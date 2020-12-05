First, here’s a Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker hard at work. These woodpeckers make rows of shallow holes in tree bark, then return to drink sap & eat insects caught in it. It’s like woodpecker farming, persistent work 4 future payoff. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/QzAUtgVuLN

Well, I just witnessed some WOODPECKER DRAMA.

These days, everything feels political!

For several minutes, I watched the same woodpecker ascend and descend two nearby trees, tending his fields of bark.

This was today in Rock Creek Park. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/711RaAGpGx

