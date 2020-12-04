Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Friday Morning Open Thread: Looking Forward to January

Friday Morning Open Thread: Looking Forward to January

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      I got a solid 4½ hours of sleep last night. Yee-haw. I’ve been trying to keep track lately, and it seems like that’s my sweet spot for (relatively) uninterrupted sleep. Augmented with a catnap in the afternoon as needed.

      I am a notorious night owl, but I’ve been trying to go to bed earlier, which seems to help. Of course, that means I wake up earlier. Trade-offs.

    3. 3.

      satby

      Someone linked to the BBC interview of that furious election official in Georgia, who was so appalled and angry about the death threats his election workers were getting. And in the interview you can hear how incredulous the BBC news guy is that this supposedly ethical and decent man voted for Trump, intends to vote for both of the demonstrably corrupt Republicans running for Senate, and refuses to vote for Democrats because “he’s been a Republican since he was 15” .  Because there’s “ideological issues”. And Stacy Abrams questioned the outcome of the last election so both sides do it. Mr. Sterling doesn’t really deserve any kudos for his principled stand, since those principles only stood up when people he knows were threatened. Edited typos

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      BIDEN: “I feel like I’ve done something good for the country by making sure that Donald Trump is not going to be president for four more years.”

      With that alone, Biden may have already accomplished more than any POTUS since FDR before he’s even sworn in. Take note, Nobel committee. If Obama merited a Nobel Peace Prize by being Not-Bush after Bush was term-limited out, surely Biden deserves one for beating an incumbent who is an authoritarian nightmare at home and destructive menace abroad.

    5. 5.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      Anyone else hoping Biden replies to these congratulations with “Thank you. Grow a pair and stop the malarkey.”?

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Chadwick will be remembered as a hero’

      One of the most powerful moments in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom comes when Levee, the firebrand trumpeter played by the late Chadwick Boseman, gets into an argument with his bandmate about religion. The setting is a hot recording studio in 20s Chicago, where the blues singer Ma Rainey (played by Viola Davis) and her band have come to play some songs.

      The trombonist, Cutler, has just told a story about a black reverend who was persecuted by white people in Mississippi. “What I wants to know is, if he a man of God, where the hell was God when all of this was going on?” asks Levee. “Why wasn’t God looking out for him?” Levee becomes more and more worked up, declaring that “God can kiss my ass!” and getting into a fight with Cutler, pulling a knife on him, then finally stabbing into the air, tears streaked down his face, challenging God at the top of his voice: “Come on, what you scared of? Turn your back on me! Come on! Coward, motherfucker!”

      By this time, Levee’s bandmates have been reduced to stunned silence. Viewers might well be, too.
      ……………………………..
      Colman Domingo, who plays Cutler, says he will never forget that particular take. “He was going deep into the monologue, and he stopped midway through and looked away because whatever was bubbling inside of him, it was tapping into his soul, and it was tapping into mine and everyone else who was there. And I thought: the director’s gonna call cut, and I just knew that we were on to something. It was the first time I ever did this in my career, but I just started yelling at the top of my voice: ‘Tell me! Tell me!’”

      At this point in the scene, Levee’s rage at the almighty finally bursts out of Boseman, who howls that God hates black people “with all the fury in his heart”.

      “He said this with such fury, then I punch him in the face, then we go into our thoughts and then George Wolfe calls cut,” says Domingo. “And immediately we threw our arms around each other. And we sobbed and we sobbed.” Domingo had no idea Boseman was dying, but in hindsight he suggests: “Maybe I was picking up on some possible energy.”

      Don’t know where all this dust is coming from.

      “He lived what I like to call a concentrated dose of life,” says (Denzel) Washington. “He had a powerful, effective, incredible life that was unfortunately cut short. We got cheated. His wife, especially, his family – they are the ones who have to deal with the loss and the pain and not having him every day. We, as audience members, consumers, whatever the word, fans, we have enough for ever. He left us incredible performances that will live for ever. A lot of times, I say: you never see a U-Haul [removals van] behind a hearse. You can’t take it with you, but you can leave it. And Chad has left it here.”

    9. 9.

      John S.

      @Bluegirlfromwyo: Joe has to put an end to some of the malarkey himself:

      Joe Biden is planning to keep Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017 after the president fired James Comey, as FBI director, the New York Times is reporting.

      If this is true, and I certainly don’t trust the FTFNYT, this is a horrible idea. Joe should not be chasing magical comity ponies that have zero upside and tremendous downside.

    16. 16.

      John S.

      @rikyrah: This will need to be the mantra if Democrats are going to make any headway the next 2 years.

      You’re concerned about civility? The president had a nasty nickname for everyone and you didn’t say shit. Get the fuck outta here!

      You’re worried about increasing the deficit? You voted to explode the deficit without even batting an eyelash. Get the fuck outta here!

      Spines will need to be stiffened and shade will need to be thrown on a scale we have never seen before.

    17. 17.

      Punchy

      @satby: There was no principled stand.  It was a plea by some chud to stop all the infighting.  He never shames/blames his party, and has no intent to stop supporting said Party of Death Threats.  He simply asked that the death threats stay aimed at Dems instead, per usual.

    18. 18.

      geg6

      @John S.:

      He’s trying to get us back to how things are actually supposed to operate.  FBI Directors are supposed to serve a ten year term.  They aren’t like cabinet members who resign after every presidency so the new president can put his own people into place.  FBI Directors are supposed to be “immune” to politics and it was thought a ten year term would keep them that way.

    20. 20.

      John S.

      @Ohio Mom: I would even settle for it being on the third or fourth page of the list, as long as he gets the boot.

      After the bullshit Comey pulled and the last 4 years, a hyper-politicized Republican appointee should not be left to remain in a Democratic administration. Not even in the name of “reaching across the aisle” or “restoring normalcy”.

    21. 21.

      satby

      @rikyrah: and still he’ll vote for the people weaponizing the hate against him because “ideological issues”. Pretty highfaluting way to say he won’t vote for any damn party that believes in equality.

    22. 22.

      John S.

      @geg6: That’s a lovely thought, but it flies in the face of reality. Biden can restore “normalcy” by starting fresh with someone who isn’t tarnished. I’m tired of Democrats bearing the burden of restoring normalcy at their own expense.

      Anyone that Trump thought was good enough is immediately disqualified from holding public office.

      ETA: And unlike Trump’s ideological purges, this is a competence purge. Christopher Wray is not capable of doing his job in an apolitical manner, which makes him unqualified to hold the position for the next 10 years.

    25. 25.

      Damien

      In that Wolf Blitzer clip Jeremy Diamond says that there’s a sense in the broader Democratic Part that we need to “move on” from Trump and not investigate or prosecute.

      Who is this guy talking to? I know personally that I’ve worked every single election for Dems since 2003 and if we fucking look forward and not back on this bullshit I’m gonna quit this useless weak sniveling failure of a party forever.

    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @John S.: Is there any evidence that Wray is hyper-partisan, aside from the fact that Trump appointed him? I agree completely that it’s ridiculous to try to reach across the aisle, and comity has been dead and buried since 2010 as far as I’m concerned.

      But as geg says above, the FBI director is by design a non-partisan role. I was suspicious of Wray when he came in because Trump chose him. But I can’t recall him acting in an overtly partisan way; on the contrary, he’s acting in a non-partisan way, much to Trump’s dismay. Have I missed something?

    27. 27.

      Mo MacArbie

      Open thread, so I’d like to chime in as someone new to Terry Pratchett who is enjoying Hogfather so far. Great idea, and thank you. The one downside is that, long ago when I first picked up a handful, NOOK books were much more freely useable than they are now, encrypted and tied to their app. If I’m going to start getting into Discworld, I’m gonna want another means of doing so.

    29. 29.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: I didn’t say Wray himself was hyper-partisan, but his appointment by Trump certainly was. That makes him tainted goods.

      If I fired someone that I didn’t like, and replaced them with a hand picked successor, it wouldn’t matter what that person’s qualifications are — they are tainted by how they got the position.

      See also: Kavanaugh and Coney-Barrett and the way they got their positions.

    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Keeping in mind that Wray has pissed off trump a number of times and trump started threatening to fire him almost as soon as Wray got confirmed, I’m just gonna trust Joe on this one.

    39. 39.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Nelle: It’s a beautiful take on the making of that movie, isn’t it? Denzel is doing the Lord’s work with Wilson’s plays. I’m definitely gonna buy it when I get the chance.

    42. 42.

      TS (the original)

      @Betty Cracker:

      I was about to post when I saw your post – so to add

      “I feel like I’ve done something good for the country by making sure that Donald Trump is not going to be president for four more years,”

      With that Joe Biden has earned his place in history, his job as US President and the eternal thanks of the people of the world.

    43. 43.

      John S.

      Clearly the BJ consensus is that Wray is a competent guy who can be trusted to do the job without any fuckery. I hope you all are right and I’m wrong.

      But I can assure you all that I will be the first one back here if that’s not the case to say “I told you so.” 🙂

    44. 44.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @John S.: But by that logic, if Biden fires Wray and picks his successor, then that new person is tainted too. Which strikes me as possibly true. That’s why the director is supposed to serve a 10 year term.

      I’m sort of neutral on Wray. He’s not high on my hit list at all. That could change of course, depending on events and revelations.

    45. 45.

      Damien

      @satby
      CNN White House correspondent, and I only care insofar as the conventional wisdom being propagated to the masses that we need to just sit back and take the bullshit the last four years has handed down “for the good of the country.”

      Fuck that. And Jeremy Diamond.

    46. 46.

      trnc

      I’m glad to hear Biden’s statements about the DOJ being independent, but I don’t like the statement that he made yesterday that “I don’t like the precedent a preemptive pardon sets.” DT and his criminal minions don’t care about precedent – they care about getting away with everything they can, and the law-breaking hasn’t stopped yet. I would much prefer Biden to say he it isn’t legal to pardon someone to thwart an investigation that may implicate the president and that only offenses can be pardoned (IOW, a crime has to be admitted to) than to start giving the idea cover.

    48. 48.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      But as geg says above, the FBI director is by design a non-partisan role.

      Junior G-Man Louie Freeh says “hold my beer.”

      He was one of Clinton’s poorer appointments. I mean, I get your point, but appointing ANY Repub or Repub-lite into that role is a mistake.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      A lot of people want Biden and others to take a more hard nosed approach to governance. But a hard nosed approach is not necessarily a hardheaded one; sometimes it can be quite the opposite. I’ve seen this in life outside of politics.

    51. 51.

      satby

      @John S.: The consensus of the 4 people who responded to you is that it’s too early to go all hair-on-fire on the concept, not yet confirmed, that a reasonably qualified and appointed for a ten year term official doesn’t necessarily need to be fired immediately just because he was appointed by Trump and absent any malfeasance on Wray’s part. Hardly a ringing endorsement.

    52. 52.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      The FBI Director works for the people, not the president.

      Sometimes the Director has an “interesting” take on what “the people” want/deserve/should get.

    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      Jeremy Diamond is a CNN White House correspondent, and not a particularly bad one, AFAIK. I don’t doubt there are some Hill dinosaurs pushing the “look forward, not backward line.”

      Biden did during the campaign, which I found irritating but thought was probably a smart move to attract moderates. He says his DOJ will be independent, which is what the POTUS is supposed to say. But my hope is they recognize how critical it is to make an example of the corrupt and criminal outgoing administration.

      Anyhoo, my point is we shouldn’t convince ourselves that’s not out there, because it definitely is. I think our job is to make sure our reps know that approach is politically untenable because Democratic voters demand accountability.

    58. 58.

      Mathguy

      As Paul Campos points out over on the LGM blog, that 7 million vote margin would have been meaningless if 22,000 people in certain places had changed their votes to the shitgibbon. It would have thrown the election into the House, where the GOP assholes and grifters would have voted the toxic meat sack back in for another 4 years. Scary to contemplate.

    59. 59.

      John S.

      @satby: This place tends to get “hive minded” and I don’t have the time or energy for it like I used to 20 years ago when I used to argue with Cole and all the conservatives here for hours on end.

      I stated my opinion, and I’m good. I don’t need to convince anyone and I’m not getting hysterical about it.

    61. 61.

      SFAW

      @John S.:

      You’re worried about increasing the deficit? You voted to explode the deficit — even BEFORE COVID — without even batting an eyelash. Get the fuck outta here!

      Gotta add that qualifier, otherwise they’ll (try to) weasel out of it with some misdirection which will get glossed over by the MSM*.

      *OK, the MSM will probably try to gloss over it anyway, but still …

    62. 62.

      Steeplejack

      @John S.:

      Jeez, could we retire “BJ consensus” and “you all”?! A couple of people disagreed with you in an early thread. No need to go full schrodingers_cat.

    63. 63.

      gene108

      @John S.:

      Post-J. Edgar Hoover FBI directors are limited to a single ten year term. The only two FBI directors, who have been fired since then are William Sessions, by President Clinton, for misusing government funds, and James Comey, by Trump.

      Anyone thinking Wray would be fired has been kidding themselves. Biden wants to depoliticize the DOJ, and firing Wray would not accomplish this.

    66. 66.

      TS (the original)

      @Steeplejack:

      I lurked and read all your posts.  I agreed with all that you said. I especially liked the thread by Andy Slavitt  that you linked.

      (When we had to wear masks I did prefer the disposable ones for comfort & ease of use, but have no idea whether they are better or worse at doing the required task of reducing virus spread).

    71. 71.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      Understood. But, having seen too many “let’s appoint/keep the Rethug/Rethug-lite in this role” not work out as planned, I’m always leery of stuff like that.

      Look, I trust President Biden* — love typing “President Biden”! — and the Wray worries are about 87th on my “top 50 political worries” list, but I’m always concerned about “own goals” by Democrats.

       

      *Screw that “President-elect” shit, he’s already being more presidential than Shitgibbon LOOZAH! EVER has.

    75. 75.

      John S.

      @satby: I certainly agree with that, and said as much above. You don’t have to convince me.

      Bottom line, I just got a bad feeling about Wray — that’s all. The show must go on, and there’s lots of other important work for Biden to do.

    83. 83.

      cmorenc

      Meanwhile, Fox News continues to push stories about e.g. “smoking gun” surveillance showing poll watchers being dismissed for the night after being told ballot counting has ended for the night and will resume in the morning, followed after their departure by a woman opening suitcases of ballots and continuing counting. And another of Gov Kemp ordering signature audits

      Fox is deliberately still fanning “election was stolen” stories.

    86. 86.

      John S.

      @raven: So how old were you when you realized nobody gave a fuck what you had to say? There seems to be a learning curve, and everyone goes at their own pace.

    87. 87.

      gene108

      @Betty Cracker:

      I doubt we’ll get any big splashy prosecutions from Biden’s DOJ. There may well be prosecutions of Trump administration people, but nothing to suck all the attention from other things.

    89. 89.

      Amir Khalid

      @Amir Khalid:

      She was poorly and I was meaning to take her to the vet. Then a few minutes ago, I nudged her and she was completely stiff and unresponsive.

      I just buried her in the garden under a papaya tree.

    92. 92.

      germy

      Republicans after Iowa caucus: lol Dems can’t even figure out how to do their own caucus!

      Republicans now: Dems pulled of a multi state vote stealing operation involving hacking, ballot printing and blackmail/payoffs of gop officials

      — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 4, 2020

    93. 93.

      mad citizen

      I don’t really get the whole “independent DOJ” thing.  I get that, like any agency, they are staffed almost entirely by hardworking, dedicated employees.  But the direction from the top comes from a leader appointed/directed in some fashion by POTUS.  What the DOJ puts an emphasis on doing or not doing comes from the President’s direction, if not on a daily or even monthly basis, but it’s usually fairly clear.  Now if Biden is doing this to provide some cover when his DOJ investigates crimes of 45, that’s fine.  (I’m really impressed by how Biden is working so far).

      But to me as an old economist, when someone says independent I think of how the Federal Reserve is independent, with a large Board of Governors from across the nation who serve overlapping terms and make decisions together.  I would argue that at this point the Fed is more independent (or less political)  than the SCOTUS.

      Finally a good point above about how/when pardons can be given.  I think it would be great to combat the idea that Ford’s pardon of Nixon was legal, in that there were no specific crimes mentioned.  Might be nice if there were a legal case made of blanket pardons–is that really what the language says?

    94. 94.

      Carolina Dave

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m with you and Betty (and Joe) on this one. Stay has demonstrated i independence from, not fealty to Trump. So people serve their country, not an administration. I’m also lifelong friends with someone who previously worked with him and his reputation is one of high integrity.  Nothing in his time as FBI director suggests otherwise.  So far, he seems to be untainted by Trump. Firing competent government employees doesn’t seem like a good blanket policy for good government. Toadys and Trump lackeys? hit the road!

    98. 98.

      germy

      @Amir Khalid:

      Condolences.  I can’t think of anything to say to try to make you “feel better.”  It hurts, it always hurts.  We fall in love with them, and then they’re gone.

      All I can tell you is she was lucky to have a loving human.

    101. 101.

      SFAW

      @Carolina Dave:

      Firing competent government employees doesn’t seem like a good blanket policy for good government. Toadys and Trump lackeys? hit the road!

      Unfortunately, the Murderer-in-Chief is doing his best  to implement former, and prevent the latter. [Based on his recent reclassification Executive Order(s).]

