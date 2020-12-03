On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
Captain C
Osaka has one of the largest and best aquariums in the world. It’s around 8 stories tall, centered around a 30-foot, 5,400 cubic meter tank (with over a dozen other exhibits and over two dozen tanks in all), and its exhibits almost all have a Pacific Ring of Fire theme. Like many of the other museums on this trip, I spent hours in here.
You have to be careful entering the aquarium, as a whale shark will try to eat you.
Part of the entrance pathway to the aquarium.
The bird on the right looks disappointed with the one on the left, or perhaps is giving a lecture. At least that’s what it looks like to me.
It was feeding time for the sea lions…
..and the capybara.
(Which I always nearly mistype chupacabra.)
Penguin klatch!
