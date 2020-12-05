Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Horrifying Stories: How Kyle Rittenhouse Spent His 'Stimulus Money'

Horrifying Stories: How Kyle Rittenhouse Spent His 'Stimulus Money'

While his right-wing-crowd-funded lawyers did their uneven best, it seems that ‘hapless manchild forced to defend himself against angry pervs and violent anarchists’ was an insufficient excuse to just quietly flush this whole unfortunate incident down the memory hole. So here’s some horror tales for a Saturday night:

A Washington Post examination of video and police records, along with other documents, sheds new light on the mindsets of the two people principally involved — one a gun enthusiast who thought of himself as a medic, the other a homeless man with a criminal record who was discharged that day from a psychiatric hospital.

The Post found that Rittenhouse, who was too young to buy a rifle, had arranged for an adult friend to buy the weapon for him using money Rittenhouse had received from a government stimulus program.

The Post interviewed Rittenhouse, who spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest. He said he did not regret that he had a gun that night. “I feel I had to protect myself,” he said. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

One of Rittenhouse’s sisters told The Post that he supported peaceful demonstrations but objected to violence and called the rioters in Kenosha “monsters.”

The examination also reveals new details about Rosenbaum’s struggles with mental illness and includes the first on-camera interview with his fiancee, Kariann Swart. “I don’t think there’s any sort of self-defense when there’s an unarmed person in front of you, and you’re holding an assault rifle two feet away,” she said. “But yet on the other hand, you know, Joe, you shouldn’t have been down there.”…

Some of the worst people in the GOP Death Cult helped buy Rittenhouse his temporary freedom, some of them are trying to further their political careers off him, and — inevitably — some of the cultists have gone to war with their fellows over him. Meanwhile, the best future this sorry mope can look forward to is a cell adjourning Dzhokhar Tsarnaev‘s in the ‘But It Seemed So Heroic When They Described It to Me’ Supermax…

