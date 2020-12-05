Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The house always wins.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I’m going back to the respite thread.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Too inconsequential to be sued

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This is how realignments happen…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Consistently wrong since 2002

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Good luck with your asparagus.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 4-5

by

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All of the new positive cases are reported by Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region, the new asymptomatic case is a traced close contacts already under quarantine. Currently there are 24 confirmed, 2 asymptomatic and 2 suspect cases in the city.

      Yesterday, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Uzbek national coming from Uzbekistan, a North Macedonian national coming from North Macedonia (via Copenhagen), and a Kenyan national coming from Kenya (via Germany)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national returning from Italy and and Iranian national coming from Iran; 1 asymptomatic case, a Kenyan national coming from Kenya
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Hong Kong
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Germany, Ethiopia and Kenya (via Addis Ababa); 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Ethiopia
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Italy
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Poland
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, on flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nepal

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 101 new cases, 9 imported (from the UK, Russian, Italy, Turkey, Pakistan, the US and Indonesia) and 92 local (29 of whom without clear sources of infection, and 18 related to the ballroom dancing clubs). There are additionally 50 cases who are preliminarily positive.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      New Jersey investigates Republican gala over Covid rule breaches

      The president of the New York Young Republican Club, Gavin Wax, scoffed at the criticism online, saying the group had done nothing wrong.

      “We embrace life and living while you all cower in your pods worried about a disease with a 99%+ survivability rate,” he said in one tweet, referring to a pandemic that has killed more than 24,000 people in New York City alone and more than 17,000 in New Jersey.

      A rather large part of me hopes that this asshat has a compound fracture of his leg and is denied surgery because they don’t have the time, the space, or the personnel to fix him up and that he then spends the rest of a very long life in constant pain with an inability to walk more than 25 feet at a time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      I got into it with an anti-masker yesterday at the market. She was substituting for the lady in the booth next to me, who sells food. So she had to be masked, and was complaining about having to wear it, then pulled it down off her face while she was a few feet away from me bagging an order. I asked her to pull it back up and she yelled that she was more than 6 feet away. She was about three feet away. Her comment to her customer was that she never wore them normally as she “wasn’t a believer”. Not a believer…just floors me, still.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate is referred to in the NYT tracker as Pfizer/BioNTech/Fosun vaccine, because the Shanghai based Fosun Pharma is a partner (though probably a junior partner) in the venture. Not sure about Fosun’s role exactly to date, other than possible financial contribution. The vaccine was developed by BioNTech, and Pfizer has been taking lead in the trials and distribution in the developed world. Fosun, at the very least, has distribution rights in China, though the vaccine need to pass a repeated Phase II trial in country to obtain approval, and may well take lead in distribution into Southeast Asia and other developing nations. My guess is Fosun was involved in Mar. when it was not clear whether China would be able to suppress and eradicate COVID-19. If China was not able to suppress the epidemic, and was instead a viable testing ground for vaccines, Fosun would have taken the lead on trials there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      From the Sun Sentinel article:

      The DeSantis administration’s approach to managing COVID-19 information carries costs. It supports a climate in which people proudly disdain masks, engage in dangerous group activities that could spread the disease, and brush aside information that conflicts with their political views. With partygoers packing Florida bars and holiday travelers filling hotels and guest rooms, the state faces a few difficult months before the possible relief of vaccines.

      Eat, drink and be merry, for in 2 weeks, you die of a preventable disease that ravaged the land because of Rethuglican arrogance and selfishness – as well as your own.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County NY yesterday:

      671 new cases, 470 people hospitalized, 93 in the ICU and 350 dead. We’re at 6.6% of covid tests are positive.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chyron HR

      I guess we’ll know that Trump has well and truly conceded when the White House messaging changes from “Beautiful Trump Vaccine” to “Jew plot to transgenderize white men”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Very depressing and in the case of the Wall Streeters and Republicans enraging. We are going back into stricter stay at home rules in So. California Sunday, it appears, as ICU availability has gone down to 13.5%. Assholes are bitching about the choices made already.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby: What about a “belief” in the usefulness of seat belts?  Or not walking out into traffic?  Or not crossing railroad tracks when the gates are down?

      The assholish attitude over a cloth mask meant to protect you and others is astounding.

      No one likes wearing these masks when outside their homes!  But it’s what we do for now!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,123 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 71,359 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports four new deaths today, for a total of 380 deaths — 0.53% of the cumulative reported total, 0.63% of resolved cases.

      10,775 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 130 are in ICU, 54 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,143 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 60,204 patients recovered — 84.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Batu Tiga and Jalan Domis in Sabah, Andalas in Selangor, and Bulatan building site in KL.

      1,118 new cases today are local infections. Sabah has 391 cases: 103 in older clusters, three in Batu Tiga and Jalan Domis clusters, 188 close-contact screenings, and 97 other screenings. KL has 265 cases: 66 in older clusters, 162 in Bulatan building site cluster, 18 close-contact screenings, and 19 other screenings. Selangor has 216 cases: 91 in older clusters, three in Andalas cluster, 58 close-contact screenings, and 64 other screenings.

      Johor has 66 cases: 51 in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Penang has 44 cases: 32 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Perak has 39 cases: 28 in existing clusters, eight close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Kelantan has 35 cases, all in existing clusters. Kedah has 30 cases: 27 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and two other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 10 cases: eight in existing clusters, and two other screenings.

      Labuan has 10 cases: three in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Putrajaya has four cases: two close-contact screening, and two other screenings. Pahang has two cases, both other screenings. And Sarawak has one case found, in other screening.

      Perlis and Terengganu reported no new cases today.

      Five new cases are imported. They were all reported in Selangor.

      The four deaths today are a 75-year-old man in Sabah with hypertension; a 61-year-old man in Johor with asthma; a 64-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension and stroke; and a 46-year-old non-Malaysian man in Selangor with diabetes and hypertension.

      Meanwhile, Senior Minister for Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the conditional movement control order in Selangor and KL is extended two weeks to 20th December, except in the districts of Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor in Selangor. But the conditional movement control order in Putrajaya will end tomorrow, with the Federal territory reverting to recovery movement control orders.

      Restrictions on crossing district boundaries and state borders are now lifted, except for travel into or out of red zones.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      Aside from the management and leadership failures that have exacerbated the pandemic in the US, it is frustrating to see how Covid-19 has also exposed the inadequacy of the medical infrastructure in the self-styled world’s greatest nation.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WereBear

      1. Thank you AL, for the stellar round ups you bring, and not just on this vital subject :)
      2. THESE FUCKING PEOPLE

      I just got the latest podcast this morning from my favorite political podcast, The Professional Left. With Driftglass and BlueGal. They use a useful metaphor where they compare right wing media to an addicting drug.

      The more I think about it, the more appropriate that is. Right Wingers have developed tolerance for the lesser thrill of Faux News, and are moving to the harder stuff that is QAnon outlets. Like any addict, they can’t live without it.

      Even if, as we saw with Tucker Carlson, it just might kill them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      This is what comes of Cult Following, which covers Fundamentalist religions of any kind.

      What you believe IS what is real. Or, at least as the effort one puts into it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      fun with duct tape

      Here in Spain:

       

      Catalonia is the only region of Spain that has not counted Covid deaths restrictively.  For this reason, I pay little attention to what the national government reports for regions outside Catalonia.

      Catalonia stats as of Dec. 4:
      1487 people currently hospitalized
      400 currently in intensive care
      8.60% positive test rate over the last week
      348,404 confirmed cases since March 1
      16,089 total deaths (one out of every 480 people)

      Barcelona (city) stats as of Dec. 4:
      242 people currently hospitalized
      400 currently in intensive care
      9.26% positive test rate over the last week
      79,477 confirmed cases since March 1
      5,212 total deaths (one out of every 324 people)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TS (the original)

      I still can’t believe this is happening in the US. After the GOP outcry at President Obama over ebola – they can turn around and ignore what is happening here. Although trump is a large part of the problem, the GOP in congress refusing to admit what a horror show this is – have much blame to carry.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Barbara

      Although people have some reservations, (mostly because of lack of transparency) Russia and China have both developed vaccines. England too.  Pence really is an idiot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      This is going to get MUCH worse. The 3K fatalities got infected before we hit 100K per day. We may get as high as 10K fatalities a day at peak, assuming today is the peak for new infections.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @satby: Call the county public health office and report her. They  can’t be shamed, but they can be fined and have their business license pulled.

      Reply

