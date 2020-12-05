Wisconsin court rules there is enough evidence to warrant a trial for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha in August. The killings came two days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.https://t.co/Nn8TlP5lGF — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2020

While his right-wing-crowd-funded lawyers did their uneven best, it seems that ‘hapless manchild forced to defend himself against angry pervs and violent anarchists’ was an insufficient excuse to just quietly flush this whole unfortunate incident down the memory hole. So here’s some horror tales for a Saturday night:

This says so much about the tragedy that is the United States of America, November 2020:

Easy access to weapons.

Little access to healthcare.

Less access to mental health.

Rage, racism.

Unemployment & economic fearfulness.

And #COVID19 in the background.https://t.co/X93EUXpRzH pic.twitter.com/HaZzPEqg8f — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

… A Washington Post examination of video and police records, along with other documents, sheds new light on the mindsets of the two people principally involved — one a gun enthusiast who thought of himself as a medic, the other a homeless man with a criminal record who was discharged that day from a psychiatric hospital. The Post found that Rittenhouse, who was too young to buy a rifle, had arranged for an adult friend to buy the weapon for him using money Rittenhouse had received from a government stimulus program. The Post interviewed Rittenhouse, who spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest. He said he did not regret that he had a gun that night. “I feel I had to protect myself,” he said. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.” One of Rittenhouse’s sisters told The Post that he supported peaceful demonstrations but objected to violence and called the rioters in Kenosha “monsters.” The examination also reveals new details about Rosenbaum’s struggles with mental illness and includes the first on-camera interview with his fiancee, Kariann Swart. “I don’t think there’s any sort of self-defense when there’s an unarmed person in front of you, and you’re holding an assault rifle two feet away,” she said. “But yet on the other hand, you know, Joe, you shouldn’t have been down there.”…

Some of the worst people in the GOP Death Cult helped buy Rittenhouse his temporary freedom, some of them are trying to further their political careers off him, and — inevitably — some of the cultists have gone to war with their fellows over him. Meanwhile, the best future this sorry mope can look forward to is a cell adjourning Dzhokhar Tsarnaev‘s in the ‘But It Seemed So Heroic When They Described It to Me’ Supermax…

99% of suburban gun nuts masturbate to this fantasy of winning a heroic OK Corral shootout against murderous invaders. 0% of them will ever have a chance to. It is sad, in a way, until they, fired up by obliging GOP fearmongers like Ted, go actively looking for their chance… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) November 22, 2020

For, you see, 99.999% of gun nuts are, to use a technical term, pussies. I haven't shot an actual gun since I was 16 and never plan to again in my life, and I could beat up any one of them with a frying pan without breaking into sweat. They are decadent, bored, suburban pussies.. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) November 22, 2020

They know that as long as they merely brandish their toys and yell at cops' faces, then, by virtue of being white, they are gonna be fine. Actually pulling that trigger unleashes a world of possibilities they have never contemplated when jerking off to their fantasies… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) November 22, 2020

Someone young enough to not understand consequences. Or someone stupid enough to not care about them. Someone like Kyle Rittenhouse, who would have made a perfect Hitlerjugend in the 1940s, or someone like the Michigan would-be kidnappers who are actually violently insane… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) November 22, 2020