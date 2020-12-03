Story here: The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine. https://t.co/3B9vbDO8M0 — Adam Levine (@cnnadam) December 3, 2020





The CDC for the first time shortened the recommended length of self-quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus to seven days with a negative test and 10 days without a test https://t.co/UeKGroZMQL pic.twitter.com/nEujSJRfEi — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

.@CDCgov director Robert Redfield has accepted the recommendation that health-care providers & long term care residents should be at the front of the line when #Covid19 vaccines roll out in the next couple of weeks. States should be using this guidance in their rollout planning. pic.twitter.com/oPasEP7MWo — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 2, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

The US now has over 5.5 million active cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BqIeMzWMAt — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 3, 2020

This is a tragedy beyond comprehension. This is a situation that is already unimaginable but day by day deteriorating. This is an utterly abject failure of leadership on so many levels. This is great power self-destruction. I don't know what else to say. https://t.co/RDf3rwgPpb — Elsa B. Kania (@EBKania) December 3, 2020

Ah yes the great breakthroughs in immunological science: Polio vaccine

Smallpox vaccine

Measles vaccine

Trump vaccine https://t.co/r53lt9hJcZ — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 2, 2020

======

🦠 See where coronavirus infections are trending ⬆️ or ⬇️ relative in each country https://t.co/xahNMCMZgV pic.twitter.com/M2I81qep1x — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

Russia confirmed 25,345 new coronavirus cases and a record-breaking 589 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,347,401 cases and 41,053 deathshttps://t.co/NtYIaoqmGI — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 2, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a “large-scale” COVID-19 vaccination of doctors and teachers late next week with the Sputnik V shot, which has yet to complete advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety. https://t.co/91aIW666af — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 2, 2020

Madrid inaugurates huge new 'pandemic' hospital. The controversial new facility was built in just 3 months. It's capable of treating 1000+ patients during a health emergency. The Isabel Zendal complex covers 860k square ft & cost nearly $100 million https://t.co/RzJFVwnxr9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 2, 2020

At the beginning of the outbreak, the China CDC made secret arrangements with three companies to make test kits – even as they held back critical information about the coronavirus. Experts say it blinded them to seeing how fast the virus was spreading. https://t.co/vQcaLYzmmc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2020

Thread on rising #COVID19 cases in #Canada — still small, compared to the USA, but proving every bit as taxing for their healthcare system. https://t.co/4z1EEIXmHv — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 2, 2020

======

I think it will be very important to communicate to the population that these vaccines have more reactogenicity (injection site pain, transient fatigue, headache, elev temp) than most other licensed vaccines. Not dangerous but unpleasant. People need to know what to expect. https://t.co/51R1J8vRKQ — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) December 2, 2020

When will you, I be able to get vaccinated?

I like this graphic, from @UCSF honcho @Bob_Wachter which indicates the US will still only be immunizing high priority individuals until next summer. pic.twitter.com/Y7V4a88Maj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 2, 2020

WHO recommends masks indoors if ventilation is poor in an update to its COVID-19 guidance on masks. The new recommendation applies to areas of known or suspected cluster or community transmission of SARSCoV2 https://t.co/Ohi2ywl45D via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 2, 2020

UCSF top honcho @Bob_Wachter makes a very good, scary point about #COVID19 #vaccines. Based on routine US statistics one can predict that some people will die of heart attacks or cancer, etc if 10M are immunized. The vax will NOT be the cause, but anti-vaxers may claim otherwise. pic.twitter.com/RO2ViRpz6g — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 2, 2020

Regarding the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approval in Britain here's what happens next: The govt has ordered 40 million doses. The 1st 800k doses are expected to be shipped from Belgium in the next couple of days, enough to immunize 400k people, 2 doses each https://t.co/q5sLAnmH7L — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 3, 2020

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is on its way to the UK, but even after the first injection it will take 12 days before people start building immunity to the virushttps://t.co/pcI05EPpQt pic.twitter.com/HbVI3yIlkw — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 2, 2020

COVID 'longhaulers' are in the vanguard of a global patient movement and a new study of symtoms. One scientist who joined similarly ill researchers is taking part in the study of what's now called "long COVID." Findings are informing global policymakers https://t.co/hxKTatq68Q pic.twitter.com/Km1Nyb411F — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 2, 2020

Medical journal editorial refutes WHO finding on Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 https://t.co/7lvIwpGFCM pic.twitter.com/eQivl0ZPCv — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

======

U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are engaged in a desperate effort to ease staffing shortages. Some are

trying to lure nurses out of retirement, recruit students and new graduates who don't have their licenses and offering bonuses. https://t.co/YCfQcpED5D — The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2020

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said https://t.co/bzFTBHlCEW pic.twitter.com/edeQIokK3k — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

Surging coronavirus cases expose California’s weak spot: A lack of hospital beds and staff https://t.co/SJV5O8nHdm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 2, 2020

A Hawaiian couple was arrested after they boarded a flight while knowingly infected with coronavirus. https://t.co/wqRuXFXlgz — Complex (@Complex) December 3, 2020

Arizona chief medical officers call for curfew, ban on indoor dining https://t.co/NZCdqZnj6E pic.twitter.com/VvOmBalSjA — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020

Incredibly, Gov. Tate Reeves told @nickjudin that Mississippi HAS NOT surpassed our summer peak. “That’s just not true. That’s false, in fact,” Reeves said. SUMMER PEAK: 1,775 cases on July 30 / 7-day Avg: 1,201 TODAY: 2,457 cases / 7-Day Avg: 1,605 https://t.co/MxiNi8XJFp — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 3, 2020

Ohio Department of Health now recommending those in Ohio avoid traveling to Ohio https://t.co/ESuAzpMS6w — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) December 2, 2020

So we blue-staters don’t get too complacent, news of the Staten Island ‘autonomous zone’ –