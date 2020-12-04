Here’s the card you’ll get when you eventually get the Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone will get a card “they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” says Dr. Kelly Moore of the Immunization Action Coalition. https://t.co/pLj8YnH02T pic.twitter.com/66CIDc246T — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

“The most difficult time in the public health history of this nation” US authorities issue warning amid surge in Covid cases and hospitalisations https://t.co/hAXJofjRLr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 3, 2020

VA may distribute #coronavirus vaccines within a couple of weeks, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told veterans groups https://t.co/qZL5UntT5u — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 3, 2020

Here are the details of what the ACIP advisors told @CDCgov ought to be the policy for distribution of the 1st wave of #COVID19 #vaccines in America:https://t.co/OtQODvkSMJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 3, 2020

The positive test rate, nationwide, has risen to 10.6%. pic.twitter.com/dju5RBu7vi — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 4, 2020

======

Daily deaths — here, again, the U.S. is Number One. pic.twitter.com/SrSp6awK0R — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 4, 2020

.@WHO has tightened its guidance on face masks, recommending that where COVID-19 is spreading, masks be worn by everyone in healthcare settings, indoor low ventilated areas & outdoors when a distance of 3 ft from others cannot be maintained. #MaskUpAmerica https://t.co/dJUJ2syDMN — IDSA (@IDSAInfo) December 3, 2020

After becoming the first Western country to authorize the use of a COVID-19 vaccine, the U.K. gets questions about whether officials emphasized speed over safety. The head of Britain’s medicines agency says, “No corners have been cut.” https://t.co/pBAnJl9H3I — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 3, 2020

Italy announces strict coronavirus curbs for Christmas, including ban on travel between different regions https://t.co/5Xs3uGP6fc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 3, 2020

Russia confirmed 27,403 new coronavirus cases and 569 deaths Friday, with total deaths having now surpassed 42,000https://t.co/oSUTLozEnK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 4, 2020

Moscow will start vaccinating at-risk groups against the coronavirus this weekend, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursdayhttps://t.co/kZvV2ck4E8 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 4, 2020

Over 100,000 Russians at higher risk of severe coronavirus cases have been vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine, Russia’s health minister said Wednesdayhttps://t.co/BkumXkQEOM — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 3, 2020

South Korea considers tighter restrictions as coronavirus cases hit nine-month high https://t.co/1ZQbiZokOE pic.twitter.com/gwNqd6GME1 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Is India’s test and tracing strategy working? https://t.co/04ssqB42tu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 4, 2020

China is poised to be the first to distribute Covid vaccine in Latin America, US official says. https://t.co/opdYenq3bL #China #vaccines #latam — Jodi Xu Klein (@jodixu) December 3, 2020

Mexico reports 11,030 new coronavirus cases, 608 more deaths https://t.co/hN3npHhilY pic.twitter.com/Z2d9bV21xJ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2020

======

More encouraging data on #COVID19 #SARSCoV2 mRNA vaccines, but antibody and T-cell response data suggest that it takes ~6-8 wks from first dose to full protection. People are mistakenly envisioning return to normal as soon as a vaccine is in hand. Don’t fumble on the 1-yard line! https://t.co/HM0NdX6xyE — David R. Liu (@davidrliu) December 3, 2020

I wanted to find out why a scientist who researches how vaccines work in the elderly was the only member of ACIP to vote against putting people living in long-term care in the first group for #Covid19 vaccines. Keipp Talbot makes some interesting points. https://t.co/Q7MJHmnLhI — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 3, 2020



TL, DR:

… At an earlier ACIP meeting, Talbot warned that vaccinating this population at the start of the vaccine rollout is risky, because long-term care residents have a high rate of medical events that could be confused as side effects of vaccination and undermine confidence in the vaccines. “And I think you’re going to have a very striking backlash of, ‘My grandmother got the vaccine and she passed away,’” she said at the time… Are you concerned that these are doses that are going to be wasted? I wouldn’t say wasted. But not used as efficiently as they could be. If I know it works in a healthy health care worker, I’d rather get all the health care workers vaccinated, so that when they are around the frail elderly, they don’t get the frail elderly sick. We don’t have enough vaccine yet for all health care workers. We will eventually, but we don’t yet…

Pfizer & its Germany-based partner BioNTech slashed its original Covid vaccine rollout target from 100 million doses to 50 million after supply-chain obstacles. It will still deliver initial 800k-dose order to the UK https://t.co/ikX9svSK5P — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 4, 2020

Hackers try to penetrate the vital ‘cold chain’ for #coronavirus vaccines, according to security team reports. #2020isevil https://t.co/8Z8HH94LXH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 3, 2020

A.I. now sees & hears COVID in the lungs. Scientists in Switzerland have developed algorithms they combine w/ ultrasound data & audio of chest/lung sounds to accurately diagnose Covid & predict how ill patients will become https://t.co/PA8TXyiIWG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 3, 2020

The top five things to know about the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine:https://t.co/xjCPtxAjQb — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 4, 2020

======

Americans couldn’t resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving. That’s according to data from roadways and airports provided to @AP. https://t.co/LUTFbOtg6G — The Associated Press (@AP) December 4, 2020

Hospitalizations in the 4 most populous states—CA, FL, NY, and TX—are rising quickly. California in particular has seen a steep hospitalization increase over the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/ul9K4nQUGz — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

Covid and California’s farmworkers: study lays bare disproportionate risks

Primarily Latino workforce has contracted Covid-19 at nearly three times the rate of other residents https://t.co/H70v5YU7rN — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) December 3, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to impose stay-at-home orders on a regional basis as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to soar to record heights https://t.co/VV3FuYvz8z pic.twitter.com/YXSyoyoFGK — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2020

I went home to report on the pandemic, and spent days interviewing doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists at the University of Iowa hospital. Things are very bad—and are about to get worse.https://t.co/wyNIraQhz1 — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) December 3, 2020