ljt
A few months ago, I shared photos from a whirlwind trip that my daughter and I took through 8 national parks in 8 days. Several folks asked me to share more photos from the trip, and since these were taken in November 2018, they fit for both Parks and Fall Colors.
Thank you WaterGirl and everyone who contributes to these threads. I rarely comment, but I am here for them and appreciate them every day.
The golden leaves were at their peak everywhere we went.
I think of all the parks we visited, fall was most on display in Zion.
I love the (almost tropical) color of the water.
We spent about 45 minutes in the Canyon, and I have almost 200 photos. So hard to choose, but I tried to find a couple that are a little different. This one reminds me of the ultrasound photos I have from pregnancy days.
This is looking up through the ‘roof.’ We were there in the early morning. They say the best time for photos is actually midday, when the sun is shining straight down, but I can’t imagine anything more spectacular than what we saw.
Sunset at the South Rim.
NOTE TO WATERGIRL: I know the limit is 8, and I didn’t want to include this one as part of the post, but I had to share with someone to see if you see what I see. Even the tiny hand.
