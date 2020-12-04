Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

The math demands it!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The house always wins.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 3-4

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

======

======


TL, DR:

At an earlier ACIP meeting, Talbot warned that vaccinating this population at the start of the vaccine rollout is risky, because long-term care residents have a high rate of medical events that could be confused as side effects of vaccination and undermine confidence in the vaccines. “And I think you’re going to have a very striking backlash of, ‘My grandmother got the vaccine and she passed away,’” she said at the time…

Are you concerned that these are doses that are going to be wasted?

I wouldn’t say wasted. But not used as efficiently as they could be.

If I know it works in a healthy health care worker, I’d rather get all the health care workers vaccinated, so that when they are around the frail elderly, they don’t get the frail elderly sick.

We don’t have enough vaccine yet for all health care workers. We will eventually, but we don’t yet…

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cs
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Countries reporting total cases over one million: 14

      U.S. ~14,320k
      India ~9572k
      Brazil ~6487k
      Russia ~2403k
      France ~2281k
      U.K. ~1676k
      Spain ~1676k
      Italy ~1665k
      Argentina ~1448k
      Colombia ~1343k
      Mexico ~1145k
      Germany ~1129k
      Poland ~1029k
      Iran ~1003k
      .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.