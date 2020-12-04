Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road After Dark – Skookum in Oly – The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park – Part 1, The Mountain

On The Road After Dark – Skookum in Oly – The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park – Part 1, The Mountain

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Apologies to Dagaetch whose gorgeous Election Respite post, New Zealand Edition once was lost, but now is found!

🌺  And now, back to Skookum in Oly, for his first On The Road post (and happily not his last).

Skookum in Oly

“And on your left, Mt. Rainier.”

My brother and I took a hike around Mt. Rainier, at Mt. Rainier National Park, WA USA in the autumn of 2018. We followed the Wonderland Trail counterclockwise, a route that spares no effort to cross over gazillions of ridges and rivers, through bright high-elevation meadows, deep old-growth forests and dark canyons, all the while leading one thru one of the most magical, and photographed, landscapes on Earth.

For us, Mt. Rainier is literally just the backyard. We grew up in a tiny village located on the south edge of the park, about 10 miles from the entrance. Packwood is a lesser visited gateways to MRNP, providing access to Ohanapecosh and the southern and eastern areas of the park. Growing up, The Mountain was out, or it was not. We read the weather forecast and judged the season by cloudy, lenticular shroud and snowy mantle, and the throngs of tourists passing through town. The largest glaciated peak in the Lower 48, it was no big thing for us. While we easily survived the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens (only a few dozen miles away), much more worrisome was the constant threat of lahar or eruption from The Mountain.

Having been told his cancer was ‘cured’ over the summer, and I mine a few years before, we decided a hike around The Mountain would be just the way to say, “F- you, Cancer!”. We spent 10 days on the trail, the weather was both beautiful and ugly, in turns. We hiked a total of 97 miles with 23,717′ of elevation gain, averaging 10.7 miles and 2,635′ each day.

For Part 1 of my first On The Road post, here are 8 photos of the mountain I took on that hike. My full trip report, and all the pictures, are here.

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 7
Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1 – Third Burroughs Peak (3B) from along the Wonderland Trail

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 6
Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 24, 2018

Day 1- Carbon Glacier & Willis Wall from the Wonderland Trail

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 4
Spray Park, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 25, 2018

Day 2 – Hiking along the alternate route to visit Spray Park

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 5
Sunset Park, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 26, 2018

Day 3 – Hiking thru Sunset Park, autumn colors ablaze!

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 3
Aurora Park, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 27, 2018

Day 4 – Tokaloo Spire from Aurora Park

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 1
Aurora Park, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 27, 2018

Day 4 – Alpenglow from Aurora Park.

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain 2
Aurora Park, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 28, 2018

Day 5 – Morning at Aurora Lake

On The Road - Skookum in Oly - The Wonderland Trail, Mount Rainier National Park - Part 1, The Mountain
Indian Henry's Hunting Ground, Wonderland Trail, Mt. Rainier National ParkSeptember 28, 2018

Day 5 – Guard Station, Indian Henry’s Hunting Ground.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Benw

      These are amazing. Thanks for sharing!

    7. 7.

      susanna

      Beautiful picturesI. I like the message you gave out following  tough times for the two of you and can imagine the mountain was a good metaphor for your challanges and strength.  It’s a magnificent mountain which you’ve captured so well.

    8. 8.

      dp

      Spectacular (as are most of these posts — I envy you all your travels!).

    9. 9.

      Dan B

      Your photos are wonderful.  It helps that there are hundreds of locations at Rainier that beg to be photographed.

      On another note, my Mike guy’s grandmother had the concession at Packwood Lake.  He has stories of packing in supplies.  And, his grandmother’s name was Agnes.  They believed the little island in the lake was named after her.  Turns out there was another Agnes decades before.

      BTW my favorite location on Rainier is Summerland.  Much of it is rock and snow but gorgeous rock and snow bordered by meadows.

    10. 10.

      JanieM

      Glorious. I imagine you never get tired of the mountain in all its moods.

      I clicked over to your blog and found lots more beautiful shots over there. Not to mention how much fun it is to see someone else who writes dates as YYYYMMDD. ;-)

    11. 11.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Beautiful pictures.

      I was stationed at Ft Lewis. Some days I would sit on the hood of my truck and watch the colors of Mt. Rainer. The motor pool I worked in had the best view of Mt. Rainer.

      I and my friends at the time spent a number of weekends at Mt. Rainer. My favorite place to go to was near the top to see where the Nisqually River started.

    12. 12.

      Dan B

      I second the observation that the photos on your bog are excellent.  I got goosebumps.  The photos of the terrain and the photo of the Willis Wall add so much.  Wish the weather had been better for Summerland.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Skookum in Oly, hopefully now that you’ve jumped in with your first set of photos, we will see more of you and your amazing pics.  Just don’t let that Mike in Oly guy think he can slack off just because you are submitting, too.

    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      You did the Wonderland!  After cancer treatment, no less!

      Thank you for the wonderful photos.  I’ve been to a lot of places in the world, seen/hiked some of the most celebrated national vistas – and I swear, Rainier National Park is still the most beautiful.

      Maybe next summer I’ll get back out there.

