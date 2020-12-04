Damn, it’s been a busy and long week. Mom and dad left home to snowbird in South Carolina, so the last few days has been hectic.
How are all of you doing?
BTW- I AM SO GLAD JOHN FETTERMAN AND GISELE ARE GETTING SOME LOVE!
by John Cole| 22 Comments
NotMax
How are all of you doing?
Same answer which have been stating vocally for over half a century:
Fair to partly cloudy.
;)
Anon in NC
My father-in-law died of complications from COVID tonight.
mvr
OK, so far. Hope you are doing well. And you came across as the same down to earth person you seem to be in your (cranky) online personality in our Zoom calls this past week. Happy to know you. And always grateful for the space you’ve made for a bunch of jackals. FWIW.
I got No Man’s Sky during last week’s Steam sale (half off!). I’d been waiting to play it for forever, since they hadn’t, you know, actually finished it yet for some reason. Man! What a great game, absolutely perfect for me specifically. I’m about ten hours in, a fair bit of that is just screwing around.
Tonight I’m going to start reading Hogfather for the book club! (Meeting 12/19 afternoon, but I’ll post something more specific soonish.)
Ruckus
Sorry you lost him. Sorry that he had to suffer.
Steeplejack (phone)
Sorry to hear it. My condolences.
Emma from FL
@Anon in NC: Condolences to you and your family.
@Anon in NC: oh, how terrible. Hang in there you two.
Adam L Silverman
@Anon in NC: I am very sorry to read that. My sincerest condolences for you and your family.
There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)
@Anon in NC: goddamn.
HumboldtBlue
Have some love from the Lost Coast.
And seriously, fuck 2020.
@Anon in NC: I’m sorry for your loss.
Leto
@Anon in NC: I’m so sorry for your loss.
In the field of making bad decisions, why did I decide to knit a bottom-up shawl with the lace sections in dark green? To switch the colors, I’m going to have to pull everything out and cast on 486 stitches in dark green so that I can have the lace sections in red instead. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/martinmas-shawl for those jackals who are knitters.
NotMax
Better agita-wise to have exercised patience. Initial rollout was … rocky.
;)
glc
For your reading pleasure:
A memorable editor’s note (and added footnotes) noted by Amy Maxmen:
https://twitter.com/mslopatto/status/1334539466271203330
Does not quite reach the level of Atlantic Monthly’s recent contribution:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/squash-lacrosse-niche-sports-ivy-league-admissions/616474/
And one can always go on to Retraction Watch:
https://retractionwatch.com/2020/12/04/bad-medicine-journal-publishes-doubly-brutal-retraction-notice/#more-120978
westyny
@Anon in NC: So sorry for your loss. And I hate this year. The mother of my partner’s SIL is in grave condition from kidney failure from a previous condition complicated, of course, by COVID, which she caught from the driver sent by the hospital to bring her in for said previous condition. The whole thing sucks.
@NotMax: yeah I almost never buy something when it comes out. And this rollout was so bad I honestly thought the game was dead until like, March.
CaseyL
@Anon in NC: I am so sorry. 2020 has been like an ongoing war against a civilian population.
NotMax
You also might like Astroneer if haven’t already tried it.
Haven’t been to Steam since January. Really should finish the last third of a game I was enjoying then; just haven’t felt motivation for gaming.
Middlelee
@Anon in NC: I’m so sorry for his passing. My condolences to your family.
mrmoshpotato
@Anon in NC: I’m sorry. My condolences to you and your family.
