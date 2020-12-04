Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

This blog goes to 11…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Lighten up, Francis.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We still have time to mess this up!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Gastritis broke my calculator.

The math demands it!

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let there be snark.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Evening Open Thread: Finito

Friday Evening Open Thread: Finito

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: ,

Et tu, KellyAnne?


Gonna have to update the whiteboard!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bruuuuce
  • burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Connor
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Hildebrand
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Hungry Joe
  • jeffreyw
  • Jeffro
  • jl
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Ken
  • Mo Salad
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Pete Downunder
  • philadelphialawyer
  • Raoul Paste
  • Scout211
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      In the past 13 days he has had a net loss of Twitter followers every day…a decline of 177,333 followers so far.

      I hope the bots find a good home.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hildebrand

      Sorry, Conway gets no medals for saying ‘it looks like’ Biden ‘will’ win.  That’s still a lawn and garden store’s worth of hedging.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      Et tu… It occurs to me that one reason Trump would hesitate before signing a blanket pardon for anyone, and particularly family members, is that he’d worry they’d kill him and use the pardon to go free.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @Ken:  I’m not sure how many financial debts survive after the person incurring them dies and have to be paid off by the estate.  Tempting thought, if I were one of his heirs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      philadelphialawyer

      Trump loses in Nevada trial court:

       

      https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/20-OC-00163-Order-Granting-Motion-to-Dismiss-Statement-of-Contest.pdf

       

      And in Michigan appellate court:

       

      https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/7334633/12-4-20-Trump-v-SOS-MI-COA-Order.pdf

       

      And in Minnesota Supreme Court:

       

      https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/Order-Dismiss-Not-Stipulated-Entire-Case.pdf

       

      Arizona State Leg will not be getting involved:

       

      https://twitter.com/AZHouseGOP/status/1334983417562243074

       

      All via Rick Hasen’s most excellent Election Law Blog:

       

      https://electionlawblog.org/

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      This upcoming Netflix series looks very, very promising.

      Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lily James star in THE DIG, coming to Netflix globally on January 29.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud:

      I hope the bots find a good home.

      One of my lockdown resolutions is to make an effort to keep up with the stuff I subscribe to. So I’m reading the latest Sci. Am.

      There’s an article from a group that studies (through simulation) the spread of misinformation through social networks, and the effect of bots on that spread.

      It’s kind of depressing. Puts hard quantifiable numbers on the old observation that “A lie travels halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”

      Which quote I always thought was from Mark Twain. Apparently that’s misinformation.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Aleta

      45 court losses for #45.  Another chance for him to say “Unprecedented in world history.”

      +  tonight’s denied appeal

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Pete Downunder

      From Vanity Fair – sorry can’t figure out link on my phone:

      “Report: Jared Kushner’s Lawyer Was Recruited to Help With a Suspected Bribe-for-Pardon Scheme”

      Colour me not suprised.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hungry Joe

      Interesting transition note: Since 1908, a departing President has handed the keys to the White House to a member of his own party only three times: Roosevelt to Taft (1909), Coolidge to Hoover (1929), and Reagan to Bush I (1989). It might go back further, but in the 30 years before T.R. the Presidents are kind of indistinct, fuzzy, forgettable.

      Harding, FDR, and Kennedy died in office, of course. Which doesn’t count.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We get COVID updates every Friday for the over-55 condo bldg I live in and the memory care/assisted living/skilled nursing unit across the street. We’ve done pretty well but today things went to hell in the other building. They have 7 residents with COVID, 2 of them in the hospital. Some of the staff is sick too. I guess we couldn’t hold out forever.

      No one in my bldg has it at the moment anyway.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      Another farewell parting gift for you, Sir:

      A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to fully restore an Obama-era initiative that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, requiring officials to open the program to new applicants for the first time since 2017.

      Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn instructed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to post a public notice by Monday that states the department will accept and adjudicate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) petitions from immigrants who qualify for the program but are not currently enrolled in it.

      Garaufis also instructed officials to grant approved applicants work permits that last for two years, instead of the one-year period proposed by the Trump administration over the summer.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      At this point, I HOPE Trump sticks around, like something the GOP can’t scrape off its shoe.

      He’s toxic to the brand AND to the wannabes who have their eyes on ‘24.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I was thinking of a pardon covering through January 20, 2021, but given out in early January, creating a window of opportunity.  But it would be typically Trump if he were to try to issue pardons good through 2050.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bruuuuce

      @jeffreyw: Zen Pencils, xkcd (of course), Something Positive, Girls With Slingshots, lunarbaboon, General Protection Fault. I also read comics online that are more mainstream, including 9 Chickweed Lane and Pearls Before Swine.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @Pete Downunder:

      https://www.salon.com/2020/12/03/alleged-pay-for-pardon-scheme-involved-jared-kushners-lawyer–and-a-california-billionaire-report_partner/

      It was definitely not someone who was part of the a Trump crime family. A psychologist from Berkeley by way of Elliott Broidy.

      The Justice Department investigated as recently as this past summer the roles of a top fund-raiser for President Trump and a lawyer for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a suspected scheme to offer a bribe in exchange for clemency for a tax crimes convict, according to two people familiar with the inquiry. A federal judge in Washington unsealed heavily redacted court documents on Tuesday that disclosed the existence of the investigation into possible unregistered lobbying and bribery. The people said it concerned efforts by the lawyer for Mr. Kushner, Abbe Lowell, and the fund-raiser, Elliott Broidy, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge related to a different scheme to lobby the Trump administration,” The New York Times reported Thursday.
      “A billionaire San Francisco real estate developer, Sanford Diller, enlisted their help in securing clemency for a Berkeley psychologist, Hugh L. Baras, who had received a 30-month prison sentence on a conviction of tax evasion and improperly claiming Social Security benefits, according to the filing and the people familiar with the case. Under the suspected scheme, Mr. Diller would make ‘a substantial political contribution’ to an unspecified recipient in exchange for the pardon

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      Hmm.  Due to not washing my hands between cutting up food for dinner and putting on my mask for my evening walk, I seem to have created the bacon-scented covid mask.

      Patent Pending.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mo Salad

      @jeffreyw: This is the first time I’ve seen QC mentioned here. Been reading it for years. I don’t follow any other serialized webcomics, just stand alone comics, like xkcd, Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal and Perry Bible Fellowship. There was a semi-autobiographical one called “Wasted Talent”, done by a young female engineer in Vancouver. She retired due to her real life getting busy. It’s worth a visit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.