COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 2-3

So we blue-staters don’t get too complacent, news of the Staten Island ‘autonomous zone’ –

    5Comments

      Monroe County NY yesterday:
      625 new cases today, 461 people in the hospital, 83 in the ICU. And I used to think 40 new cases a day was bad, then 200 cases a day was bad, then 350 cases a day was bad, then  540 cases a day was bad….

      The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday announced 5,987 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 414,185 cases and 7,740 deaths.

      Officials also said there were 2,439 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

      Doctors at one hospital have seen a nearly 100% increase in the number of patients in the last several days — many with symptoms of COVID-19

      Of the nearly 2,500 hospitalized Wednesday throughout the county, 24% were being treated in intensive care units and 13% were on ventilators.

      “We are seeing terrifying increases in cases in L.A. County,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “We are now at the worst point in this pandemic.”

      Also on Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles issued an updated targeted Safer at Home order to align the city’s local order with the county’s order.

      “It’s time to cancel everything, and if it isn’t essential don’t do it,” Garcetti said.

      Health officials said there were 122 ICU beds available in the county — a county that serves more than 10 million people.

      And this is one week since Thanksgiving.

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. The new asymptomatic case is reported by Shenzhen, a close contact of the truck driver from Hong Kong (who was reported on 12/1). The case had tested negative on 12/1, but positive on 12/2. The family of the asymptomatic case have tested negative, so far. The urban village where the case is located, and where the driver had went through, is under lock down and all residents will be screened. 2,913 individuals have been swabbed, and 27 environmental samples collected, all negative.
       
      At Qingdao in Shandong Province, authorities reported that 594 close contacts of the 2 asymptomatic cases reported on 12/1 have been traced and quarantined, all tested negative so far.
       
      Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 1 new confirmed and 1 new asymptomatic cases early this morning, both close contacts of previous cases, and are already under quarantine. These cases will be included in China National Health Commission’s daily data dump tomorrow.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases and 5 imported asymptomatic cases and 2 new imported suspect cases:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals each returning from the US, 2 from the UK, and 1 each returning from France, Switzerland and the UAE; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Canada, Iraq (via Tehran) and Ghana (via Cairo); 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia and 1 each from Iraq (via Tehran) and Kenya
      • Huizhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national entering via Hong Kong
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), both Chinese crew members off a cargo ship from Indonesia
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia

       
      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 90 new cases, 11 imported and 79 local (31 of whom without clear sources of infection, and 21 related to the ballroom dancing clubs). It appears that the city’s 4th wave has spread from the dance clubs well into the community.

