn more about the asteroids that permeate our Solar System. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      A phucking red tail hawk nailed a squirrel at our birdfeeder ( bastard!) The squirrel’s adolescent relative saw it all. Now the poor little guy has PTSD and is afraid to come eat except at dusk. I hope he/she makes it through the winter.

      Red tail hawks look really big when they are dining on squirrels in you tiny urban yard.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      @sab:  I saw a hawk sail past my 3rd floor balcony last weekend. Pearl the Squirrel, who dines here regularly, was under a chair giving the squirrel alarm call.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      Awhile back people here suggested Popeye’s as a better alternative to Chick-Fil-A. Did not disappoint! Popeye’s chicken sandwich blows Chick-Fil-A’s out of the water, especially the spicy version

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jl

      My humble contribution to bird respite.

      A clip of the late great Disco the parakeet, who had a irresistible drive to repeat and experiment with everything he heard. I can’t figure out the extent to which Disco understood what s/he was saying. Disco liked to tease the house canine by saying he was cat, followed by ‘meow meow’ to get a rise out of it. Seems to me that Disco never says complete nonsense, rather, the variations make grammatical sense. I’ve read parakeets have the intelligence of a one year old. Apparently ‘bird brains’ of parrots and corvids are structured very differently than those of mammals, but they manage to have same neural connections as primates, similar links between speech, hearing and higher mental executive functions, and have as many neurons as primates, but much more densely packed.

      Hey, always fair and balanced, I  report, you decide.

      Talk Birdy to Me

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NitT42-4ChM

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka): I may make that a goal over winter break – try out all the spicy fried chicken sandwiches in the area, re-test for quality control, go to a ‘final four’, championships, Super (Chicken) Bowl.

      And THEN – say it with me people – go on a diet in the new year!  =)

      *Funny note: there is a ‘Raising Canes’ fried chicken place in town that’s next to a Popeye’s that’s next to a KFC.  (Our family calls it ‘heart attack alley’).  ‘Canes’ drive-through is often so backed up that the traffic spills out onto the main road, while Popeye’s usually has a couple of cars and KFC is just…sad.  So I’ll probably seed Canes at #1 ;)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BC in Illinois

      A comment from somewhere on Twitter:

      “I just realized that I’m so old,
           there was a smoking section in my high school.”

      Yup.  (Wheaton High School, Wheaton MD)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nutmeg again

      I love woodpeckers. Max Weber, not so much (once upon a time I did a doctorate in Sociology, entailing years and years of reading social theory.) Pace Dorothy Windsor. I’ve spotted many cardinals, and heard owls, and seen raptors–lovely raptors!–where I live now. But no woodpeckers, so far. I live in hope.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      @Jeffro:

      Funny you should mention Cane’s. One opened up in my town last year and it was so busy at first police were needed to direct traffic. Now, not so much. I used to like it, but now I think it’s overrated. The Texas Toast is the best part.

      It’s Chick-Fil-A that’s always crazy busy, even with two drive-thru lines. It helps that it’s near an Interstate exit, I guess, but then so is the Popeye’s and it’s not anywhere close to the same volume

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      Trail camera in Russian Far East caught a male Amur leopard Leo 104M leaving a scent mark by rolling in the snow- and v soon a female Leo 181F coming to ‘read’ the message. Amur leopards r the world’s rarest big cats; less than a 100 of them live in the wild. Video @Leopard_land pic.twitter.com/jnjgTuU0BZ— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) December 4, 2020

      The cat in the house was interested in this video.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MagdaInBlack

      @trollhattan: OMG thats funny. Our teachers lounge was same way. I still maintain the reason I did so poorly in Algebra was because my teachers breath reeked of coffee and cigarettes so I would not ask for help =-)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RSA

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka): I have southern friends who swear by Bojangles, claiming that Popeye’s is just a pale substitute. I have no opinion myself.

      If you’re ever in the mid-Atlantic (I’m in Maryland) and you pass by a Royal Farms gas station, stop in the convenience store and try their fried chicken. Surprisingly—given the reputation of gas station food, right?—it’s as good as any fast food place.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      Goku:

      the Popeye’s around here are in various states of disrepair and that probably scares some people away. Especially the type who are attracted to Chik-Fil-a.

      Ohio Son used to have a standing late Friday afternoon appointment, the route to which took us past a Popeye’s. Stopping there became a routine. Or was that a tradition?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      @BC in Illinois

      We had a smoker’s court back in our high school in NoVA…my kids couldn’t believe it.

      They asked us if the teachers smoked there too: we told them “no…judging by the smell of it, they just smoked in the teachers’ lounge just off the main hall”. LOL

      (Then again, my kids can’t begin to imagine that airplane seats used to have little ashtrays in the armrests…which on balance is good, I think!)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Wapiti

      @sab: when we lived in Mountain View, CA, we had a Sharp-Shinned Hawk crash through the branches to nail a squirrel. They normally prey on birds up to robin-size and I’ve seen a Sharp-Shinned chase a Robin into a tree and out the other side. They make a racket going through.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka):  I will take Popeye’s over Chik-Fil-A every day and twice on Sundays. And no it has nothing to do with their politics. I have tried Chick-Fil-A several times, and it’s just mediocre to me. But Popeye’s…let’s just say one of the highlights of going to the wet side* of Washington is that there are Popeye’s franchises. Give me three spicy wings with mac and green beans and I’m a happy duck.

      *local joke as I live on the very northern edge of an arid area that starts in southern Arizona.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka): Yes, Chick-Fil-A is almost always nuts here too but at least you know the line’s going to move.

      (and for the Texas toast thing: Zaxby’s does that too but on a recent visit my son was like, “what is this?”  All those buttered carbs were getting in the way of his 6-tender meal or something, I guess ;)

      Chick-Fil-A with two 10-car lanes is still going to get everyone fed faster than if you’re third in line at Wendy’s.  Wendy’s is the WORST when it comes to their drive through.

      The local bagel chain here has a Chick-Fil-A-ish double-drive through model going since the pandemic, and it appears to be going gangbusters.  Good for them!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jeffro:

      I don’t remember our having a smoking room in high school (very un-posh inner city high school), but I do vividly remember the little green, blue, and red metal ashtrays on the tables in college.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      BC in Illinois

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Well, now that you mention the teacher’s lounge . . .

      The WHS smoking court was:

      • for seniors only
      • and only those who had permission from their parents
      • and usable only during lunch hour.

      There were, however, other smoking areas conveniently located on each floor.  Marked “Boys” and “Girls,” as I remember.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      raven

      @BC in Illinois: Willowbrook in Villa Park after I left in 66. Speaking of Wheaton, IL we watched the Showtime Belushi doc last night. His partners in the West Compass Trio both went to Willowbrook and I knew them pretty well. Unfortunately they are all dead.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Gary K

      I learned yellow-bellied sapsucker from my in-law (we have a grandson in common) while searching in Columbus’s Green Lawn Cemetery for the grave of James Thurber. Cemeteries are good birding spots. We did eventually find the grave, rather inconspicuous except for a pile of pennies deposited by visitors.

      Our town (small town northward of Col’s) has a Church’s Fried Chicken, right next to a church.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      NotMax

      @Jeffro

      Yeah, but do the non-KFC places produce logs?

      :)

      Dunno where the remaining KFC here gets their midget size chicken pieces. May as as well be called Kentucky Fried Squab.

      Locally there’s a chain called Minit Stop. Quality of their fried chicken varies dependent on which one you go to and who is doing the cooking that day, from “gosh, that’s tasty” to “a starving goat wouldn’t eat it.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      RSA

      @Jeffro: Excellent. This made me laugh:

      “In order to win the [Republican] Party nomination, you’ve got to appeal to the Trumpian right — but in order to win the general, you can’t lose Fairfax [County] by 36 points,” said Jared Leopold, a strategist for one of three Democrats officially running for governor, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Jeffro:

      I think it was three Sundays ago I finally went to the new In-N-Out on Sunday morning about 11:30. Eight cars in line when by noon there would 50.

      It was really meh. I like In-N-Out but it was just meh.

      Speaking of meh takeout, the local pizza joint makes a very good NY style thin crust and it’s my go-to. I tried the meatball sub thinking they should nail it. They used Costco fucking meatball. What a total letdown.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      RandomMonster

      @sab: Hmm, maybe I’ll try the chickenwire! So far we tried cayenne sprinkled in the soil, which works for awhile until it rains.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RSA

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka): And speaking of chicken, if anyone is in Singapore or plans to visit, it would be great to hear a report on whether laboratory-grown chicken is any good.

      Researchers all over the world have been chasing that dream, of “lab-grown” or “cultured” meat, for years. Today, lab-grown meat took one step closer to reality as the Singapore Food Agency approved the sale of cultured chicken meat grown in bioreactors, becoming the first agency in the world to issue such an approval. Their sign-off means that chicken bites from the US company Eat Just will be available to consumers in Singapore.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      cain

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Had a hawk show up – two different reactions – the humans came out and were taking videos and what not (including me) it was perched on the roof with its wings out and just hanging out. We all ooohhd and aaaahhd and it drank in our acclaim.

      Then the other birds started to harass the hawk, clearly pissed it was around – it had to chase some of the more aggressive birds away but it never took flight just ran at them. It was around spring time so I reckon these birds all had kids on the way and did not appreciate a predator amongst them.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      VeniceRiley

      I always liked Rally’s/Checkers because of the double drive thru and awesome burger specials.

      Democrats: Je suis SAPSUCKERS.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka):

      Awhile back people here suggested Popeye’s as a better alternative to Chick-Fil-A. Did not disappoint! Popeye’s chicken sandwich blows Chick-Fil-A’s out of the water, especially the spicy version 

      Are you talking about the chicken sandwich everyone was fighting about last year?  (Two years ago?)

      If so, Homophobe-Fil-A’s must suck donkey balls, because Popeyes’ was nothing special.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

      I get my fried chicken at my local gyro place – they have some good stuff, with a spicy dipping sauce. Good pizza too. Hmmm.. maybe I should order some now…

      Reply
    74. 74.

      BC in Illinois

      @raven:

      Speaking of Wheaton, IL . . .

      Ah, but I went to WHS, Wheaton, Maryland. In Junior College (in Michigan), I would compare “Wheatons” with a cute, tiny, red-headed girl from Wheaton IL, who was a year behind me.

      I assume that she is now a cute, tiny, 70-year-old woman.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      MagdaInBlack

      @cain: I’ve seen small bird in a group chase off hawks. Wouldn’t you love to know what they’re yelling at it, in bird cursing =-)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      cain

      @sab:  lol – going out anywhere that is fast food is gonna be a sodium and carb hit. I just make em at home :D

      I think the last time I had a fast food chicken sandwich I think it was at Wendys.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Keith P.

      @HumboldtBlue: I’ve still never had In-n-Out…they opened a few in Houston, but the lines have been unreal.  There was one afternoon where cars were circling the restaurant and spilling out onto the feeder road for I-10.

      But the thing is, there are so many other options in Houston that I won’t wait in a line like that for anything – much less a fast food burger.  I mean, hell, I could just as easily drive to Shake Shack if I wanted to spend my afternoon on it.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Miki

      The neighbor’s giant maple has become a home for all kinds of wood peckers which, sadly, speaks to its soon-to-come doom. I love that tree – not only is it beautiful but it shades my house all summer long. But I’ve started to fear it more than love it ‘cus it’s gonna come down on either my house or garage or both, hopefully missing me. The neighbors had several bids to take it down but, for now, it still stands.

      Love this pic I took last summer of a Downy Woodpecker feeding its kids.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      cain

      @trollhattan:

      Have a gander at stellar’s jay v. bald eagle. (Not my pics)

      We definitely have jays, and I think it was jays and robins that put up a cacophony.

      The last time I heard that much noise – my cat was out having a mexican standoff with a fledgling on our lawn. The fledgling was rock still (as it was taught) and our cat was looking very confused because fledgling’s parents were seriously making noise, dive bombing – enough noise that neighbors were coming out to see what the commotion was.

      Poor cat, got grabbed, and thrown in the house and he was still confused on what he did wrong :D The fledgling was fine, took it to the audobon society to get it checked out – and then put it in a bush in my yard so that the fledgling can continue as before.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      sab

      Well. One stepson just tested positive for Covid. He has symptoms, so he is pretty sude it isn’t false. Probably caught it from his fiance who works with autistic pre-schoolers. She is also symptomatic.

      Affianced people should probably jump in and get married. If either of them ends up hospitalized they have absolutely no standing with hospitals, doctors, caretakers, or the probate court. They just bought a condo together, but the law does not care.

      Not saying either is likely to die. But they are tied financially. Their legal status should reflect that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.