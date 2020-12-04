Et tu, KellyAnne?

the whale carcass plucked clean, the spider crab scuttles off across the sea floor, vanishing into inky blackness in search of a fresh meal https://t.co/VVwQXUpCdW

For the first time in his presidency, President Trump has consistently lost Twitter followers for a two week period.

In the past 13 days he has had a net loss of Twitter followers every day…a decline of 177,333 followers so far.

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 4, 2020