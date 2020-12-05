Well, I just witnessed some WOODPECKER DRAMA.
First, here’s a Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker hard at work. These woodpeckers make rows of shallow holes in tree bark, then return to drink sap & eat insects caught in it. It’s like woodpecker farming, persistent work 4 future payoff. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/QzAUtgVuLN
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) November 25, 2020
These days, everything feels political!
For several minutes, I watched the same woodpecker ascend and descend two nearby trees, tending his fields of bark.
This was today in Rock Creek Park. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/711RaAGpGx
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) November 25, 2020
Then a loud rattling cry!
And a slightly larger Red-Bellied Woodpecker drove the Sapsucker from its spot. Then the usurper proceeded to go over the same spots looking for treats, up & down the tree. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/wL4vXcXeEQ
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) November 25, 2020
But the crimson usurper was also overthrown!
By a squirrel, also looking for a quick snack. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/VBIl4b7mcs
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) November 25, 2020
UPDATE: The saga ends where it begun.
After the twin pillagers had left, the Sapsucker returned to the two trees to inspect damages & losses, and start work anew. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/IW0kCF9h2Z
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) November 25, 2020
