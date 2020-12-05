Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bigfooting Cole For a Good Cause: The Durham Foodraiser!

Bigfooting Cole For a Good Cause: The Durham Foodraiser!

Bigfoot Is Real

Normally I wouldn’t be posting this late, but I was scrolling through various Twitter feeds while commenting in my earlier post and came across T. Greg Doucette’s Foodraiser. At Levenson’s Twitter feed. And since Levenson is right in saying:

(For the Hebrew impaired a mitzvah is a good deed)

I decided that this is something everyone here, who is awake, reading, commenting, lurker, should know about.

Anyhow, there’s a really long thread explaining the Durham Foodraiser, but the bottom line up front is that Doucette, a lawyer from Durham, NC, has been raising money every year for the past four years to make sure that children in the public schools in the poorest areas of Durham who would ordinarily be suffering from food scarcity while school is out for the winter holidays have enough to eat. He’s got a bunch of matching donors, so a $1 donation winds up being something like a $26 donation or something, I got kind of lost because he keeps tweeting that he’s added matching donors through the thread. Regardless, any donation you make is going to get matched. And he’s got a 501c3 in place this year, so your donation is tax deductible too! The Foodraiser will remain active until 11:59 PM PST. So there’s still time to donate if you’ve got a couple of extra bucks that could do some good as we head into the holidays. Here’s Doucette’s thread.

And here’s where you go to donate:

Do read the whole thread if you have the time as he’s a very good storyteller.

You all know what to do!

Open thread!

 

