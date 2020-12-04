The 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars are ready to order!

Calendar A

Calendar B

You can click this link to order and you can order by clicking the special blue box up top.

If you have pets in the calendars and have not yet reviewed the calendars, please do so before placing your order. You will find the pages of each calendar in the links in the sidebar.

If you find a problem, corrections can still be made. But the calendar has to be changed BEFORE you place your order with Cafe Press. The calendars are printed on demand by Cafe Press, and there’s no way to stop an order once you place it.

If you find an issue:

Notify us in this post Wait for us to let you know that it has been fixed and the page has been updated Review the calendar again to verify all is good Then place your order.

Calendars are $25 each. We planned to offer $5 off if you ordered both Calendar A and Calendar B, but Cafe Press doesn’t offer a way to do that. So all calendars are $25 each.

The calendars cost $15 to print at Cafe Press, so we make $10 on each calendar, which goes directly to the pet rescue.

Electronic Options:

If there is interest, we could sell a high-resolution PDF of the cover and the 12 months for $10, but folks would have to be on the honor system to pay the $10 for every person they would share the .pdf with.

Anyone who orders 3 or more 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice calendars will get $5 off the “pet wallpaper” we are also offering this year. The wallpaper purchases won’t go through Cafe Press, so we’ll do one thing at a time here, and I will explain more about the wallpaper in another post. Just wanted to let you know that we’ll be doing something to thank folks who couldn’t get the original deal we hoped to offer.

For the “wallpaper” we are making 12 months of digital wallpaper, and $10 gets you wallpaper for each month, and each month you would get a link to the BJ pet wallpaper for that month.

Think something like this handsome picture of Badger, with a little calendar in the lower right-hand corner – that might say June, for instance, and would show the days of the month for June.

Everybody who paid the $10 for the year would get a link every month for digital wallpaper for a phone, a tablet, and a computer. You could use it as wallpaper or just look at an adorable badger whenever you wanted. :-)

That would really come to 24-36 images a year, because an image that works for portrait mode on a phone wouldn’t work for the dimensions on a tablet or computer.

Albatrossity is making the monthly wallpaper for us, and all proceeds will go to the pet rescue.

Proceeds from the calendar go to our new pet rescue this year: Wet Mountain Animal Welfare.

Any questions?