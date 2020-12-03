people are transitioning from bad election tweets to just generally bad opinions and i feel like we are already mending and it’s not even january 20th. upward and onward.
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 1, 2020
It’s only just becoming clear how much the squatting misadministration has kept even the ‘neutral arbiters’ stressed. You may no longer consciously notice the jackhammer chorus next door, but it’s a pure physical relief when they finally stop…
in some ways the last four years have been gearing up for this moment, where the president clearly lost and his party is so ground into dust that they can't even state this obvious fact. it is forbidden to say the thing everyone knows. tremendous stuff.
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 1, 2020
“The only question left open is whether the media will give up their addiction to him or not — that will determine a great deal." https://t.co/NUn4fPXZK3
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 2, 2020
if trump hadn’t broken the needles off all the gages everyone would be fascinated with joe biden breaking the right’s brains by pulling shit like stepping out of the way as trump sets himself on fire with rudy & the moron gang while also getting them to shriek about neera tanden
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 2, 2020
We know, we were there. https://t.co/jnbVsYcXY4
— Four Seasons Total Manscaping 🏳️🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) December 2, 2020
(Also you will hear lots of sanctimonious rationalizations like, “How dare you, he’s a potential 2024 candidate, it’s news!!!” There are lots of potential 2024 candidates—this is about eyeballs and clixxxx and feeding a beast that Biden is less likely to feed.)
— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 2, 2020
Biden isn’t horrifying the world. No one is desperate to see Democrats who are rejecting Biden. https://t.co/lypTx3WNAl
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) December 2, 2020
At some point it’s no longer infighting, it’s just fighting. https://t.co/beyggMJBHo
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) December 2, 2020
the problem with weigel’s premise here is that the neverbidens aren’t like, “normal” moderate democrats, they’re closer to the “own the libs” ideology of trump supporters. they’re incongruous comparisons, dave, and your friends seem to be making plenty of money on their own.
— special interest machine (@golikehellmachi) December 2, 2020
Let's put some people who have been absolutely wrong about everything and who represent even a smaller part of the electorate than Never Trumpers on TV.
— staying home stan account?? (@Convolutedname) December 1, 2020
On the quickly growing irrelevance of @realDonaldTrump: “To a remarkable degree, people have already stopped paying attention to the 45th president.” https://t.co/tyqsIo1l3G
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 3, 2020
… The past few weeks have offered a preview of what Donald Trump’s post-presidency might look like: The president fulminates at length, playing pundit, but is a practical nonfactor in policy discussions. He can still command the affection of millions—and raise millions of dollars from them—but the balance of the country has already moved on and tuned out. Trump’s ability to command the news cycle has been eclipsed by the virus he couldn’t be bothered to stop and the rival candidate he couldn’t beat.
This is not license for the nation to let down its guard. There is still much damage that the outgoing president can do, and is doing, to democratic institutions, governance, and policy. Yet the odd atmosphere over the past few days, in which Trump ramps up his rhetoric yet seems to have an ever more tenuous hold on the nation’s attention, represents a shift even from the initial days after November 3, when his attempt to steal the election was still headline news…
