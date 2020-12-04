Pres.-elect Joe Biden says his administration will have “a totally different” approach to the justice system.
“Our Justice Department is going to operate independently,” Biden said. “It’s not my Justice Department. It’s the people’s Justice Department.” https://t.co/6J5yiSjbBa pic.twitter.com/jPAyim4ODa
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 4, 2020
It’s pretty amusing to see both Biden and Harris stifle laughs when asked about whether they wanted or expected Trump to attend the inauguration.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 4, 2020
Biden on CNN: "There's not a single decision I've made yet about personnel or how to proceed that I haven't discussed with Kamala first."
Harris: "That's true."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2020
BREAKING: Biden's national popular vote lead just surpassed 7 million (4.5%)…
Biden 81,264,673 (51.3%)
Trump 74,210,838 (46.9%)
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 3, 2020
The only challengers to do better than Joe Biden’s 51.3% of the popular vote were Thomas Jefferson in 1800 (61.4%), Andrew Jackson in 1828 (56.4%), William H. Harrison in 1840 (52.9%), and Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 (57.4%).
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 3, 2020
If Joe Biden accomplishes nothing else in his presidency, with this act alone he has touched true greatness. https://t.co/Pi8btWOqcw
— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 2, 2020
But they're afraid to admit it, because mean tweets. https://t.co/Hst5sf7qgC
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 4, 2020
