Outrageous, disgraceful, shameful. History is going to demand a lot of us — there will be much to answer for. "US virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time" https://t.co/4UgQ4ngpvY — Evan Feigenbaum (@EvanFeigenbaum) December 4, 2020

The United States tallied a record 228,767 new coronavirus cases today. That is one-third of all the new cases reported on Earth.https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) December 5, 2020

To put this in perspective, there were 214,938 combat deaths in the American Civil War – on both sides. There were 291,557 US combat deaths in World War II. https://t.co/KpBTXMiZi2 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 5, 2020

"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived." It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed. Present tense, not future. Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz — Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 4, 2020

US #COVID19 cases: 1st case to 1M – 96 days

1 to 2M- 44 days

2 to 3M- 27 days

3 to 4M – 15 days

4 to 5M – 17 days

5 to 6M – 22 days

6 to 7M – 25 days

7 to 8M – 21 days

8 to 9M – 14 days

9 to 10M- 10 days

10 to 11M- 7 days

11 to 12M- 5 days

12 to 13M- 7 days

13 to 14M – 5 days — Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (@JHSPH_CHS) December 4, 2020

"We’re many months away from being out of the woods:" Vaccine is coming, but for most Americans, their turn to get 2 doses of vaccine won't come for months. We need to get through this winter safely. Please be prudent. And read this thread. https://t.co/ix4TqiFipN — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 5, 2020

WHO hopes to have 500 million vaccine doses via COVAX scheme in first quarter of 2021 – chief scientist https://t.co/QmVRwRRlYT pic.twitter.com/6OJjRUI7NQ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 5, 2020

A devastating, deadlier second wave of coronavirus cases has swept across Europe. Governments reinstated fall lockdowns as they realized that looser rules in the summer may have contributed to thousands of deaths just months before vaccines may arrive. https://t.co/RKpUlXPbil — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Defiant ski nations bid to save winter season https://t.co/ZCAD0vJJ3i — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,318 to 1,153,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 483 to 18,517, the tally showed.​ https://t.co/17uFTu3ePG — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 5, 2020

British regulators are going on a media blitz to counter concerns they may have cut corners while authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine that the U.K. plans to roll out next week, @DanicaKirka reports. https://t.co/wbKVWNbgpI — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 4, 2020

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work https://t.co/5ivYRJQa1M pic.twitter.com/BzQqKsGpfL — Reuters (@Reuters) December 5, 2020

Russia confirmed a new record number of 28,782 coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 2,431,731 cases https://t.co/lZ3hB2O0Qs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 5, 2020

Covid: Russia begins vaccinations in Moscow https://t.co/XNNvIVQEcC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2020

Asia Today: South Korea’s capital has begun enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. https://t.co/UJDjqahLu3 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 5, 2020

South Africa is returning to tougher lockdown measures. There's a sharp resurgence of new #coronavirus infections with more than 4,400 new cases in the past 24 hours https://t.co/HisBAbUQx8 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 4, 2020

Argentina's Senate has passed a tax on about 12,000 of the country's richest people, to pay for coronavirus measures including medical supplies and relief for the poor and small businesses https://t.co/40dnW3ooZW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 5, 2020

Mexico registers 12,127 new coronavirus cases, 690 more deaths https://t.co/boI2YvIbUg pic.twitter.com/CnwkkQRnj5 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 5, 2020

Canada doubles Moderna vaccine order, daily COVID-19 cases could top 10,000 by January https://t.co/w9I0EuvD4K pic.twitter.com/8pp9kZHyuK — Reuters (@Reuters) December 5, 2020

Logistics are being worked out to get COVID-19 vaccines from the factory to your local pharmacy https://t.co/MEiaxWvpP7 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 4, 2020

New research in from Germany on face masks

– reduced incidence 15% and 75% over a period of 20 days after mandatory introduction

– reduced daily growth rate of reported infections by ~ 47% Critically (often ignored point): v. low cost measurehttps://t.co/WARCVPKk9J — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) December 4, 2020

“There is an urgent need to address long-term symptoms of the coronavirus… hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people worldwide might experience lingering problems that could impede their ability to work and function normally.” https://t.co/9ivlauewOi — Dr Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) December 5, 2020

“It’s been a harrowing task and the task and the journey continues…”

“Ms. Smith, who is Black, said it was especially important to inform people in underserved communities that long-term effects are “as real and possible as dying from the virus itself.” — Dr Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) December 5, 2020

Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients are getting hit with cyberattacks. https://t.co/4121wmD8MA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 5, 2020

"There are people to blame, and it’s not the patients." This @elainejgodfrey piece is heartbreaking and so, so important https://t.co/6xcrzmO6sE — Rachel Gutman (@rachgutman) December 3, 2020

After a review of 14 firms, Iowa awarded an emergency $2.3 million contact-tracing contract to a company that has worked for the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds and is owned by a Republican insider. https://t.co/O7woO46dl7 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 4, 2020

Stellar, detailed reporting from Florida on Gov. DeSantis orders to downplay and cover up the true extent of #COVID19 in his state, leading up to the elections.https://t.co/bHziKucsyF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 5, 2020

Wow ‘National Guard members to be sent to hospitals as nurses, COVID-19 testers or ambulance drivers.’ https://t.co/HS7C14iZdH — Lulu (@lourdesgnavarro) December 4, 2020

The medical license of an Oregon doctor who refused to wear a face mask despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been revoked weeks after a video surfaced of him dismissing Covid-19 as a "common cold." https://t.co/gcpjUb4NPD — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2020

📍WALL STREET BANKERS ARE NOT MORE “ESSENTIAL” THAN TEACHERS & 1ST RESPONDERS—American Bankers Association is petitioning to designate Wall St finance workers as essential workers so they can get #COVID19 vaccines before most Americans. Cant make this up! https://t.co/lUyaWnjheh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 4, 2020