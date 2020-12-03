House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lit the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. Before lighting the tree, Pelosi said, ‘Tonight, we gather once more before this symbol of peace and hope to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon our great nation’ pic.twitter.com/nPJUuYZA4T — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

… While the fickle media reports: WH Occupant Back on His Bulls*t…

Now that's what I call a truth sandwich. Thanks, @AP. More like this, please. Via @AmarAmarasingam pic.twitter.com/0wDazTlem4 — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 3, 2020

Seriously, it’s good news that the Very Serious Media is treating Trump like last month’s celebutainment. Yes, he — more specifically, some portion of his administrative enablers and/or deluded followers — is still dangerous. But we no longer need to parse every tweet or scrutinize every puke-funnel interview for clues as to the next impending disaster…

In a 46-minute Facebook video, President Trump recycles misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the election. Members of his own administration say no proof of such fraud has been uncovered. https://t.co/1ABPNs2gbK — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2020

Trump escalates baseless attacks on election with 46-minute video rant https://t.co/Ro20kCmMmM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2020

picture this hypothetical: a sitting president suggesting it would be good to void the results of an election and have the military take control EXCEPT THIS IS NOT A HYPOTHETICAL instead of acknowledging it's happening, gop elected officials are just sort of averting their eyes https://t.co/Uc51zYT17C — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 3, 2020

ProPublica reporter & CNN analyst: