Thursday Evening Open Thread: Everyone Exhales

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Everyone Exhales

36 Comments

Election 2020

It’s only just becoming clear how much the squatting misadministration has kept even the ‘neutral arbiters’ stressed. You may no longer consciously notice the jackhammer chorus next door, but it’s a pure physical relief when they finally stop…

The past few weeks have offered a preview of what Donald Trump’s post-presidency might look like: The president fulminates at length, playing pundit, but is a practical nonfactor in policy discussions. He can still command the affection of millions—and raise millions of dollars from them—but the balance of the country has already moved on and tuned out. Trump’s ability to command the news cycle has been eclipsed by the virus he couldn’t be bothered to stop and the rival candidate he couldn’t beat.

This is not license for the nation to let down its guard. There is still much damage that the outgoing president can do, and is doing, to democratic institutions, governance, and policy. Yet the odd atmosphere over the past few days, in which Trump ramps up his rhetoric yet seems to have an ever more tenuous hold on the nation’s attention, represents a shift even from the initial days after November 3, when his attempt to steal the election was still headline news…

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Edmund Dantes

      Man. A lot of these reads like “trump was the problem, glad that’s all solved”.

      I hope people understand (mostly DC elite I worry the most about) Trump is only a symptom of a much more broken party that will continue to do damage long after he is gone.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Yup. Power is leaking out of the Trump White House, and the Orange Menace can’t stop it. Failing downwards will be a novel experience for Trump, and it’s about time. The limited behavioral repertoire is drained. There’s a noisy, vehement, and bonkers cheering section, a larger mute peanut gallery, and a majority who are looking forward to a more normal existence in around a year.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bruce K in ATH(GR)

      This whole lame-duck period is like … well, imagine you’ve been diagnosed with something that requires surgery, and you know that once it’s done you’ll be better, but there isn’t an open operating room ready yet, so you’ve just got to wait and endure until then.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH(GR)

      @Edmund Dantes: No kidding. I’m convinced that a lot of the kids who voted for the first time this year are going to live to see the end of either the GOP or the USA. I’m convinced there’s no longer a future in which both survive.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      It’s a dynamic situation – boring orange moron can’t hog the mic forever! – and there’s a long-overdue GOP civil war a-comin’.  Let’s help the media find their way to THAT story.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gvg

      @Edmund Dantes: Well we all know the whole GOP has been a problem for some time BUT a President as stupid and malicious as Trump is actually a serious problem in a way that a GOP senate isn’t.  The worst GOP governors are also a similar issue.  We still have problems but we are escaping a frightening burden and it’s OK to celebrate that isn’t it?

      I also wonder of some of the media are striking back at Trump in spite and rubbing it in that he lost and he is a nut. He threatened them, why shouldn’t they enjoy hurting him back?

      Yeah there are still other problems but a malignant kook in the Presidency is special. Hope we don’t let it happen again.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      The GOP’s had a few “civil wars” over the last few decades.

      This round won’t amount to much.

      Republicans will become more radically conservative. A few people, who still have some principles left will exit the party. The rest of the Republicans will carry on becoming more radical.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      different-church-lady

      i feel like we are already mending and it’s not even january 20th.

      Yeah, I feel that, but then every once in a while a time-kill tweet I’m reading leads me down the rabbit hole, and the kind of crazy happening down there does not inspire any kind of calm feeling about anything at all. There’s a lot of people who fully believe Trump won because HE JUST DID!! No logic, no evidence, no nothing, just raw screeching about the impossibility of him not winning. An complete alternate universe, and it’s not going to ever go away entirely.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      The Bidens won’t get invited to the White House, but Putin probably will be. He’ll most likely decline.

      Trump joins Andrew Johnson as a seditious, impeached, one term loser who sympathized with the enemies of democracy and churlishly refused to meet with his successor.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cameron

      Trump has been living in hell for the last four years?  Shows how out of date my theology is.  I didn’t know they have golf in hell.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: Weigel was a big promoter of Chapo Traphouse, as I recall. I actually think he’s a good reporter, but his own politics seem a bit…. erratic. He seems drawn to the fringe

      ox and other cable should bring on more left voices like @briebriejoy. Democratic/left/liberal infighting is going to be a big story for the next four years, you need credible people to explain it!

      Imagine promoting BJG as “credible”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @different-church-lady:

      An entire alternate universe, and it’s not going to ever go away entirely.

      The oh-so-curious thing about the mainstream election fraud conspiracies involving rigging is that they just as easily explain why polls were so wrong in battleground states; perhaps the election was rigged for Trump (and in 2016 too, and 2018 in Florida! :-), just not quite enough to overcome the larger than expected Democratic turnout.
      Since what hand-recounts there were found nothing, it’s (probably) bullshit, to be clear. It’s just that the theory is a retread of election fraud conspiracy theories promoted by Democrats to explain weird Republican wins. But Republican conspiracy theories live forever. We still hear Bircher theories, and about the 1960 election and voting by the dead.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @gene108: The GOP’s had a few “civil wars” over the last few decades.  This round won’t amount to much.

      They did?  When?  (1964, maybe?)

      Nickel bet on this round!  ;)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      Trump ramps up his rhetoric yet seems to have an ever more tenuous hold on the nation’s attention

      That’s not the only thing he’s got an ever-more-tenuous hold on…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      @gvg:

      I would think it irresistible for some of the media to strike back. Especially at Trump, Pompeo, McAninny, and others who were gleefully hateful and dishonest.  Then again, Spicer was allowed onto DwtS ad Palin on whatever that masked singer show is.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      different-church-lady

      @Bill Arnold: In 2016 my gut was quite certain the vote totals were hacked in Trump’s favor.

      The difference is (a) I knew I had no evidence of it, I was just hoping it was true, and (b) I was never Clinton’s lawyer.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      The real reason that no one will hire Democratic Biden critics is that if they criticize Biden from the left, they run the risk of making Biden seem even more moderate and reasonable. Regardless of the sincerity of their critique, giving prominent voice to those kinds of critiques just might move the Overton Window, and then where would the corporate masters be? Taxes!? Regulation?! Safety net???!!!!! Terrifying!!

      It doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not, it only matters if hiring managers think it might be true. Best not to risk it. We’re a “center-right” nation, after all

      ETA: I don’t know anything about the people Dave W. is promoting. I’m just speaking generally.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Spanky

      @Patricia Kayden: Sensitive information? So many questions …

      Washington – The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press.
      Heidi Stirrup, an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, was quietly installed at the Justice Department as a White House liaison a few months ago. She was told within the last two weeks to vacate the building after top Justice officials learned of her efforts to collect insider information about ongoing cases and the department’s work on election fraud, the people said.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PJ

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Weigel was/is a libertarian Ron Paul fan who became a Bernie Bro.  As you say, his reporting is generally solid but his personal opinions tend to be terrible. He is also a huge prog rock fan, which kind of goes without saying with the libertarian stuff.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      Latest one I recall was the Tea Party rise, which caused Arlen Spectre to change parties, same with Charlie Christ.

      Like I said, their “civil wars” never amount to much. They are authoritarians, who follow whoever is leading them at any given moment. It also helps that they have no actual policies or principles, other than to stay in power.

      I would not expect to see anything much coming, after Trump leaves office, in terms of a party publicly fighting with itself. Most will remain loyal to whatever it is they are ordered to believe at the time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      I would love for the country to be in a situation where I felt safe enough to spend all my time sniping at Joe Biden from the left. But I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bill Arnold

      @different-church-lady:

      In 2016 my gut was quite certain the vote totals were hacked in Trump’s favor.

      Well, your gut could be quite certain that the vote totals were hacked in Trump’s favor in 2020, too. (just not enough.) I mean, why not? It’s more consistent than that they were hacked for Trump in 2016 and for Biden (or not at all) in 2020.
      Minnesota polling error 2 percent, Wisconsin polling error 7.7 percent. Explain that, wingnuts! :-) (I need to update my spreadsheet, though, done several days after election.)

      Reply

