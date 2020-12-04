Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday and Monday: A Post and a Zoom on Tom Levenson's Money for Nothing, and a Chance To Win an Audio Version of the Book

We have two events coming up – one on Sunday and one on Monday. Both feature our own Tom Levenson, so if you want an overdose of same, here’s your chance.

We’ll be talking about Tom’s new book…

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Tom Levenson's New Book! 1

…which is about a bunch of stuff centered on the South Sea Bubble of 1720–the first great stock market boom, fraud, bubble and bust.  There are all-too-obvious connections to our own day, which we can talk about. Also, the book spends a fair amount of time connecting financial innovation, with all the wealth and woe that has carried with it, to the larger change in how people were figuring out the material world back than, a transformation we now call the scientific revolution. That too is still with us.

A good time will be had by all (or the beatings will continue, in Balloon Juice’s finest tradition.)

The details:

Sunday at 6pm:  Medium CoolMoney for Nothing: Ask Me Anything with Tom Levenson

Monday at 8pm:  Balloon Juice ZoomMoney for Nothing: Ask Me Anything with Tom Levenson
(8pm is the tentative time; final time to be determined):

Everyone is welcome to attend one or both sessions.

💰Tom was able to score 4 audio passes (!) for Money for Nothing, to be given as gifts at the events.

How do I sign up to have a chance to win an audio pass, you ask?

Comment below as you normally would, but if you want to be in the drawings for the gifts, say so in the comments.  Be sure to indicate whether you plan to do the Medium Cool Post, the Zoom, or both.

I will scan the comments for MC, ZOOM, or BOTH

I will also try to read the comments a bit more closely – for those who either won’t read the entire post or who might have read it but are unlikely to follow directions.  Yes, I have met you guys before.  :-)

💰More About The Zoom

Zoom will be hosted and moderated by Immanentize.

We’ll start with about 15 minutes BGinCHI asking Tom some questions, author-to-author.  Then we’ll go to questions from the audience.

Everyone will start out muted, but you can enter your questions for Tom through Chat function, either while BG and Tom are talking, or afterwards.

If you like, you can even ask your questions in the comments of this post, and we’ll collect those for the Zoom, too.

We’re still working out the final details for the format, but we’ll share them as soon as we can.

IMPORTANT:  We want to avoid unwanted visitors crashing the zoom, so if you want to attend the zoom, please send me email so I can reply with the Zoom password.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Already purchased the Audible version, so don’t want to be in the drawing.  Highly recommend it!

      Will try to attend Sunday, depending on status of Christmas decorating.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      I’d love to attend! I have the next few days off, so I have some free time.

      Here’s a question I have for Mr. Levenson:

      Have you ever read The Half Has Never Been Told by Edward E. Baptist? It’s a book that details the origins of American Capitalism from American chattel slavery. If so, do you have any thoughts about it?

      I had the opportunity to read it during a college Early American history course and thought it was very insightful as well as powerful

      Reply

