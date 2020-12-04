The only place I go anymore is the grocery store and gas station, and I’m apparently starved for diversion, so I take pictures of magazines that amuse or enrage me. Here’s one from a couple of weeks ago:



I’m sure there are other cultural artifacts that better explain the mindset of people who will accept Trump’s lies, but this one is good enough. Convincing people that a rich, grifting publicity whore is the real victim here is Trumpism in a nutshell. Here’s another one that I saw yesterday:



I’ll bet that Trump still reads People magazine, and I can only imagine the verbal rage diarrhea that he spewed out when he saw this cover with the Jesus-like Fauci portrait. Trump brought a butter knife to a grenade tossing contest when he tried to fuck with Tony Fauci, who’s been infighting since Fred bought Donald his first Klan robe.

In more important news, I just bought a Balloon Juice calendar, you can, too.