Here’s a good writeup of PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s effort to legalize marijuana at, of all places, the tech site The Verge. I’ve been following him for a while, and he’s quite good. Example:

“I find the Democrats’ platform on it cowardly, and, on the wrong side of history,” he said. “So the Democratic Party is to the right of South Dakota on legal weed, and it’s like, ‘what the hell is wrong with you?’” Fetterman says. “The Democratic Party owes its electoral success in this election to Black and brown communities. And they are disgustingly, disproportionately impacted by weed prohibition more than anybody.”

Apparently, he’s thinking about a run against Toomey in 2022 — that would be a good flip. He’s good on social media, too — authentic, frank, fun, and not just about politics:



Update: Forgot to mention that his wife is also really impressive.