Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

This really is a full service blog.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

What fresh hell is this?

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

This is a big f—–g deal.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This blog will pay for itself.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Cat on a Hot Tar Roof (Open Thread)

Cat on a Hot Tar Roof (Open Thread)

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Cat on a Hot Tar Roof (Open Thread)
A ceramic cat has survived on the roof of the Adams and Jennings funeral home in Tampa, for 70 years. They knocked down the old building, and put the cat on the new structure. [ SCOTT KEELER | Times ]

I’ve lived in or within a hundred miles of the City of Tampa for decades, but there’s a ceramic cat on the roof of a funeral home that has been around a lot longer than I have. I remember noticing it as a child, and yesterday, the Tampa Bay Times finally unraveled the mystery of that cat in a delightful story.

A ceramic cat on a funeral home? Why? Turns out the cat was originally attached to an antique store and tea house that became a funeral home in 1962. And there were originally TWO cats, one black and one white. The black cat went with the antique store owners when they retired and sold the building, and that cat met a sad fate in a harsh Maryland winter.

The funeral home owners tried to get rid of the white ceramic cat in 2007 when the building was demolished and rebuilt, but no dice:

At that point, Stacy Adams, who had followed her father Mike Adams into the funeral business, planned to retire the cat, placing it in a nice shadow box to display indoors. The cat’s fans would not allow that.

“Too many people came by asking about it,” Adams said.

“People were stopping by in the middle of funerals while I’m parking cars going, ‘hey man, where’s the cat?’”

Just thought I’d share this local oddity. Go read the whole thing if you need a fun diversion.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • dexwood
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • gwangung
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffery
  • jeffreyw
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Nelle
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • raven
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Immanentize

      I love this story. People notice and become attracted to and possessive of their neighborhood oddities. It’s a good side of the human condition.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dexwood

      A house in my neighborhood has a large, realistic, plastic iquana on its roof. It’s been there for years, but it still fools a lot of people

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Newt Gingrich calls Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood ‘totally destructive’ after the two pro-Trump attorneys encouraged Georgians not to vote in the Senate runoff election until state officials address unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud

      blowback is a bitch

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      Here in RI, there’s been a huge blue termite on the roof of a pest control company, that is a local landmark if you’re driving on I-95. So much so that the company on whose building it sits changed its name from New England Pest Control to Big Blue Bug Solutions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      catclub

      @Immanentize: we ride our bikes around the neighborhood.  One house has a little metal sculpture/ welding school project figure.  They laid it down when the hurricane came through, but I had to ask them to stand it back up.  Now it has Christmas clothes on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Seattle is losing so many of its interesting old landmarks – the Pink Elephant Car Wash being the latest to fall victim to rising land prices, RE taxes, and rent – but one that really sticks in my mind is the horse statue atop a tack shop down in Pioneer Square.

      It seemed out of place to me, even when I first moved here back in the 1970s:  a saddle shop in the middle of a coastal city?  But the shop persisted far longer than one would have thought, and even when it changed into something else, they kept the horse up there: a local oddity-landmark ,much beloved.

      I think it’s gone now, as huge tech and research campuses go on consuming Seattle’s core, but I used to love seeing it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Went to an exhibition of Duane Hanson’s sculptures at the Whitney some years back. One of the installations was a museum guard (this one, I think) placed perfectly – slightly in front of a wall, just inside the entrance to one of the galleries. So lifelike that one couldn’t help but do a double-take. Even saw some people go up to ask something (directions to the nearest rest room, I suppose) and freeze mid-sentence when they realized they were talking to a statue.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      A block from my my house is a house that has huge (two-story) metal sunflowers.  They are well sculpted not garish and I always use it as a guidepost for new folks coming to my house.

      And I’m with @jeffreyw: I want a cat for my roof now.

      Sidenote: Somehow one of the local neighborhood cats ended up on my roof. I pulled my car out of the garage and went back in the house (so she could use it as a landing spot). Was happy a few hours later to see paw prints over my hood and car roof.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.