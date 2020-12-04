On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

J R in WV

My last trip to Arizona was January-February, 2019. My last WV cousin flew out with me and spent a week, which was how long he was willing to leave his puppy Indica in the Puppy guest ranch back home.

So his last day we drove into Tucson and spent the night at the Westwood Look Guest Ranch, which I had never stayed at as a guest before, although I had visited the resort for mineral specimen shows which are held there in early February each winter as part of the huge Tucson Gem and Mineral show, which does several billions of dollars of business in collectable rocks every winter over about 3 or 4 weeks, culminating in a huge show at the Convention Center downtown.

There are literally dinosaur and mastodon skeletons, precious gem stones, crystals, crafts and collectables from all over the world, in most every hotel in town. I have bought rocks from guys who spoke Zero English, we used a calculator we passed back and forth to show asked price and bid price until we came together. To this day I’m not sure which continent he was from!

So while we waited for dinner to be delivered to the room, I went out and took a few pictures of the gardens, which are quite different in feel from Lodge on the Desert, but surely as well done. A larger ranch with horses, pools, golf, etc, the Westward Look is about 6 miles north of the Lodge into the foothills of the Catalina Mountains. Tucson is squeezed in a basin between several mountain ranges, and two National Parks east and west of town.

I picked out these 8 pictures because they’re different from the Lodge on the Desert photos, yet similar in some ways.