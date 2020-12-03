Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Turn The Calendar Over, Already

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Turn The Calendar Over, Already

by | 55 Comments

… While the fickle media reports: WH Occupant Back on His Bulls*t…

Seriously, it’s good news that the Very Serious Media is treating Trump like last month’s celebutainment. Yes, he — more specifically, some portion of his administrative enablers and/or deluded followers — is still dangerous. But we no longer need to parse every tweet or scrutinize every puke-funnel interview for clues as to the next impending disaster…

ProPublica reporter & CNN analyst:

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Five years late better than never?

      Hey media, now do Why-we-elevated-this-Soviet-shitpile-mobster-manbaby.  That’s one that should be interesting!

    3. 3.

      Baud

      If the media really wants to be fair, they’ll start questioning the moral depravity of conservative culture and right-wing families.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: No.  They’ll attack Biden for the deficit at 12:02 on January 20.

    5. 5.

      MJS

      Now that they’re coming back live, I’m hoping Saturday Night Live does a stellar job with the abundance of material the past few weeks have given them. Nothing gets under Trump’s and his supporters’ skin more than being made fun of by “coastal elites”.

    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: And their own moral depravity.

      “Haha, let’s cover the fat, orange fascist as a joke, and beat the shit out of the immensely qualified woman.’

    10. 10.

      debbie

      @MJS:

      I am amused by the idea of Trump declaring the night before the Inauguration that he’ll be running in 2024. He wants to interrupt the celebration with conversation about him. Well, what celebration would be complete without a chorus of raucous, mocking laughter?

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      Plans for a trump rally this Saturday with Loeffler and Perdue have been finalized. It will be at 7pm, at the Valdosta Regional Airport in south Georgia. Doors open at 3pm. There will be an after-rally two weeks later at the hospital.

    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      I watched Hal Sparks watch it and wow what a bs whinefest that was. What troubles me is how many people believe every word.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I feel like the reason there’s so much insanity right now is because these people subconsciously have come to realize how morally superior our side is, and they can’t deal with it because it goes against everything they were taught to believe.

    17. 17.

      p.a.

      Note the MSM is finally dipping its toes into the “this man is an unhinged liar” pool once they are kinda-sorta able to decouple him from his political party.  tRumpstink should cover Republicans for a generation like Hooverstink did.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      Holy shit, The Times interviewed some Biden voters!

      As Trump Rages, Voters in a Key County Move On: ‘I’m Not Sweating It’

      Pre-election tensions ran high in Bucks County, Pa. But Biden supporters there are increasingly comfortable tuning President Trump out and moving on, with an eye toward January.

      For most of the president’s term, Mr. Carr, a 53-year-old real estate lawyer, had been relentlessly attuned to the news cycle and the damage he felt Mr. Trump had done to the country. But ever since Nov. 7, when the election was called for Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Carr has given himself permission to keep the television on mute.

      “It’s like a weight has been lifted,” said Mr. Carr, who voted a straight Democratic ticket on Nov. 3, as he did in 2016. “It’s so nice not to be as plugged in.”

      I does feel like a weight has been lifted. Well said, Mr. Carr.

    20. 20.

      TS (the original)

      If I hadn’t seen it, I would never have believed that the US political media could have so grovelled before a president* It started when they allowed themselves to be penned at a rally where the deplorables screamed at them.

      And the GOP leaders and legislators are missing in action as trump attempts to replace democracy with his continuous presence.

      The deplorables should be eternally grateful there were just not quite enough of them to allow it all to happen.

    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      Trump escalates baseless attacks on election with 46-minute video rant

      It is sad and worrisome to see a significant chunk of Trump’s base exhibit a greater degree of cult behavior, clinging onto his lies as though their very lives depended on it, absolutely refusing to accept the obvious: that their Dear Leader is an infantile, lying moron. I did not previously believe that so many people would willingly whip themselves up into a frenzy of delusion in order to sustain their faith in a loser.

      I don’t think that these people are going to do anything dangerous or act out their delusions. But they may be a troublesome voting bloc for years to come.

      Again, while I don’t expect anything from Trump, I am disgusted with the GOP leadership for continuing to let this nonsense go on.

       

      picture this hypothetical: a sitting president suggesting it would be good to void the results of an election and have the military take control

      I do not fear the military getting involved in this election nonsense. However, I find it ruefully amusing that Trump is stupid enough to believe that he would still be in charge if he managed to foment a coup.

    25. 25.

      TS (the original)

      @Geminid:  It is to be hoped they didn’t ask for postal ballots & are too sick to make it to the polls.

      … And watch the in depth media coverage. No way the Georgia democrats get anywhere near the free publicity.

    28. 28.

      MJS

      @Geminid: It will be interesting to see how many time Trump actually says their names. It will also be interesting to see how badly he undermines the real reason these runoffs are so important to Republicans – lose both, and Dems control everything. He can’t admit that’s the case, so his key points will be 1) he didn’t lose; 2) he’ll be there in January to stop whatever it is the Dems want to do; and 3) the voting in Georgia is rigged anyway. Sounds like Warnok and Osoff should be paying for this rally.

    30. 30.

      Amir Khalid

      That’s the crazy-talk Trump video I saw on YouTube yesterday. I wondered why it wasn’t getting MSM coverage. Now that I know, I wish the MSM had started doing this sooner.

      @RandomMonster:

      No media layperson is qualified to call Trump clinically insane, no matter how crazy he talks or acts. No actual mental healthcare professional could call him that either, without a proper diagnosis — and diagnoses are subject to a patient’s right of confidentiality. Informal assessments like “That guy’s bat-shit crazy” will have to do.

    32. 32.

      cmorenc

      @Betty Cracker:

      does feel like a weight has been lifted. Well said, Mr. pCarr.

      Although I too feel a huge weight has been lifted, what keeps me from getting too comfortable is that even though Biden won by a clean margin in both popular and EV, there were nonetheless nearly 74 million voters who contemplated Trump’s behavior and record the last four years and said at the ballot box: “I want four more years of that”

      …and there’s only 6 more million of us than there are of them…how in Hell did Trump attract 13 more million voters in 2020 than he did in 2016, when, given what he did in the intervening four years, the 60 million votes he got in2016 should have been more like an absolute ceiling?

    35. 35.

      TS (the original)

      @Baud:  I probably wasn’t taking much notice of US politics when that was happening. Most I can remember about Bush II were the “hanging chads” and the lies about those “weapons of mass destruction” (nd someone throwing a shoe at him).

      It was being penned up at the rallies that made me wonder about the political media & why they just kept on accepting it.

    36. 36.

      Punchy

      BI has story up (sry, cant link) that implies Trump is very close to canning Booby Barr.  That……would be……outstanding.

    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @MJS: You’re right — Trump’s inability to face facts has created quite the Catch-22 for GA Republicans. Trump and the cultists threw Kemp and the Republicans who run GA elections under the bus, which could also make it harder to lure GA GOP voters to the polls. I mean, why bother to vote if it’s all rigged by Trump-hating Republicans, Hillary, Soros and Zombie Chavez?

    42. 42.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Interestingly, when he piped his speech out of his Twitter feed, he also referred to himself by his title. Given that exchange at the tiny desk a few days ago (“I’m President if the United States, don’t EVER talk to me that way”), he’s enamored of and retreating into that title to the point of being brittle.

      I wonder what would happen if the next time he does that, he’s responded to with the framing “not for much longer, asshole”? I think he’d lose it.

    45. 45.

      MJS

      @Punchy: As schadenfreude-licious as that would be, Barr’s replacement will be worse. We can live with him for 48 more days, especially if he continues to tell everyone that there was no voting fraud.

    47. 47.

      Amir Khalid

      @Punchy:

      Firing Bilbar won’t do Trump any good. Trump is nothing now but an angry toddler breaking his toys.

      ETA: A million quatloos to the reporter who calls him that to his face.

    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      I would disagree slightly with Rosen’s characterization of that as a “truth sandwich”. A truth sandwich actually involved going into the details of what Trump said. That passage just glides over those details. It mentions the topic of his lies but not their substance, so there’s nothing for someone who wants to believe him to listen to. This is the way the media needs to treat proven liars all the time.

    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @cmorenc: My sister and I were talking about that recently, and you’re right: it does temper the joy and relief at getting rid of Trump. I don’t know if it’s possible to save a country that has such a large plurality of self-destructive, spiteful assholes. But we did manage to eject an incumbent POTUS (with a fanatical cult following) who abused the power of his office to cling to power. So that’s something.

    53. 53.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      They’ll attack Biden for the deficit at 12:02 on January 20.

      Don’t be an asshole.

      They’ll wait until January 21, give him some time to get his team in place. And besides, EVERYONE know it takes AT LEAST 24 hours to fix an economy destroyed by the (in)actions of a predecessor.

