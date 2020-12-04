That moment when the GOP has drifted so far rightward that Sarah Palin seems like the reasonable one. https://t.co/qsCHPMJhBn — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 4, 2020

Among a bunch of professional grifters, James ‘JO’Ke’ O’Keefe takes the biscuit:

On Thursday evening, the New York Young Republican Club held its 108th annual gala, in person. It did not feature Sarah Palin, who had been booked for the event but canceled because of concerns about flying to the New York area from Alaska in the middle of a pandemic, according to someone familiar with her thinking… [W]hen Ms. Palin canceled, Mr. Wax quickly found a replacement: Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, a close ally of President Trump who, in the early days of the pandemic, wore a gas mask on the floor of Congress as he prepared to vote on coronavirus relief legislation…

Source just sent me this invite from the event which names the venue: Maritime Parc in Jersey City. If true, would put to rest the mystery that @danarubinstein reported on earlier tonight: https://t.co/TG03X3nf0v pic.twitter.com/nlA0X5AKvd — Nick Garber (@nick_garber) December 4, 2020

The event’s other headline speaker was James O’Keefe, the conservative activist who runs the New York-based Project Veritas. He also declined to confirm his attendance. At first, Project Veritas’s communications director, Neil McCabe, said that Mr. O’Keefe was unavailable for comment and that “his schedule is private.” Afterward, Mr. O’Keefe called and offered a New York Times reporter the opportunity to spy on The Times for Project Veritas. “We’d love to give you one of our hidden cameras, and maybe you could speak with Mr. Baquet,” he said, referring to Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor. (The reporter declined.)… By Thursday night… A New York City Patch reporter tweeted an image of an invitation for the gala, featuring the venue’s name and the guests of honor, Mr. Gaetz and Mr. O’Keefe, who both appeared at the event…

Uh oh. The Rona got loose pic.twitter.com/QSc2dZcs0F — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 4, 2020

I’ll just add that I hope none of the catering staff or other involuntary participants at this event caught anything, not even an STD.