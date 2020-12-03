i would literally rather set money on fire than hand it over to a campaign that is setting new records for how many times you can lose an american presidential election
— special interest machine (@golikehellmachi) December 3, 2020
all of these people are craven sociopaths and they are desperately hoping he gets indicted so they can run for president. https://t.co/EDh0WP59G6
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 2, 2020
this trump '24 shit is beyond delusional. cleveland is the only president to come back and he *won the popular vote* when he lost in 1888 to benjamin harrison. trump can't even get 47% of the country to support him.
by all means, go for it, dummies.
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 2, 2020
Me: Okay, 2020, what's the discourse got in store for me today?
2020: IDK… Grover Cleveland?
Me: You're finally running out of steam, aren't you?
2020: Don't make me break out the nukes.
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) December 3, 2020
