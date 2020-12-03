Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We still have time to mess this up!

We have all the best words.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This really is a full service blog.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Han shot first.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Verified, but limited!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – ljt – Parks in Fall

On The Road After Dark – ljt – Parks in Fall

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Submit Your Photos

Today, after a pause for our special Election Respite series, and then our Fall Colors series,  this seemed like the perfect post to carry us into Parks After Dark.  We don’t have a lot of these, so if you have any park photos you would like to share, please send them in.  National Parks, State Parks, local parks, all are welcome!  ~WaterGirl

ljt

A few months ago, I shared photos from a whirlwind trip that my daughter and I took through 8 national parks in 8 days. Several folks asked me to share more photos from the trip, and since these were taken in November 2018, they fit for both Parks and Fall Colors.

Thank you WaterGirl and everyone who contributes to these threads. I rarely comment, but I am here for them and appreciate them every day.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 8
Arches National ParkNovember 1, 2018

The golden leaves were at their peak everywhere we went.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 7
Capitol Reef National ParkNovember 3, 2018
On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 6
Zion National ParkNovember 5, 2018

I think of all the parks we visited, fall was most on display in Zion.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 5
Zion National ParkNovember 5, 2018
On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 4
Zion National ParkNovember 5, 2018

I love the (almost tropical) color of the water.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 3
Antelope CanyonNovember 6, 2018

We spent about 45 minutes in the Canyon, and I have almost 200 photos. So hard to choose, but I tried to find a couple that are a little different. This one reminds me of the ultrasound photos I have from pregnancy days.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 2
Antelope CanyonNovember 6, 2018

This is looking up through the ‘roof.’ We were there in the early morning. They say the best time for photos is actually midday, when the sun is shining straight down, but I can’t imagine anything more spectacular than what we saw.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall 1
Grand CanyonNovember 6, 2018

Sunset at the South Rim.

On The Road After Dark - ljt - Parks in Fall
Bryce CanyonNovember 4, 2018

NOTE TO WATERGIRL: I know the limit is 8, and I didn’t want to include this one as part of the post, but I had to share with someone to see if you see what I see. Even the tiny hand.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • CaseyL
  • Currants
  • Doc Sardonic
  • JanieM
  • Mary G
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • susanna
  • Torrey
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Wag

      Beautiful slot photos! The deep shadow and contrast in the first photo is amazing. The area around Page is really cool. Thanks for sharing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Torrey

      Thank you for these photos! They are incredible.
      And yes on the last one–first thing I noticed about it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JanieM

      They’re all great, so it’s hard to choose, but I particularly love #5 — blue water with yellow and green — my favorite color combination.

      #6 and #7 are otherworldly — it’s hard to believe they’re real. And I agree with you that the morning light worked pretty darn well. :-)

      The Grand Canyon shot gives me a terrible attack of nostalgia. I spent two weeks hiking there in 1972 and a few days in 1984. Between ’72 and ’84 the permitting system got much stricter and places were much more in demand. The ’84 trip was on short notice, so we had to take what we could get. What we got was a campsite that let us sleep in the arms of Zarathustra — i.e. below Zoroaster Temple. What wonderful memories that picture evokes!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      He was warned not to look back as he left the White House…

      ljt, your photos are amazing.  I have GOT to get to Antelope Canyon; every picture I’ve ever seen is a stunner.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.