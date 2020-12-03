Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1

On The Road – Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Captain C

Osaka has one of the largest and best aquariums in the world. It’s around 8 stories tall, centered around a 30-foot, 5,400 cubic meter tank (with over a dozen other exhibits and over two dozen tanks in all), and its exhibits almost all have a Pacific Ring of Fire theme. Like many of the other museums on this trip, I spent hours in here.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 7
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019
On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 6
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

You have to be careful entering the aquarium, as a whale shark will try to eat you.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 5
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

Part of the entrance pathway to the aquarium.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 4
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

The bird on the right looks disappointed with the one on the left, or perhaps is giving a lecture. At least that’s what it looks like to me.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 3
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

It was feeding time for the sea lions…

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 2
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

..and the capybara.

(Which I always nearly mistype chupacabra.)

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1 1
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

Penguin klatch!

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

      Very lucky to get to visit such a nice aquarium! That reminds me of the Atlanta Aquaium – they have a huge, very tall front that holds whale sharks. You can get right in front and look up at that huge monster.
      The National Aquarium in Baltimore is much smaller but it has a nice roof tropical environment and the Austrilian section is nice. Glad they have or are going to get rid of the dolphin exhibit! Yet it has a nice reef tank you can also go inside of – but in that area it has a special spot that the main ‘glass’ has ‘bow” section (hard to see) that places the observer into the main tank. If you stand there, its as close to being inside a real reef as I’ve every experienced (I’ve drove on a few nice reef’s.)

