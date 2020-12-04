Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This blog goes to 11…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shocking, but not surprising

Just a few bad apples.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

How has Obama failed you today?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This blog will pay for itself.

Women: they get shit done

False Scribes! False Scribes!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We Used to Get Our Kicks Reading Surfing Magazines

We Used to Get Our Kicks Reading Surfing Magazines

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: 

The only place I go anymore is the grocery store and gas station, and I’m apparently starved for diversion, so I take pictures of magazines that amuse or enrage me. Here’s one from a couple of weeks ago:
Poor Poor Pitiful Me
I’m sure there are other cultural artifacts that better explain the mindset of people who will accept Trump’s lies, but this one is good enough. Convincing people that a rich, grifting publicity whore is the real victim here is Trumpism in a nutshell. Here’s another one that I saw yesterday:
Trump Wishes
I’ll bet that Trump still reads People magazine, and I can only imagine the verbal rage diarrhea that he spewed out when he saw this cover with the Jesus-like Fauci portrait. Trump brought a butter knife to a grenade tossing contest when he tried to fuck with Tony Fauci, who’s been infighting since Fred bought Donald his first Klan robe.

In more important news, I just bought a Balloon Juice calendar, you can, too.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • ALurkSupreme
  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Capri
  • Comrade Colette
  • craigie
  • dmsilev
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Hoodie
  • Ian G.
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • lee
  • mad citizen
  • Mallard Filmore
  • narya
  • PJ
  • PsiFighter37
  • Raoul Paste
  • RobertB
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Splitting Image
  • terry chay
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    1. 1.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Somewhere there’s a photo of Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian listing under each one their accomplishments. For the first two, it’s the number of Grammy awards, albums sold, net worth, charity work, etc. For Kim, it’s “one porn tape” and that’s it.

      Perspective is a great thing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Comrade Colette

      Speaking of surfing … it’s another sunny day here, and later I’m going for a walk at the beach to look at the surfers and birds and waves. Last night I picked another two pints of homegrown tomatoes. The roses, herb garden, salad greens, and various flowering annuals are all going strong.

      It’s December 4, and I live in San Francisco, which is not exactly a tropical hotspot. Our annual rainy season officially began on October 15; since that date, we’ve had one day with measurable precipitation – a mighty 0.5 inch. That’s 14% of normal.

      Climate change is lovely in the moment, but when you add up all the moments, we are in deep, deep trouble.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      At one point, Quinn Cummings had a Twitter thread explaining the Kardashian family grift-a-thon, including the ways in which there may be liabilities (e.g., for fraud, because of over-valuing assets). It was illuminating–I don’t follow or watch any of those folks but of course their faces pop up all over the place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Trying something different – making some savory latkes that I threw together from some leftover mashed potatoes to go with some fried eggs.

      They’ll be tasty but not beautiful.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lee

      I can’t believe I’m writing this but….wasn’t some doubt about her $1B? Wasn’t the SEC or State of CA investigating her for inflating her wealth in front of investors?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Splitting Image

      In Kim Kardashian’s defense, she supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, making her a better person than sixty – no make that seventy – million other Americans.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      Where do  you take the photos at  the gas station or the grocery store?    Creepy guy taking photos of Kim again, on aisle 4.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      I’m not that old, but these days I don’t seem to recognize maybe 8 out of 10 faces on the covers of these celebrity tabloids and magazines anymore. I presume they’re probably reality show stars or famous TikTok-ers or something.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JPL:

      Where do  you take the photos at  the gas station or the grocery store?    Creepy guy taking photos of Kim again, on aisle 4.

      I don’t go inside at the gas station, so this was at the grocery store.  Everyone’s looking at their phones in the checkout line, plus we’re all separated, so a quick photo isn’t noticed, as far as I can tell.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @PJ:

      +10 for the Go-Betweens reference.   It’s hard to believe that record came out 20 year ago.

      I am so old.

      They were right about one thing on that album:  the clock turns.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ll bet that Trump still reads People magazine,

      If he doesn’t, Menalie does. It was either her recent and sympathetic biographer* and/or Stephanie Whosits-Wazzerame, the one who’s spilling the beans on the inauguration scam,  who offered as evidence that they don’t actually hate each other that Melanie hate-reads magazines and cuts out articles she knows will piss him off.

      *it’s a sympathetic bio, but she’s the one who said Melanie and her son stayed in NYC for the first six months while her pre-nup was renegotiated.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mad citizen

      I was 13.5 when People magazine started.  Wiki tells me the first issue was March 4, 1974.  It was a big deal.  I remember thinking, there is more than Time and Newsweek?  You’re going to do a whole magazine just talking about people?  (Seinfeld: “People are the worst”)

      The other day I was thinking about the great line in the Big Chill, Jeff Goldblum playing a writer from People magazine.

      Karen How about you Michael? So tell us about the world of big time journalism.

      Sam Weber Yeah.

      Michael Well I where I work we only have one editorial rule. You can’t write anything longer than it takes your average person to take an average crap.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jonas

      @Splitting Image: To say nothing of her own husband, but he obviously suffers from mental health issues.

      Watching Trump’s lawyers and all these addled weirdos they dug up to claim they saw the ghost of Hugo Chavez stealing the election, serious emotional and mental disturbance seems to be an increasingly common thread among Trumpists these days.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hoodie

      I can’t think of anyone who has managed to own Trump as much as Fauci. He’s the rare guy who managed to avoid Josh Marshall’s dignity wraith syndrome after interaction with Trump.  It probably frosts Trump’s balls that Fauci is enthusiastically welcoming working with Biden’s team.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @Comrade Colette: I live a few miles south of you.

      Last year there was no rain for the entire month of February. The year before that we were behind on the needed rain.

      Yes we are in deep, deep, drought trouble.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      This will ruin The Beast’s short game this weekend

      Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1 1h
      Dr. Fauci tells NBC that he’s agreed to be Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser: “I said yes right on the spot.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Moar You Know

      “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy you a yacht big enough to pull up right alongside it.”

      – David Lee Roth

      @RobertB:  A thousand years from now, if we’re lucky, history will list the preeminent philosopher of our times as David Lee Roth.

      If we’re unlucky, it may well be Rush Limbaugh.  Or Kanye West.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SFBayAreaGal

      “Whoever said money doesn’t buy you happiness obviously doesn’t have money.”

      I wish I could remember who said the above quote.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PsiFighter37

      @Hoodie: I do hope that Biden tells Fauci to spend less time giving interviews going forward. Now that he will be working for competent people who will have consistent messaging, I hope he focuses on his day job more. I have found Fauci to be far too optimistic in his projections, because he consistently underestimated the stupidity of the people he was working for/with.

      I also hope Deborah Birx is thrown overboard on January 20th as well. She’s a useless hack.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JPL

      Sidney Powell filed a suit to have the election overturned in GA.    The Dominion Machines switched Biden’t votes to trump.    😂 🤣

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @Hoodie:

      He’s the rare guy who managed to avoid Josh Marshall’s dignity wraith syndrome after interaction with Trump.

      The starting point for most wraithing is that the wraithee is sucking up to Trump in the hopes of getting something from him: money, fame, access to power, or whatever.  Fauci doesn’t depend on Trump that way.  He’s doing this stuff because it’s his job, and because he’s a civil service employee, he doesn’t even need to fear Trump as far as keeping his job.  He’s also well past ordinary retirement age, so even if Trump could fire him, it wouldn’t necessarily be a personal disaster.  Trump lacks all the usual handles he needs to wraith someone.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Moar You Know

      Whoever said money doesn’t buy you happiness

      @SFBayAreaGal: First asshole who I can recall reading that from was George Harrison.  It was when I was a young teen and my mother and I were both on food stamps.

      My thought back then was “maybe not, but I’d sure be willing to give it a shot, motherfucker, because this sucks”

      My later thoughts were a violent lifelong dislike of Harrison specifically and the Beatles in general.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mad citizen

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I’m kinda confused as to what “chief medical advisor” even means here.  Fauci is in a civil service position and can and/or does advise the President.  What more is there.  Unless Biden did it to frost trump’s balls, which I am all for, of course.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Hoodie

      @Roger Moore:  I think wraithing lies less in sucking up than in having your own agenda and thinking you’re going to get him to do what you want to fulfill it.  I think that’s what really triggers Trump, e.g., guys like Tillerson thinking they could manipulate him while calling him an idiot in private.  Fauci never did that. Civil service status didn’t protect guys like Rick Bright, so I don’t think that’s it.  I do think being near 80 and not wanting anything from a career standpoint is part of it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @lee: Why not? Everything about her body is inflated, so why shouldn’t her financial assets we inflated as well?

      Somewhere, someone has whole albums of “Before and After, and After, and After and…” photos of her and her sisters. Sort of like the Jackson family needed albums to figure who who was Michael and who was LaToya.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ian G.

      Anyone else familiar with the term “blackfishing”? Because that Kim Kardashian photo seems like the dictionary definition of it. It’s creepy.

      Also, Fauci’s refusal to bow to Trump means he has to live under armed protection like he’s Salman fucking Rushdie. The MAGA cult doesn’t even need the fatwa from their Khomeini figure. Words cannot describe how much I loathe the Trump cult.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Baud: As Randy Newman said:

      They say that’s money
      Can’t buy love in this world
      But it’ll get you a half-pound of cocaine
      And a sixteen-year-old girl
      And a great big long limousine
      On a hot September night
      Now that may not be love but it is all right

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Capri

      @The Moar You Know:   When I was in 10th grade I recall my English teacher telling the class that since we all came from well-to-do families we couldn’t really be unhappy.  Two weeks later a 9th grader from my school killed himself by lying across a railroad track.

      It’s complicated.  Just because the lives of rich people are easy doesn’t mean they are necessarily happy.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      zhena gogolia

      Speaking of Fred Trump, I have been reading Mary Trump’s book before bedtime, and it is a real page-turner! It’s more about her own father and about Fred than about Donald (at least so far), but she paints a horrifyingly believable picture of a foul family.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      scav

      @SiubhanDuinne: Which sometimes helps, but also attracts people only staring at and only wondering how to get into the Cadillac.

      It’s silly to oversimplify things.  Even wealthy people have beloved pets that die.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      terry chay

      I think you are confusing Kim Kardashian with Kylie Jenner. There was some beauty or fashion company that, because of a merger with some property belong to Kylie Jenner, reported the true revenues of one of her brands as being very different than her statements before. This left them open to a ton of lawsuits.

      my wife mentioned it to me so I may have gotten the details wrong (she didn’t).

      Not that I wouldn’t put it past it to be the MO for the entire Kardashian “empire.” My wife only mentioned it in the context that I observed that I imagined they went political because they lost relevance due to Trump being everyone’s reality TV and that the post-Trump world will accurate that trend as advertisers realize that those who follow such things are not their target market, which has been cleaved into two camps after the election.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Amir Khalid

      @PsiFighter37:

      That’s a decision Biden can safely delegate to Dr Fauci himself. Dr F has earned a lot of public trust and the new national leadership will need to make good use of that in asking the public to do the right things. He has had to provide a credible, authoritative voice on the pandemic at a time when Americans aren’t getting that from the national leadership. He’s not doing it for the glory, it’s just part of his job.

      But because he’s a civil servant, he has still had to manage his relationship with the White House, while not being a yes-man to Trump. That won’t be a problem under Biden.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.