Fetterman

Here’s a good writeup of PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s effort to legalize marijuana at, of all places, the tech site The Verge.  I’ve been following him for a while, and he’s quite good.  Example:

“I find the Democrats’ platform on it cowardly, and, on the wrong side of history,” he said. “So the Democratic Party is to the right of South Dakota on legal weed, and it’s like, ‘what the hell is wrong with you?’” Fetterman says. “The Democratic Party owes its electoral success in this election to Black and brown communities. And they are disgustingly, disproportionately impacted by weed prohibition more than anybody.”

Apparently, he’s thinking about a run against Toomey in 2022 — that would be a good flip. He’s good on social media, too — authentic, frank, fun, and not just about politics:


Update: Forgot to mention that his wife is also really impressive.

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I like Fetterman, but didn’t the House just pass a major Mary Jane bill, and the problem is Mcconnell in the Senate?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      laura

      I’ll say it again it til someone tells me I’m wrong- that Fetterman is so smart, so strategic he reminds me of Pat Tillman and what might have been.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Here’s the 2020 platform.  He wants to legalize recreational use, and he’s correct that the Democratic platform doesn’t support it.

      Democrats will decriminalize marijuana use and reschedule it
      through executive action on the federal level. We will support legalization of medical marijuana, and believe states should be able to make their own decisions about recreational use.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Also, too, saying states should make the determination is not “to the right” of any state who has made that determination.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: In the pre-Trump era I was thinking this might be an area where the more libertarian-minded Republicans could actually outflank the Democrats on the “left”, but that didn’t really happen.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      patroclus

      I, for one, am looking forward with anticipation to see what SNL does with Mellissa Carrone, Giuliani’s star witness from Michigan.  She and that lady from Georgia who was upset about the natural gas being turned off clearly have won the week so far.  Can SNL top the original versions?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PsiFighter37

      I would think it would be better if he runs for governor, and Wolf (who is term limited) runs for the Senate instead. Having also been a mayor, I feel like Fetterman is probably a better fit for an executive position.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Matt Gaetz was all over my TV this morning, even though it is Nancy Pelosi’s house that will pass the thing.  Since the Senate won’t take a vote at all, it’ll be interesting to see what the partisan breakdown in the House will be.

      ETA:  The problem real libertarians have is that they are tiny in number if the issue doesn’t involve economic “freedoms.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      I like Fetterman, at least what I’ve seen from afar here in the PNW.  But he strikes me as more of a governor than senator.  Not sure why.  But I think his particular brand of badassery plays better as a governor than senator.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Nicole: I wonder when this Vox interview was conducted. In any other context, we would call this “stepping on our message.” It’s likely Vox was more to blame, but I can’t imagine Fetterman wasn’t aware that the bill was scheduled for a vote.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      At least Vox buried this in the middle of the article:

      The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that would remove marijuana from the controlled substances list. The MORE Act, introduced by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), would effectively eliminate marijuana prohibition and require that federal courts expunge prior marijuana arrests from people’s criminal records. But getting the bill through Congress would require buy-in from Senate Republicans, who are unlikely to play ball.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kent

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:Here’s the 2020 platform.  He wants to legalize recreational use, and he’s correct that the Democratic platform doesn’t support it.

      Democrats will decriminalize marijuana use and reschedule it
      through executive action on the federal level. We will support legalization of medical marijuana, and believe states should be able to make their own decisions about recreational use.

      Isn’t that pretty much how most other legal drugs are regulated?  Is recreational tobacco and booze specifically legalized in federal law?  Or is federal law silent and leaves it up to the states to regulate?

      The 21st Amendment repealed prohibition, but it left it up to the states to regulate liquor which is why we still have things like blue laws and dry counties scattered about.  And a big hodge podge of state laws regarding drinking ages, liquor sales, liquor licensing, etc.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nicole

      @Baud: I just read the full article and the vast majority puts the blame on the GOP for the lack of action on marijuana.  The quote about the Dems was like the 2nd or 3rd last paragraph

      I was interested to see that he says he doesn’t smoke himself.  I think that is helpful; a spokesperson who is pushing for legalization for the economic and social justice reasons and doesn’t have a personal desire for it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Kent:

      Isn’t that pretty much how most other legal drugs are regulated?  Is recreational tobacco and booze specifically legalized in federal law?  Or is federal law silent and leaves it up to the states to regulate?

      The 21st Amendment repealed prohibition, but it left it up to the states to regulate liquor which is why we still have things like blue laws and dry counties scattered about.  And a big hodge podge of state laws regarding drinking ages, liquor sales, liquor licensing, etc.

      Isn’t that an argument for consistent federal regulation of marijuana (and alcohol)?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      I am from Pennsylvania originally (albeit left there many, many years ago) and take quite a bit of vicarious pride in Fetterman. I agree he seems cut out more for an executive position than a Senatorial one – I think the Senate would drive him nuts, actually.

      I hope he has a long and successful career in public service, and definitely hope he gets more national attention. He’s a very rare bird: street-smart, book-smart, outspoken, with very few FLTG.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      Fetterman has made this his issue for several years.  Right after he took office, he and Governor Wolf set up a bunch of town halls and meetings with local officials and law enforcement, basically fact finding and gauging support for legalization.  He cannot get the state legislature to take any action.  The Dems there have no power because the leg is GOP majority, so nothing has happened.  And he has talked about the DNC platform in local media.  His problem with it is that it only discusses decriminalization.  He wants it legal, period.

      I agree.

      I adore my Lt. Governor.  I want him for Governor.  I want Josh Shapiro to run for Toomey’s seat.  He won reelection for AG walking away.  He’s popular in places you wouldn’t expect, mainly due to his work in taking on the Catholic Church and its pedophiles and UPMC trying to be a health insurance monopoly here in the state.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MomSense

      Since legalization of recreational marijuana is unlikely to pass the GOP controlled Senate or really any Senate for awhile, I’m in favor of Democrats putting this issue in front of voters during midterm elections as a way to hopefully increase Democratic turnout.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sdhays

      @Nicole: I think that’s an important point. I don’t smoke (anything) and mind altering drugs of any sort don’t attract me at all – I don’t even drink alcohol. But I support some form of legalization because it’s pretty clear that the harm to society from banning marijuana is much, much worse than using marijuana. It’s important for people who don’t have any desire to use marijuana to support or at least be comfortable with the idea of legalization, and having leaders like this can help.

      Just don’t smoke around me. It’s disgusting.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Almost Retired

      Good for Fetterman for getting out in front on this issue.  None of the sky-is-falling shrieking that preceded California’s full legalization turned out to be true (sketchy dispensaries in low-income neighborhoods not withstanding).  And it ended the charade of the “medical Marijuana” years.  Like when I learned that my then teen-age son got a medical prescription on Venice Beach for “anxiety.”  What was his anxiety?  His parents were stressing him out about his marijuana smoking.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nicole

      @Baud: What, that neither party makes legalizing pot a priority? That’s not news and not something that I think is likely to make the average reader say, “THAT’S IT!  I’m not voting Democratic now!”  I just don’t see this article as the Democratic-bashfest that you seem to.  The average person is not nearly as tuned into the voting schedule of Congress as some balloon-juice readers are.  The author themself didn’t seem sure when the vote would come, just that it would be this week.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      The third paragraph blamed both sides.

      Here’s the paragraph:

      Fetterman is exasperated that neither Democrats nor Republicans seem to have the political will to make it happen, despite a recent groundswell of voter support. He and Governor Tom Wolf have repeatedly tried to push for state legislation in recent months, as it became clear neighboring New Jersey would soon pass a decriminalization bill of its own.

      This is not perfect, but it’s not classic both sides, especially in context of a pretty darn fair and well-written piece of journalism.

      The reality is that Democrats in general have been behind popular opinion on legalizing recreational marijuana.  If they wanted to lead on the issue, the House bill that you think should make everyone STFU about legalization would have been passed prior to the election, and Democrats would have campaigned on it.  Instead, after it was clear that the tide was turning even in red states, they passed a bill that had been ready to go for a year.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Nicole

      @sdhays: I don’t smoke it either (I’ve never been stoned, actually), but I support its legalization, too.  It’s not my thing, but lots of things are not my thing, and legalization will, I think, rectify more old problems than it will create new problems.  It’ll create some, sure, but I don’t think on the level of the current state of affairs.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @Nicole: I didn’t say bash-fest. I was mildly critical of the timing of this article which is at least partly critical of Democrats on the very day that the Dems are making substantial progress on this issue.  We have often criticized Dems for not speaking with one voice, and this is another example (perhaps inadvertent) of it.

      I’m not canceling Fetterman, but he’s also not uniquely immune from being criticized for possibly being off-message.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Not really, states do a fine job, the issue is where the feds get involved via scheduling the substance and banking regulations.

      Let me be more clear.  There is a hodgepodge of liquor regulation.  Where I can buy, when I can buy, and what I can buy changes from state to state, and sometimes county to county or town to town.  Wouldn’t it be better if, instead of replicating our federal stance towards liquor, we had one, consistent set of rules as to where, how, when and what kind of marijuana could be purchased?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      glory b

      I like him better for governor. Wolf is now termed out, it will be an open seat.

      I want Shapiro, who is now our AG, for Senate.

      I think he’d appeal to the Pennsyltuckians, He looks like a bouncer in a biker bar.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @Matt McIrvin:

      In the pre-Trump era I was thinking this might be an area where the more libertarian-minded Republicans could actually outflank the Democrats on the “left”, but that didn’t really happen.

      That’s because there aren’t enough libertarian-minded Republicans to make a difference.  Most of the Republicans who describe themselves that way are just trying to sound cool; when the time comes, they’ll wind up supporting all the authoritarian stuff the party demands.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      misterpuff

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Alcohol manufacturing and commercial use is regulated by the Feds (mostly for the tax issues).

      Distribution, sales and age limitations are up to the states.

      I agree that a similiar approach should be taken by the federal government (hey GOP, more sin taxes so you can do more tax cuts).

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      For the first time in congressional history, the House of Representatives voted to pass a measure that would decriminalize marijuana use at the federal level — months after pulling the bill amid worries the controversial vote could cause some lawmakers to lose tight races in November.

      The vote passed 228-164, mostly down party lines, with just five Republicans voting in favor of the measure. Six Democrats voted to oppose.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: I don’t know that he’s particularly off message here.  He’s been a solid team player throughout the election.  This could be viewed as a tactical nudge, analogous to Biden getting out in front of Obama on gay marriage.  This isn’t equivalent to accusing the Dems of being neoliberal sellouts.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      I’m not canceling Fetterman, but he’s also not uniquely immune from being criticized for possibly being off-message.

      You are nit picking every little thing about the article, having produced about half of the total comments to this post. And Fetterman was not off-message — there is no real, consistent national message from Democrats.

      Complaining about Dems Past when Dems Now are doing something positive will almost always be counter-productive.

      Here’s a perfect example of a nit pick that’s ridiculous on its face.  The House passed legalization of marijuana around noon today, with little fanfare and little advance notice.   The Verge published Fetterman’s piece at 9 AM.  So Fetterman is guilty about complaining about “Dems Past” because “Dems Now”, passed a bill long after his interview was done.  Pffft.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kent

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Let me be more clear. There is a hodgepodge of liquor regulation. Where I can buy, when I can buy, and what I can buy changes from state to state, and sometimes county to county or town to town. Wouldn’t it be better if, instead of replicating our federal stance towards liquor, we had one, consistent set of rules as to where, how, when and what kind of marijuana could be purchased?

      No, it would NOT be better. I live in Washington State. I don’t want dumbass GOP legislators from places like Mississippi and Texas setting regulations on how, where, when, and what kind of pot I can buy at my local dispensary. No good can come of that.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MFA

      @bbleh: Toomey’s not running for re-election to the Senate. His seat will be open. So, Wolfe or Fetterman to the Senate? The latter. Wolfe is a non-entity (competent, but no charisma) and will not resonate on the national stage. Fetterman has AOC-like potential and is a VERY progressive and motivating leader. His presence in the news is not an accident; he is being touted, boosted, and his profile raised; I’m good with that.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      This could be viewed as a tactical nudge, analogous to Biden getting out in front of Obama on gay marriage.

      No. Again, the problem (which might not be Fetterman’s fault) is timing.  Biden didn’t get out in front of Obama on the day Obama was doing something positive on gay marriage.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      MFA

      @germy: Decrim: You won’t go to jail. You might get a ticket. No Federal violation. But it’s still a penalty, and there is no channel for recreational users to legally buy or use it.  Legal: No jail, no ticket, no violation, no nothing. Might be regulated, like alcohol, but there are viable options for buying and using without fear.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Baud

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      Nitpicking?  You highlighted a quote from near the end of the article that complains about Democrats’ policy on MJ. I then read the article and see that it’s not as clear about the difference between the parties on the underlying issue on the very day when there is a major vote on this issue.  Then, I make comments about that on a political blog.

      What exactly do you think this thread should be about?  If you’d only like comments that agree that Dems suck, then say so in your post and I’ll skip the thread.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: Obama was vacillating on it, which is functionally equivalent to decriminalization instead of full legalization, which is what states like Colorado, etc. have done already.  It’s a timid half measure and fools no one.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MFA

      @geg6: Unless he has the coattails to turn the PA leg blue–and I’m not saying he doesn’t, only that it’s an unknown–PA Gov would be a drag on his rise. I like him to, and am convinced Fetterman is needed in a blue U.S. Senate.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      @MFA:  But it’s still a penalty, and there is no channel for recreational users to legally buy or use it.

      Then I support full legalization.  I see the terms “decriminalize” and “legalize” thrown around, sometimes interchangeably.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      @germy:

      As I understand it, the House bill decriminalizes it at the federal level, which is the same as legalize it at the federal level. What it doesn’t do is preempt the states if states want to keep MJ criminal.  Happy to be corrected if I’m wrong.

      Reply

