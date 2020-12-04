Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Scum Also Rises Open Thread: Proud GOP Death Cult Boys

Among a bunch of professional grifters, James ‘JO’Ke’ O’Keefe takes the biscuit:

On Thursday evening, the New York Young Republican Club held its 108th annual gala, in person.

It did not feature Sarah Palin, who had been booked for the event but canceled because of concerns about flying to the New York area from Alaska in the middle of a pandemic, according to someone familiar with her thinking…

[W]hen Ms. Palin canceled, Mr. Wax quickly found a replacement: Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, a close ally of President Trump who, in the early days of the pandemic, wore a gas mask on the floor of Congress as he prepared to vote on coronavirus relief legislation…

The event’s other headline speaker was James O’Keefe, the conservative activist who runs the New York-based Project Veritas. He also declined to confirm his attendance.

At first, Project Veritas’s communications director, Neil McCabe, said that Mr. O’Keefe was unavailable for comment and that “his schedule is private.”

Afterward, Mr. O’Keefe called and offered a New York Times reporter the opportunity to spy on The Times for Project Veritas.

“We’d love to give you one of our hidden cameras, and maybe you could speak with Mr. Baquet,” he said, referring to Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor. (The reporter declined.)…

By Thursday night… A New York City Patch reporter tweeted an image of an invitation for the gala, featuring the venue’s name and the guests of honor, Mr. Gaetz and Mr. O’Keefe, who both appeared at the event…

I’ll just add that I hope none of the catering staff or other involuntary participants at this event caught anything, not even an STD.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      danielx

      The Scum Also Rises

      I’d swear that’s a Hunter S. Thompson line. Very appropriate anyway…

      ETA: Erik Prince in this country? Thought he’d relocated to Dubai for fear of legal entanglements.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I’ve said before that I want all of these people to be shunned by respectable society.  This looks like these fuckers know they would be.  A first step….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      There are times that I see photos of people gathering in large groups and wonder if I’m being unnecessarily cautious.  My in-laws all gathered together for Thanksgiving and we were the only family unit that didn’t join in.

      Then I see that even Sarah Palin understands the importance of social distancing during a pandemic and realize, no, these people are idiots.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      So O’Keefe’s standard business operation is asking strangers to commit felonies.  How is this jackass not already in prison?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mister Papercut

      I’m in the Pfizer trial, and I will physically fight every last one of these fuckmooks if they have the galactic temerity to line up for the vaccine. This is not what I put my body on the line for.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eclare

      @Old School: I had Thanksgiving alone.  Six households in my family got together.  I guess I’ll know in a week or so if I was too cautious.  Luckily no one put a guilt trip on me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      So… does Matt Gaetz always look like someone sewed a rubik’s cube inside the head of a Quagmire doll or is he just on a seriously wacky cocktail of meth and sedatives in those pics?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      The tweet quinn attached starts out with “Eat shit Antifa.” Is it bad of me to wish that Gaetz and O’Keefe contract COVID, and are triaged out of receiving care because “sorry, there are rational Americans that we need to save before we can consider saving you morons/assholes”?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Punchy

      There’s something about that Gaetz photo…is his head really that large?  It looks…..absolutely ginormous.  Must be photo perspective or something, right?  Or is his noggin that Frankenstein-ish?

      I did not know Natty Lite had such growth effects.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @eclare:

      You weren’t too cautious. It doesn’t matter if none of them get sick. You did the right thing, not just for yourself, but for health-care workers and essential workers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      @germy:

      Surely they mean Beavis? He’s got the ‘Cornholio’ expression down to a T.

      ETA – It’s possible I’m overthinking this while waiting to go home, but I’m not ruling out experimental hybridisation surgery carried out at the whim of a crazyballs GOP megadonor because, hey, a guy’s gotta get on the Wingnut gravy-train somehow.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      @SFAW:

      It’s a strong look. Kind of “My Poppa founded the third largest used car showroom within 15 miles of downtown Greenhill, Idaho” and “The last face you’ll ever see if you accept that offer of a lift after a Trump Rally.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      always be nice to the photographer:

      My portrait of Sir Philip Green taken on his Arcadia office balcony on Oxford Street. He was unpleasant and rude to me and my assistant when we arrived to photograph him so I thought.. well if it’s ok for you to act like a prick, it must be ok to make you look like one. So I did. pic.twitter.com/BcjtaMuWdr— Jake Walters (@MrJakeWalters) December 4, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      @germy:

      Damned straight. Can you imagine seeing that mug on a promotional ad and thinking “Yes, you speak for me, man who looks like William Devine made sexy-time with a shoebox”?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Shalimar:

      I’m struck by O’Keefe being elevated to headline status above even a sitting congressman. It’s Gaetz of the evidently zeppelin-sized head, but still. This is like giving top billing in a movie to “Guy who says ‘boobies.'”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      @danielx:

      Started reading without looking who was the author. Almost made it to the end of the first sentence when I said Hunter wrote this. Of course I checked and yep. HT hisself. I really, really see that you didn’t want Hunter to not like you and be near a typewriter…..

      Reply
    43. 43.

      raven

      I just shot the shit (across the street) with a guy who runs a wildlife removal company. Dude thinks it’s all bullshit, everyone he knows that got it recovered quickly and he ain’t wearing no fuckin mask.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy: Consider this; It’s not impossible that a some of these “Best and the Brightest of the Republican Future” will get infected at parties like this, be asympatic because of their age and end up infecting and killing what ever crazy old billionaire loon who is funding them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: Heh. Colin Jost (who could be Matt Gaetz’s brother) titled his book A Very Punchable Face, and one of the opening sentences is, “I know, I look like I’m about to ask if you even know who my father is”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      catclub

      @Old School: Then I see that even Sarah Palin understands the importance of social distancing during a pandemic and realize, no, these people are idiots.

       

      The actual Federal government – my employer-  tells me that if I travel more than 75 miles away from my homebase, I have to quarantine for 14 days before I can go into my office. [I am actually working from home, so I do not go in, but if I did…]

      Naturally this is crazy, because all areas I could go to are no worse than where I am, but still.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @raven: I can sort of see why if he is doing a physical job like that. I had to load several pallets at work this week and ended up hyperventilating because of my mask.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Captain C: Yes, what would be their mindset, wouldn’t it? Of course it would be all to typical of their thinking they would find out crazy billionaire got scammed by his’ lawyers when he wrote the will.

      So much winning on the Right.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @raven:  I suppose he’s to many to wear things like gloves when he is handling random wild animals, or wear a mask when he goes into some animal nest?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MJS

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Colin Jost is, in my view, a handsome guy. Matt Gaetz is most decidedly not, so if they could be brothers, then one of those two brothers got all the good genes. Also, Matt Gaetz will never, ever attract anyone nearly as attractive as Scarlett Johanssen, who I believe is now married to Jost.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      West of the Rockies

      Those are some skeezy,  self-satisfied people in the above photos.  Male and female alike, they look creepy and emotionally diseased.

      Reply

