On the Road: Week of December 7 (5 am)
On the Road: Parks After Dark: Week of December 7 (10 pm)
Skookum in Oly
“And on your left, Mt. Rainier.”
My brother and I took a hike around Mt. Rainier, at Mt. Rainier National Park, WA USA in the autumn of 2018. We followed the Wonderland Trail counterclockwise, a route that spares no effort to cross over gazillions of ridges and rivers, through bright high-elevation meadows, deep old-growth forests and dark canyons, all the while leading one thru one of the most magical, and photographed, landscapes on Earth.
For us, Mt. Rainier is literally just the backyard. We grew up in a tiny village located on the south edge of the park, about 10 miles from the entrance. Packwood is a lesser visited gateways to MRNP, providing access to Ohanapecosh and the southern and eastern areas of the park. Growing up, The Mountain was out, or it was not. We read the weather forecast and judged the season by cloudy, lenticular shroud and snowy mantle, and the throngs of tourists passing through town. The largest glaciated peak in the Lower 48, it was no big thing for us. While we easily survived the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens (only a few dozen miles away), much more worrisome was the constant threat of lahar or eruption from The Mountain.
Having been told his cancer was ‘cured’ over the summer, and I mine a few years before, we decided a hike around The Mountain would be just the way to say, “F- you, Cancer!”. We spent 10 days on the trail, the weather was both beautiful and ugly, in turns. We hiked a total of 97 miles with 23,717′ of elevation gain, averaging 10.7 miles and 2,635′ each day.
For Part 1 of my first On The Road post, here are 8 photos of the mountain I took on that hike. My full trip report, and all the pictures, are here.
Day 1 – Third Burroughs Peak (3B) from along the Wonderland Trail
Day 1- Carbon Glacier & Willis Wall from the Wonderland Trail
Day 2 – Hiking along the alternate route to visit Spray Park
Day 3 – Hiking thru Sunset Park, autumn colors ablaze!
Day 4 – Tokaloo Spire from Aurora Park
Day 4 – Alpenglow from Aurora Park.
Day 5 – Morning at Aurora Lake
Day 5 – Guard Station, Indian Henry’s Hunting Ground.
