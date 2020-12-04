Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Lighten up, Francis.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The math demands it!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I personally stopped the public option…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We have all the best words.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

The revolution will be supervised.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

This is how realignments happen…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Changing the marginal hospitalized patient as beds get scarce

Changing the marginal hospitalized patient as beds get scarce

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

US hospitals are filling up. They are filling up with patients who have heart attacks. They are filling up with patients who need chemotherapy and then are immune-compromised for weeks after each round. They are filling up with patients who just had a stroke. They are filling up with new mothers holding their chubby cheeked babies for the first time. They are filling up with people mangled after their car slid on some black ice. These are all normal demand drivers. These are the situations that we have built out both the physical space and the workforce to accommodate. They are filling up with COVID patients who were infected in mid-November. Our hospital systems are not built for this type of demand surge.

The marginal patient is the person who is a coin-flip at that point in time to admit or not admit, to keep or to discharge from a hospital bed.

The marginal patient will be responsive to supply. A doctor could look at a patient who probably will do well enough if they are sent home with a follow-up visit in a few days scheduled, but could do better or at least have less risk if they are admitted to the hospital and monitored for a day. That person is far more likely to be admitted when the doctor looks up and down the hospital hallways and sees half a dozen open rooms on just that floor then if there is one bed that might be open in a an hour or two.

As COVID case counts top 200,000 per day, hospitalizations will follow. Many hospital systems are already at or near capacity. More hospital systems will be at or over regular capacity in the next few weeks. This means the marginal patient will be very different in December 2020 than the marginal patient in 2019. Patients who were easy admits or easy keep for an extra day in 2019 will either never see a hospital bed or will be in and out very quickly. We, as a society, will be taking tremendous number of risks and gambles that we normally never would have taken.

We’re likely to see at least several days of 200,000 or more new, diagnosed infections as Thanksgiving Day infections are just starting to work their way into our data. Anything that we do today to minimize infection spread will not show up on hospitalizations until the middle of the month or later. Until we get infections down and then wait several weeks, the marginal patient who gets a hospital bed will be far sicker and in far more need than typical.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Cheryl Rofer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I had a twinge in the right side of my abdomen last night, and all I could think was how much I don’t want to go to any hospital right now. Fortunately, it was a twinge, not appendicitis.

      I am not looking forward to the stories of patients on ventilators in the hospital halls and triage measures, but they’re coming.

      I’ve been saying a half-million dead by Inauguration, and yesterday Joe agreed with that number.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Until we get infections down and then wait several weeks, the marginal patient who gets a hospital bed will be far sicker and in far more need than typical.

      We saw that there was a lot of travel and visiting during Thanksgiving. And here in California and elsewhere we have seen stories about government officials asking people to stay home, who then traveled or had dinner with groups of family and friends.

      I hope people do better, but we have Christmas and other holidays coming up, as well as colder weather leading people to be indoors more.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.