You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Late Night Open Thread: Frantically Searching for the Next Con

Late Night Open Thread: Frantically Searching for the Next Con

by

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I am enjoying watching all the wanna-bes who thought they were gonna ride his schtick to their own smart authoritarianism have to eat shit for at least another three years, and watching him hoover up all that money to be laundered into his legal defense fund

      Yarrow

      There’s a kerfuffle happening on Twitter because Dan Crenshaw told Republicans to vote for Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia. The maga crowd is chewing him up. I think this tweet sums it up:

      Michelle Malkin is attacking Rep. Dan Crenshaw who’s attacking Lin Wood who’s attacking the governor of GA and urging MAGATs not to vote for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and goddammit I swear there’s never enough popcorn to go around in this establishment pic.twitter.com/Sre24BjKEy
      — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) December 4, 2020

      NotMax

      We really, really, really need a new shorthand acronym.

      HINO.

      H for Human.

      :)

      Geoduck

      Of course he’s gonna run again. He’ll have his super-spreader 2024 announcement at the same time that Biden is being sworn in. And if he gets indicted that won’t stop him. Eugene Debbs ran for president from prison, it can be done.

      Brachiator

      I was watching this Trevor Noah clip about police breaking up a Brussels sex party. I thought it was another Covid related scandal. But it was also a gay sex party, not that there’s anything wrong with that. But one of the people caught trying to run away was a anti-gay Hungarian politician. Just too much hypocrisy. Too much.

       

      ETA. I also mix up Grover Cleveland in my mind with Grover on Sesame Street. So, wasn’t he an honest politician compared to his opponent Blaine? So, old Grover was kind of the anti-Trump.

      different-church-lady

      “More people voted for his opponent TWICE, but what the hell, I got one more ticket to this Tilt-O-Whirl AND I’MA GONNA RIDE IT!!!”

      debbie

      Colbert just ran clips of Mellissa Carone’s testimony in Michigan. Words don’t do justice to the nuttiness of her performance. Rudy even tried to hush her.

      jonas

      i would literally rather set money on fire than hand it over to a campaign that is setting new records for how many times you can lose an american presidential election

      Well, you’re obviously not a Trump cultist. How many Rolls Royces did Rajneesh’s followers buy for him?

      Sm*t Cl*de

      If Trump runs in ’24, he’s already got support from many Republicans locked up.

      If someone challenged me to use ‘Trump’ and ‘locked up’ in a sentence, I would probably have come up with something different.

      different-church-lady

      @debbie: That thing she does with her mouth… she soooooo thinks she just put a major burn on the guy… It’s like Dunning-Kruger is the first fundemental law of the universe and all the stuff like gravity and the speed of light is second tier.

      jonas

      @debbie: It’s really sad how many of these Trump election conspiratorialists — including the lawyers, esp. Powell and Wood, but maybe Giuliani too — appear to literally be suffering from some kind of mental illness. These people are not right in the head and/or off their meds.

      BruceFromOhio

      2020: Don’t make me break out the nukes.

      Man, that shit is not any where near entertaining.

      Never underestimate the power of stupid in groups. Until that fucker gets netted and hauled away, we are testing all of the controls.

      Yarrow

      @Cheryl Rofer:  It’s really hilarious. I have a particular disdain for Dan Crenshaw. He thought he could walk that line and look like he’s supporting Trump while also looking like he’s a “reasonable Republican.” He can’t. Trumper’s eat anyone who doesn’t bend the knee. Sad!

      NotMax

      @Geoduck

      He’ll announce he’s running again. Saying and doing are not the same thing. Follow-through (if any) will fizzle – although not fast enough for our liking, undoubtedly. Look to the birther ‘investigation’ as a template, it’s a classic representation of his M.O.

      Oh, there will be some sort of things billed as rallies which will attract an ever thinning fraction of the populace. Some folks continue to show up for Nickelback appearances, too.

      debbie

      @Yarrow:

      Weasel Rob Portman said in an interview that he was not ready to call Biden “President-Elect.” He believes in transparency, which he now defines as Trump suing as much and as often as he wants.

      CaseyL

      @NotMax: In order to accept donations, he may have to file to run in 2024. That’s why he filed for 2020 as soon as he was inaugurated in January 2017: so he could fundraise.

      BruceFromOhio

      @debbie: This is an unfair reference to weasels. A REAL weasel would never say something like that.

      Portman is a less-shouty version of the two-bit ratfuck soulless criminals that are wrecking the joint at closing time.

      jl

      @Brachiator: Neither Blaine nor Cleveland were great prizes. I think Cleveland was honest and competent at his public duties but he could be a ruthless brute in his private life. Blaine did pay for play in legislation so he could climb up the Gilded Age society ladder, but I think had a normal decent private life.

      So, my best guess at a good formula is that if you put the bad sides of both together and throw away the good, then you get Trump.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard getting re-elected in 2024 by Deplorables is so laughable. What did two-term do-nothing Grover Cleveland ever become but the answer to a trivia game?

      NotMax

      His running in ’24 is so low on my list of things meriting concern that subterranean mole men are reading it. And they’re doubled over in laughter.

      Yarrow

      @JaySinWA:  He’s going to announce he’s running in 2024 and suck all the oxygen out of the room for other Republicans. They’ll have to kiss the ring to get his support or risk maga turning on him.

      Republicans created this by not standing up to him when he first ran in the primary. There was plenty of oppo research but everyone thought he was a joke so they played along. And here we all are. You created the monster, Republicans. Enjoy.

